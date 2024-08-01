August 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman ROS Rankings

Aug Third basemen Team 2024 July 1 Elly De La Cruz Reds 2 2 2 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 5 1 3 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3 3 4 Austin Riley Braves 1 4 5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 3 1B 3 1B 6 Rafael Devers Red Sox 4 5 7 Royce Lewis Twins 7 6 8 Manny Machado Padres 6 7 9 Christopher Morel Rays 14 OF 9 10 Spencer Steer Reds 10 11 11 Alec Bohm Phillies 16 10 12 Ryan McMahon Rockies 18 13 13 Josh Jung Rangers 9 15 14 Maikel Garcia Royals 8 8 15 Isaac Paredes Cubs 17 17 16 Luis Rengifo Angels 28 19 17 Alex Bregman Astros 13 16 18 Jeimer Candelario Reds 11 18 19 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 19 14 20 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 14 22 21 Matt Chapman Giants 21 23 22 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 12 2B 21 23 Jose Miranda Twins 54 28 24 Mark Vientos Mets 11 DH 26 25 Justin Turner Mariners 22 1B 24 26 Willi Castro Twins 36 25 27 Colt Keith Tigers 24 42 28 Michael Busch Cubs 23 30 29 Jake Burger Marlins 15 31 30 Noelvi Marte Reds 27 20 31 Coby Mayo Orioles 67 35 32 Matt Vierling Tigers 41 33 33 Brooks Lee Twins 53 SS 46 SS 34 Amed Rosario Dodgers 33 SS 38 35 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 39 36 Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates 12 29 37 Justyn-Henry Malloy Tigers 68 50 38 Jose Caballero Rays 31 SS 34 39 Josh H. Smith Rangers 78 48 40 Whit Merrifield Braves 36 2B 59 41 Max Muncy Dodgers 20 27 42 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 2B 32 43 Curtis Mead Rays 53 NR 44 Junior Caminero Rays 31 44 45 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Pirates 44 41 46 Eugenio Suarez Diamondbacks 37 51 47 Daniel Schneemann Guardians NR 43 48 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 49 49 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 29 37 50 Brandon Drury Angels 23 2B NR 51 Nick Senzel White Sox 26 36 52 Josh Rojas Mariners 49 52 53 Abraham Toro Athletics 85 55 54 Tyler Black Brewers 48 56 55 Brooks Baldwin White Sox NR NR 56 Yoan Moncada White Sox 32 57 57 Enrique Hernandez Dodgers 70 2B NR 58 Chris Taylor Dodgers 45 47 59 Anthony Rendon Angels 34 46 60 Addison Barger Blue Jays 221 OF NR 61 Brett Harris Athletics 97 NR 62 Patrick Wisdom Cubs 40 58 63 Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees 218 OF 62 64 Andres Chaparro Nationals NR NR 65 Deyvison De Los Santos Marlins 108 67

Dropping off: Jordan Westburg (12th), J.D. Davis (40th), Donovan Solano (45th), Miguel Sano (53rd), Brett Baty (54th), Edmundo Sosa (60th)

The Nationals bailed on Nick Senzel early last month to install Trey Lipscomb at third base, only to go on acquire four potential third baseman options in trades; they got Cayden Wallace from Kansas City as the primary return for Hunter Harvey, José Tena in the Lane Thomas deal with Cleveland and sluggers Deyvison De Los Santos and Andrés Chapparo from the Diamondbacks in separate deals for A.J. Puk and Dylan Floro. De Los Santos and Chaparro both fit better at first or DH than as third basemen, but any from the group of Tena, De Los Santos and Chapparo could be immediate upgrades over the struggling Lipscomb. My guess is that Tena will take over as the third baseman against righties in mid-August and either De Los Santos or Chapparo will get a look at DH during the final month. Chapparo is probably the most interesting of the group for the short term.