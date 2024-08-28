Rankings Spotlight: Notable freshmen that are set to start Week 1

The college football season technically started last week but this weekend is when everything really gets started. Check out some of the notable true freshmen who are in line to start this weekend and if they’re developing at the projected rate.

Smith is a generational talent at wide receiver and finished his high school career ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250. The South Florida native, Percy Harvin and Dorial Green-Beckham are the only three receivers who have ever finished the rankings cycle as the top prospect in the country. Once Smith arrived in Columbus he immediately made his mark in practice, reeling in multiple highlight catches. Now the freshman phenom is set to start from day one for the Buckeyes, something no recent Ohio State receiver has accomplished. Verdict: Right on schedule

The resurgence of the Nebraska football program under Matt Rhule is expected to hit another gear this season and he’s putting his faith in a freshman quarterback to lead the Cornhuskers out of the basement of the Big Ten. Raiola, a five-star and No. 2 overall player in the 2024 Rivals250, was committed to Ohio State early in the recruiting process before decommitting and choosing Georgia. He moved to Buford High School in Georgia for his senior year and seemed set to enroll early with the Dawgs but flipped to Nebraska, where his father was an All-American, right before National Signing Day. The torch will officially be passed to Raiola on week one of his freshman year. Verdict: Right on schedule

It’s fair to say Auburn has never had a receiver like Coleman. The five-star probably would have been the No. 1 receiver in almost any other year but the 2024 class was so loaded at receiver that he finished as the No. 7 player in the 2024 Rivals250. A former Texas A&M commit, Coleman’s abilities should pay immediate dividends for Auburn’s offense, which should look much improved this season. Verdict: Right on schedule

Deion Sanders vowed to improve the Colorado offensive line this offseason and he did just that. In one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 cycle, the Buffs were able to land Seaton’s commitment. The five-star and top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2024 Rivals250 is penciled in as the starting left tackle for Colorado and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Verdict: Right on schedule

Thompson has added a ton of solid mass to his frame since he arrived at South Carolina and he’s expected to start at left tackle for the Gamecocks on Saturday. The talented offensive lineman is an outstanding athlete at the position and showed immense potential at the high school level. Physically maturing at such a rapid rate was unexpected but Shane Beamer and staff are certainly happy he’s ready to play. Verdict: Ahead of schedule

Five-star David Stone got most of the headlines for Oklahoma’s 2024 defensive line class but Jackson, his high school teammate from IMG Academy, has reached the starting lineup faster. Jackson’s strength, quickness and discipline helped him make an early impression on Brent Venables and the Oklahoma coaching staff. His recruitment was relatively drama-free and, apparently, so has been the beginning of his college career. Verdict: Ahead of schedule

The Fran Brown era at Syracuse got started with a bang on the recruiting trail. One of his biggest early wins was landing Barnes, beating Ole Miss and Georgia for his signature. The four-star out of Tennessee, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, understands how to use his height and long arms to keep receivers in check. Now he steps into the starting lineup for Syracuse in Brown’s first season at the helm. Verdict: Ahead of schedule

The first of two Boilermakers on this list, Grant should be playing high school football still, not getting ready for his first college start. The Rivals250 defensive back from Tennessee committed to Purdue in January of this year and then in May he reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class and enrolled at Purdue. Grant, a tall, long cornerback, posted an impressive 10.71-second 100m while in high school and the Purdue coaching staff expects him to immediately improve the secondary. Verdict: Ahead of schedule

Rigby is getting the nod over some of the other receivers on Purdue’s roster thanks to his height. The 6-foot-3 freshman landed in Purdue’s starting lineup this week after an injury to presumed starter CJ Smith’s hamstring. Purdue’s air raid offense and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell were a big reason why Rigby chose the Boilermakers instead of Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia, Kansas State, Indiana and others. Verdict: Ahead of schedule

A clear “miss” on the high school ranking, Knapp, a former three-star, is going to line up as Notre Dame’s starting left tackle on Saturday night when the Fighting Irish travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M. Knapp seized the opportunity to move into the starting role after presumed starter Charles Jagusah went down with a season-ending injury earlier this month. After finishing his high school career listed at 270 pounds, Knapp is now 25 pounds heavier according to Notre Dame’s roster. That added mass should prove to be useful against Texas A&M’s outstanding pass rushers. Verdict: Ahead of schedule

