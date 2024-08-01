 Skip navigation
August 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

  
Published August 1, 2024 05:24 AM

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman ROS Rankings

AugThird basemenTeam2024July
1Elly De La CruzReds22
2Gunnar HendersonOrioles51
3Jose RamirezGuardians33
4Austin RileyBraves14
5Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays3 1B3 1B
6Rafael DeversRed Sox45
7Royce LewisTwins76
8Manny MachadoPadres67
9Christopher MorelRays14 OF9
10Spencer SteerReds1011
11Alec BohmPhillies1610
12Ryan McMahonRockies1813
13Josh JungRangers915
14Maikel GarciaRoyals88
15Isaac ParedesCubs1717
16Luis RengifoAngels2819
17Alex BregmanAstros1316
18Jeimer CandelarioReds1118
19Ha-Seong KimPadres1914
20Nolan ArenadoCardinals1422
21Matt ChapmanGiants2123
22Brendan DonovanCardinals12 2B21
23Jose MirandaTwins5428
24Mark VientosMets11 DH26
25Justin TurnerMariners22 1B24
26Willi CastroTwins3625
27Colt KeithTigers2442
28Michael BuschCubs2330
29Jake BurgerMarlins1531
30Noelvi MarteReds2720
31Coby MayoOrioles6735
32Matt VierlingTigers4133
33Brooks LeeTwins53 SS46 SS
34Amed RosarioDodgers33 SS38
35Dylan MooreMariners42 2B39
36Ke’Bryan HayesPirates1229
37Justyn-Henry MalloyTigers6850
38Jose CaballeroRays31 SS34
39Josh H. SmithRangers7848
40Whit MerrifieldBraves36 2B59
41Max MuncyDodgers2027
42Joey OrtizBrewers33 2B32
43Curtis MeadRays53NR
44Junior CamineroRays3144
45Isiah Kiner-FalefaPirates4441
46Eugenio SuarezDiamondbacks3751
47Daniel SchneemannGuardiansNR43
48Tyler FreemanGuardians3049
49DJ LeMahieuYankees2937
50Brandon DruryAngels23 2BNR
51Nick SenzelWhite Sox2636
52Josh RojasMariners4952
53Abraham ToroAthletics8555
54Tyler BlackBrewers4856
55Brooks BaldwinWhite SoxNRNR
56Yoan MoncadaWhite Sox3257
57Enrique HernandezDodgers70 2BNR
58Chris TaylorDodgers4547
59Anthony RendonAngels3446
60Addison BargerBlue Jays221 OFNR
61Brett HarrisAthletics97NR
62Patrick WisdomCubs4058
63Oswaldo CabreraYankees218 OF62
64Andres ChaparroNationalsNRNR
65Deyvison De Los SantosMarlins10867

Dropping off: Jordan Westburg (12th), J.D. Davis (40th), Donovan Solano (45th), Miguel Sano (53rd), Brett Baty (54th), Edmundo Sosa (60th)

  • The Nationals bailed on Nick Senzel early last month to install Trey Lipscomb at third base, only to go on acquire four potential third baseman options in trades; they got Cayden Wallace from Kansas City as the primary return for Hunter Harvey, José Tena in the Lane Thomas deal with Cleveland and sluggers Deyvison De Los Santos and Andrés Chapparo from the Diamondbacks in separate deals for A.J. Puk and Dylan Floro. De Los Santos and Chaparro both fit better at first or DH than as third basemen, but any from the group of Tena, De Los Santos and Chapparo could be immediate upgrades over the struggling Lipscomb. My guess is that Tena will take over as the third baseman against righties in mid-August and either De Los Santos or Chapparo will get a look at DH during the final month. Chapparo is probably the most interesting of the group for the short term.
  • Rather than call up top prospect Coby Mayo, the Orioles’ initial response to the unfortunate Jordan Westburg injury Wednesday was to go to Livan Soto. It suggests they’ll turn to Ramon Urías as their primary third baseman for now. It’s a rather interesting call, largely because the front office indicated last month that Mayo was very close to being promoted. Instead, he’s been passed over after injuries to both Jorge Mateo and Westburg. My initial reaction to the Westburg injury was to move Mayo up to 24th here. Alas, I backed off him some and placed him 31st for now.