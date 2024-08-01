August 2024 Starter Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Starting pitcher ROS Rankings
|Aug
|Starting pitchers
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|Orioles
|7
|1
|2
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|2
|3
|3
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|3
|2
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|5
|4
|5
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|6
|5
|6
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|10
|6
|7
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|22
|10
|8
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|132
|25
|9
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|14
|8
|10
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|8
|9
|11
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|34
|15
|12
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|21
|13
|13
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|15
|12
|14
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|23
|7
|15
|Blake Snell
|Giants
|40
|54
|16
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|13
|17
|17
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|11
|20
|18
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|16
|14
|19
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|31
|16
|20
|Max Fried
|Braves
|12
|11
|21
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|26
|18
|22
|Jack Flaherty
|Tigers
|96
|35
|23
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|37
|23
|24
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|18
|19
|25
|Zach Eflin
|Orioles
|25
|24
|26
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|32
|28
|27
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|24
|29
|28
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|20
|32
|29
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|28
|27
|30
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|39
|33
|31
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|17
|21
|32
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|92
|57
|33
|Michael King
|Padres
|35
|31
|34
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|58
|22
|35
|Max Scherzer
|Rangers
|73
|26
|36
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|44
|38
|37
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|33
|39
|38
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|48
|36
|39
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|30
|30
|40
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|54
|37
|41
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|43
|44
|42
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|51
|46
|43
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|131
|114
|44
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|81
|34
|45
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|136
|48
|46
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|59
|41
|47
|Luis Severino
|Mets
|60
|49
|48
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|83
|56
|49
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Braves
|NR
|81
|50
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|62
|40
|51
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|55
|51
|52
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|41
|42
|53
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|126
|78
|54
|River Ryan
|Dodgers
|231
|160
|55
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|63
|67
|56
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|65
|68
|57
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|71
|58
|Erick Fedde
|Cardinals
|158
|65
|59
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|125
|55
|60
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|139
|69
|61
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|133
|61
|62
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|53
|64
|63
|Garrett Crochet
|White Sox
|189
|74
|64
|Robbie Ray
|Giants
|201
|99
|65
|Frankie Montas
|Brewers
|128
|123
|66
|Matt Waldron
|Padres
|330
|60
|67
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|103
|47
|68
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Astros
|76
|59
|69
|Jeffrey Springs
|Rays
|142
|83
|70
|Alex Cobb
|Guardians
|78
|106
|71
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|49
|52
|72
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|87
|75
|73
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|4
|53
|74
|Hayden Birdsong
|Giants
|NR
|134
|75
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|36
|62
|76
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Diamondbacks
|85
|85
|77
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|107
|82
|78
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|100
|43
|79
|Max Meyer
|Marlins
|129
|118
|80
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|119
|86
|81
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|57
|91
|82
|Aaron Civale
|Brewers
|46
|58
|83
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|97
|50
|84
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|75
|66
|85
|Jake Irvin
|Nationals
|214
|89
|86
|Nick Pivetta
|Red Sox
|121
|95
|87
|Tyler Mahle
|Rangers
|230
|124
|88
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|70
|80
|89
|Michael Wacha
|Royals
|153
|125
|90
|Ben Lively
|Guardians
|221
|110
|91
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|104
|104
|92
|Marcus Stroman
|Yankees
|67
|87
|93
|Zack Littell
|Rays
|90
|92
|94
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|82
|97
|95
|Tyler Anderson
|Angels
|181
|153
|96
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|79
|88
|97
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|95
|121
|98
|Jose Soriano
|Angels
|60 RP
|72
|99
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|80
|101
|100
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers
|118
|119
|101
|David Peterson
|Mets
|154
|122
|102
|Tobias Myers
|Brewers
|NR
|105
|103
|Spencer Arrighetti
|Astros
|233
|79
|104
|Ryne Nelson
|Diamondbacks
|182
|NR
|105
|Trevor Rogers
|Marlins
|161
|147
|106
|Drew Thorpe
|White Sox
|204
|117
|107
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|180
|109
|108
|Jordan Montgomery
|Diamondbacks
|50
|63
|109
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|38
|76
|110
|Justin Wrobleski
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|111
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|Twins
|391
|128
|112
|Yariel Rodriguez
|Blue Jays
|169
|157
|113
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|86
|137
|114
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|61
|98
|115
|Grant Holmes
|Braves
|199 RP
|NR
|116
|Ryan Weathers
|Marlins
|162
|115
|117
|David Festa
|Twins
|226
|116
|118
|Matthew Boyd
|Guardians
|301
|NR
|119
|Carson Spiers
|Reds
|306
|120
|120
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|115
|102
|121
|DJ Herz
|Nationals
|333
|172
|122
|James Paxton
|Red Sox
|74
|94
|123
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|110
|133
|124
|Kenta Maeda
|Tigers
|68
|112
|125
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|9
|45
|126
|Paul Blackburn
|Mets
|174
|171
|127
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|66
|141
|128
|Matt Manning
|Tigers
|101
|127
|129
|Albert Suarez
|Orioles
|NR
|90
|130
|Tyler Phillips
|Phillies
|NR
|NR
|131
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|98
|96
|132
|Luis Ortiz
|Pirates
|256
|NR
|133
|Lance Lynn
|Cardinals
|89
|100
|134
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|84
|70
|135
|Ross Stripling
|Athletics
|105
|177
|136
|Casey Mize
|Tigers
|111
|108
|137
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|88
|135
|138
|JP Sears
|Athletics
|127
|NR
|139
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|77
|113
|140
|Mitch Spence
|Athletics
|236
|148
|141
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|134
|138
|142
|Jordan Wicks
|Cubs
|137
|103
|143
|Jose Quintana
|Mets
|171
|180
|144
|Colin Rea
|Brewers
|172
|179
|145
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|19
|154
|146
|Luis Garcia
|Astros
|179
|129
|147
|Jose Butto
|Mets
|157
|150
|148
|Joey Cantillo
|Guardians
|216
|NR
|149
|Spencer Turnbull
|Phillies
|200
|NR
|150
|Javier Assad
|Cubs
|143
|145
|151
|Tylor Megill
|Mets
|175
|130
|152
|Randy Vasquez
|Padres
|178
|NR
|153
|Cody Bradford
|Rangers
|91
|126
|154
|Andre Pallante
|Cardinals
|153 RP
|175
|155
|Christian Scott
|Mets
|176
|77
|156
|Jonathan Cannon
|White Sox
|395
|149
|157
|Osvaldo Bido
|Athletics
|224
|NR
|158
|Michael Lorenzen
|Royals
|168
|164
|159
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs
|117
|136
|160
|Landon Knack
|Dodgers
|261
|73
|161
|Jake Bloss
|Blue Jays
|NR
|161
|162
|Nick Martinez
|Reds
|114
|155
|163
|Tyler Alexander
|Rays
|191
|NR
|164
|DL Hall
|Brewers
|94
|169
|165
|Cade Povich
|Orioles
|276
|84
|166
|Kyle Gibson
|Cardinals
|149
|163
|167
|Chayce McDermott
|Orioles
|315
|170
|168
|Bailey Falter
|Pirates
|173
|NR
|169
|Cooper Criswell
|Red Sox
|284
|132
|170
|Alec Marsh
|Royals
|185
|158
Dropping off: Kodai Senga (93rd), Cole Irvin (107th), Jordan Hicks (111th), Chris Paddack (131st), Triston McKenzie (140th), Michael Mercado (142nd), Adam Mazur (143rd), Chase Silseth (144th), Keaton Winn (146th)
- I’d likely have gone back to Tarik Skubal in the top spot if he had been traded, but he’s down to third as is, not because I think the Tigers are that bad but because it would seem like a smart play for a non-contending team to back off him a bit in September. He’s currently 20 innings away from overtaking his high total of 149 1/3 innings from 2021.
- Based on his rehab results, it was clear that Jeffrey Springs’ velocity would be down a bit in his official return from Tommy John surgery Tuesday. Still, he was not as impressive as hoped in averaging 89.7 mph with his fastball. Most likely, that’ll creep up some over time. Still, I’m less optimistic about him as a mixed-league starter than I was a few days ago.