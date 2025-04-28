Yankees at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28

Its Monday, April 28 and the Yankees (17-11) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (10-17).

Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against Tomoyuki Sugano for Baltimore.

The Yankees won two of three against Toronto over the weekend. Their wins came yesterday as they swept a doubleheader following Saturday’s rainout. New York outscored Toronto by a combined 16-3 yesterday. Paul Goldschmidt picked up another two hits in four trips to the plate to pace the Yankees to an 11-2 win in the first game and Trent Grisham continued his strong start to the season going 1-2 with a home run in the 5-1 win in the nightcap.

The Orioles were swept over the weekend by Detroit in Motown losing the three games by a combined score of 17-5. Gunnar Henderson is showing signs of breaking out of his season-opening funk. The shortstop went 4-13 in the series.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Orioles

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: YES, MASN

Odds for the Yankees at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-120), Orioles (+100)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Orioles

Pitching matchup for April 28, 2025: Will Warren vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Yankees: Will Warren (1-0, 4.79 ERA)

Last outing: 4/22 at Cleveland - 5IP, 2ER, 3H, 1BB, 5K Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1, 3.54 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 at Washington - 7IP, 3ER, 5H, 0BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Orioles

The Yankees are 5-2 against AL East teams this season

The Over is 7-2 in the Orioles’ games against AL East teams this season

The Yankees have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.75 units

Anthony Volpe had a good series at the plate against Toronto picking up 5 hits in 10 ABs

had a good series at the plate against Toronto picking up 5 hits in 10 ABs Aaron Judge picked up a hit in each of the three games against Toronto but going 4-12 dropped his batting average to .409

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Yankees and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

