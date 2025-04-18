Yankees at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 18

Its Friday, April 18 and the Yankees (12-7) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (8-11).

Carlos Rodón is slated to take the mound for New York against Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

Game 1 of this series was won by the Yankees 6-3. Ben Rice went 4-5 and drove in a pair to pace the attack for New York. Five Yankees’ pitchers combined to give up just three runs despite allowing 12 hits. Tim Hill got the win for the Pinstripes.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Rays

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: YES, FDSNSUN

Odds for the Yankees at the Rays

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-109), Rays (-110)

Spread: Rays 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Rays

Pitching matchup for April 18, 2025: Carlos Rodón vs. Drew Rasmussen

Yankees: Carlos Rodón (1-3, 5.48 ERA)

Last outing: 4/13 vs. San Francisco - 5.2IP, 4ER, 3H, 3BB, 8Ks Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 0.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 vs. Atlanta - 5IP, 0ER, 4H, 1BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Rays

The Rays are 6-13 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees have won their last 4 games

The Under is 5-0-2 in the Yankees’ games against American League teams this season

Ben Rice has at least one hit in 11 of 14 (16-54) games this month

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

