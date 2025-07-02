Twins at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2

It’s Wednesday, July 2 and the Twins (40-45) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (38-45). Simeon Woods Richardson is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Janson Junk for Miami.

Miami is on a season long eight-game winning streak that continued with a 2-0 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday. Miami has outscored its opponents 54 to 34 during this stretch.

Minnesota has lost three consecutive games and is 4-14 over the previous 18 games. The Twins follow up this road series with a nine-game home stand versus Tampa Bay, the Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh before the All-Star break.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Marlins

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNFL

Odds for the Twins at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Twins (-125), Marlins (+105)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Marlins

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Janson Junk

Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson, (3-4, 4.63 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts Marlins: Janson Junk, (2-0, 3.73 ERA)

Last outing: 3.2 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Marlins

The Twins have won 7 of their last 10 away games against teams with losing records

Minnesota is 6-6 in Simeon Woods Richardson ‘s starts

‘s starts 13 of the Marlins’ last 15 home games stayed under the Total

The Marlins have covered the Run Line in 14 of their last 17 games

