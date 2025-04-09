Yankees at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 9

Its Wednesday, April 9 and the Yankees (6-5) wrap up their series in Detroit against the Tigers (7-4).

Max Fried is slated to take the mound for New York against Jack Flaherty for Detroit

New York is looking to salvage the series having lost the first two games. They have been outscored 11-2 through two games. Yesterday, Tarik Skubal shook off the rust that appeared in his first two outings and dominated the Yankees. The Cy Young winner through six innings of shutout ball allowing four hits and striking out six. The offense was four home runs as Detroit won their fifth in a row.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Tigers

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: AmazonPV, FDSNDT

Odds for the Yankees at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-146), Tigers (+122)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Tigers

Pitching matchup for April 9, 2025: Max Fried vs. Jack Flaherty

Yankees: Max Fried (1-0, 2.61 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 at Pittsburgh - 5.2IP, 1ER, 6H, 1BB, 6Ks Tigers: Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.38 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 vs. White Sox - 5.2IP, 1ER, 3H, 2BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Tigers

The Tigers have won 5 straight home games

The Tigers’ last 6 games at home versus the Yankees have stayed under the Total

The Yankees have lost 3 straight and are 6-5 on the Run Line this season

The Tigers are 7-4 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Yankees and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

