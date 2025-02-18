Minnesota lands a commitment from three-star DB Justin Hopkins

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





Justin Hopkins spent the last few weeks moving toward his college decision, and now it’s in. Hopkins, a three-star defensive back out of Tennesseee, committed to Minnesota on Monday. The Gophers beat out the in-state Volunteers, Georgia Tech, and USC -- which just hosted the talented defender for a visit at the top of the month. Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck and his staff have been pressing all the right buttons with the touted DB target for weeks leading into his commitment. “Minnesota has given me every reason to believe it’s the best place for me to grow both as a player and as a person,” Hopkins told Rivals. “From the moment I stepped on campus, I felt the love and support from the coaching staff, players, and the community. They’ve been consistent in showing me how I’ll be developed -- not just for football -- but for life after the game. The culture, the resources, and the vision they have for me made it clear that this is where I belong and I didn’t see a reason to wait any longer to make it official.”