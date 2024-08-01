August 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Third Baseman ROS Rankings
|Aug
|Third basemen
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|2
|2
|2
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|5
|1
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3
|3
|4
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|1
|4
|5
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|3 1B
|3 1B
|6
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|4
|5
|7
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|7
|6
|8
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|6
|7
|9
|Christopher Morel
|Rays
|14 OF
|9
|10
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|10
|11
|11
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|16
|10
|12
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|18
|13
|13
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|9
|15
|14
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|8
|8
|15
|Isaac Paredes
|Cubs
|17
|17
|16
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|28
|19
|17
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|13
|16
|18
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|11
|18
|19
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|19
|14
|20
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|14
|22
|21
|Matt Chapman
|Giants
|21
|23
|22
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|12 2B
|21
|23
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|54
|28
|24
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|11 DH
|26
|25
|Justin Turner
|Mariners
|22 1B
|24
|26
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36
|25
|27
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|24
|42
|28
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|23
|30
|29
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|15
|31
|30
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|27
|20
|31
|Coby Mayo
|Orioles
|67
|35
|32
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|41
|33
|33
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|53 SS
|46 SS
|34
|Amed Rosario
|Dodgers
|33 SS
|38
|35
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|39
|36
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|12
|29
|37
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|Tigers
|68
|50
|38
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|31 SS
|34
|39
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|78
|48
|40
|Whit Merrifield
|Braves
|36 2B
|59
|41
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|20
|27
|42
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33 2B
|32
|43
|Curtis Mead
|Rays
|53
|NR
|44
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|31
|44
|45
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Pirates
|44
|41
|46
|Eugenio Suarez
|Diamondbacks
|37
|51
|47
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|NR
|43
|48
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30
|49
|49
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|29
|37
|50
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|23 2B
|NR
|51
|Nick Senzel
|White Sox
|26
|36
|52
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|49
|52
|53
|Abraham Toro
|Athletics
|85
|55
|54
|Tyler Black
|Brewers
|48
|56
|55
|Brooks Baldwin
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|56
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|32
|57
|57
|Enrique Hernandez
|Dodgers
|70 2B
|NR
|58
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|45
|47
|59
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|34
|46
|60
|Addison Barger
|Blue Jays
|221 OF
|NR
|61
|Brett Harris
|Athletics
|97
|NR
|62
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|40
|58
|63
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|218 OF
|62
|64
|Andres Chaparro
|Nationals
|NR
|NR
|65
|Deyvison De Los Santos
|Marlins
|108
|67
Dropping off: Jordan Westburg (12th), J.D. Davis (40th), Donovan Solano (45th), Miguel Sano (53rd), Brett Baty (54th), Edmundo Sosa (60th)
- The Nationals bailed on Nick Senzel early last month to install Trey Lipscomb at third base, only to go on acquire four potential third baseman options in trades; they got Cayden Wallace from Kansas City as the primary return for Hunter Harvey, José Tena in the Lane Thomas deal with Cleveland and sluggers Deyvison De Los Santos and Andrés Chapparo from the Diamondbacks in separate deals for A.J. Puk and Dylan Floro. De Los Santos and Chaparro both fit better at first or DH than as third basemen, but any from the group of Tena, De Los Santos and Chapparo could be immediate upgrades over the struggling Lipscomb. My guess is that Tena will take over as the third baseman against righties in mid-August and either De Los Santos or Chapparo will get a look at DH during the final month. Chapparo is probably the most interesting of the group for the short term.
- Rather than call up top prospect Coby Mayo, the Orioles’ initial response to the unfortunate Jordan Westburg injury Wednesday was to go to Livan Soto. It suggests they’ll turn to Ramon Urías as their primary third baseman for now. It’s a rather interesting call, largely because the front office indicated last month that Mayo was very close to being promoted. Instead, he’s been passed over after injuries to both Jorge Mateo and Westburg. My initial reaction to the Westburg injury was to move Mayo up to 24th here. Alas, I backed off him some and placed him 31st for now.