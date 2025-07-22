Yankees at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 22

It’s Tuesday, July 22 and the Yankees (55-45) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (59-41). Cam Schlittler is slated to take the mound for New York against Max Scherzer for Toronto.

The Blue Jays won the opening game 4-1 behind a four-run fifth inning to extend its home winning streak to 11 games and five consecutive over the Yankees. New York is now 2-4 over the last six games, while Toronto has won four straight out the break.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Blue Jays

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: YES, Sportsnet

Odds for the Yankees at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Yankees (+108), Blue Jays (-128)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for July 22, 2025: Cam Schlittler vs. Max Scherzer

Yankees: Cam Schlittler, (1-0, 5.06 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Blue Jays: Max Scherzer, (1-0, 4.70 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the value on the Yankees to win the AL East:

“This series will be a defining one in the AL East race that has seen the Toronto Blue Jays take ahold of. Toronto is up in the series season and swept New York earlier in the season, so it’s an ideal time for the Yankees to strike back.

The odds are down to plus-money on the Yankees to win the division, which could be back to -150 with a series win over the Blue Jays.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Blue Jays

New York is 1-0 in Schlittler’s starts

Toronto has won three straight with Scherzer

The Blue Jays have won 7 of their last 8 matchups against AL East opponents

The Over is 4-1 in the Yankees’ last 5 divisional matchups

The Blue Jays are up 3.62 units on the Run Line in their last 5 at home

