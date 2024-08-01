August 2024 Starter Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Starting pitcher ROS Rankings

Aug Starting pitchers Team 2024 July 1 Corbin Burnes Orioles 7 1 2 George Kirby Mariners 2 3 3 Tarik Skubal Tigers 3 2 4 Zack Wheeler Phillies 5 4 5 Logan Gilbert Mariners 6 5 6 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers 10 6 7 Dylan Cease Padres 22 10 8 Paul Skenes Pirates 132 25 9 Joe Ryan Twins 14 8 10 Pablo Lopez Twins 8 9 11 Chris Sale Braves 34 15 12 Luis Castillo Mariners 21 13 13 Aaron Nola Phillies 15 12 14 Cole Ragans Royals 23 7 15 Blake Snell Giants 40 54 16 Framber Valdez Astros 13 17 17 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 11 20 18 Tanner Bibee Guardians 16 14 19 Gerrit Cole Yankees 31 16 20 Max Fried Braves 12 11 21 Freddy Peralta Brewers 26 18 22 Jack Flaherty Tigers 96 35 23 Shota Imanaga Cubs 37 23 24 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 18 19 25 Zach Eflin Orioles 25 24 26 Hunter Greene Reds 32 28 27 Bailey Ober Twins 24 29 28 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles 20 32 29 Justin Steele Cubs 28 27 30 Bryce Miller Mariners 39 33 31 Logan Webb Giants 17 21 32 Taj Bradley Rays 92 57 33 Michael King Padres 35 31 34 Sonny Gray Cardinals 58 22 35 Max Scherzer Rangers 73 26 36 Hunter Brown Astros 44 38 37 Mitch Keller Pirates 33 39 38 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers 48 36 39 Justin Verlander Astros 30 30 40 Nick Lodolo Reds 54 37 41 Carlos Rodon Yankees 43 44 42 Gavin Williams Guardians 51 46 43 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 131 114 44 Ranger Suarez Phillies 81 34 45 Jared Jones Pirates 136 48 46 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies 59 41 47 Luis Severino Mets 60 49 48 Bryan Woo Mariners 83 56 49 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves NR 81 50 Nestor Cortes Yankees 62 40 51 Ryan Pepiot Rays 55 51 52 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 41 42 53 Jacob deGrom Rangers 126 78 54 River Ryan Dodgers 231 160 55 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 63 67 56 Shane Baz Rays 65 68 57 Joe Musgrove Padres 27 71 58 Erick Fedde Cardinals 158 65 59 Seth Lugo Royals 125 55 60 Ronel Blanco Astros 139 69 61 Luis Gil Yankees 133 61 62 Sean Manaea Mets 53 64 63 Garrett Crochet White Sox 189 74 64 Robbie Ray Giants 201 99 65 Frankie Montas Brewers 128 123 66 Matt Waldron Padres 330 60 67 Tanner Houck Red Sox 103 47 68 Yusei Kikuchi Astros 76 59 69 Jeffrey Springs Rays 142 83 70 Alex Cobb Guardians 78 106 71 Jose Berrios Blue Jays 49 52 72 Kutter Crawford Red Sox 87 75 73 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 4 53 74 Hayden Birdsong Giants NR 134 75 Walker Buehler Dodgers 36 62 76 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks 85 85 77 Jameson Taillon Cubs 107 82 78 Gavin Stone Dodgers 100 43 79 Max Meyer Marlins 129 118 80 Brady Singer Royals 119 86 81 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks 57 91 82 Aaron Civale Brewers 46 58 83 MacKenzie Gore Nationals 97 50 84 Reynaldo Lopez Braves 75 66 85 Jake Irvin Nationals 214 89 86 Nick Pivetta Red Sox 121 95 87 Tyler Mahle Rangers 230 124 88 Charlie Morton Braves 70 80 89 Michael Wacha Royals 153 125 90 Ben Lively Guardians 221 110 91 Kyle Harrison Giants 104 104 92 Marcus Stroman Yankees 67 87 93 Zack Littell Rays 90 92 94 Brayan Bello Red Sox 82 97 95 Tyler Anderson Angels 181 153 96 Andrew Abbott Reds 79 88 97 Clarke Schmidt Yankees 95 121 98 Jose Soriano Angels 60 RP 72 99 Dean Kremer Orioles 80 101 100 Andrew Heaney Rangers 118 119 101 David Peterson Mets 154 122 102 Tobias Myers Brewers NR 105 103 Spencer Arrighetti Astros 233 79 104 Ryne Nelson Diamondbacks 182 NR 105 Trevor Rogers Marlins 161 147 106 Drew Thorpe White Sox 204 117 107 Ben Brown Cubs 180 109 108 Jordan Montgomery Diamondbacks 50 63 109 Yu Darvish Padres 38 76 110 Justin Wrobleski Dodgers NR NR 111 Simeon Woods Richardson Twins 391 128 112 Yariel Rodriguez Blue Jays 169 157 113 Dane Dunning Rangers 86 137 114 Reid Detmers Angels 61 98 115 Grant Holmes Braves 199 RP NR 116 Ryan Weathers Marlins 162 115 117 David Festa Twins 226 116 118 Matthew Boyd Guardians 301 NR 119 Carson Spiers Reds 306 120 120 Edward Cabrera Marlins 115 102 121 DJ Herz Nationals 333 172 122 James Paxton Red Sox 74 94 123 AJ Smith-Shawver Braves 110 133 124 Kenta Maeda Tigers 68 112 125 Bobby Miller Dodgers 9 45 126 Paul Blackburn Mets 174 171 127 Braxton Garrett Marlins 66 141 128 Matt Manning Tigers 101 127 129 Albert Suarez Orioles NR 90 130 Tyler Phillips Phillies NR NR 131 Jon Gray Rangers 98 96 132 Luis Ortiz Pirates 256 NR 133 Lance Lynn Cardinals 89 100 134 Reese Olson Tigers 84 70 135 Ross Stripling Athletics 105 177 136 Casey Mize Tigers 111 108 137 Logan Allen Guardians 88 135 138 JP Sears Athletics 127 NR 139 Griffin Canning Angels 77 113 140 Mitch Spence Athletics 236 148 141 Miles Mikolas Cardinals 134 138 142 Jordan Wicks Cubs 137 103 143 Jose Quintana Mets 171 180 144 Colin Rea Brewers 172 179 145 Jesus Luzardo Marlins 19 154 146 Luis Garcia Astros 179 129 147 Jose Butto Mets 157 150 148 Joey Cantillo Guardians 216 NR 149 Spencer Turnbull Phillies 200 NR 150 Javier Assad Cubs 143 145 151 Tylor Megill Mets 175 130 152 Randy Vasquez Padres 178 NR 153 Cody Bradford Rangers 91 126 154 Andre Pallante Cardinals 153 RP 175 155 Christian Scott Mets 176 77 156 Jonathan Cannon White Sox 395 149 157 Osvaldo Bido Athletics 224 NR 158 Michael Lorenzen Royals 168 164 159 Kyle Hendricks Cubs 117 136 160 Landon Knack Dodgers 261 73 161 Jake Bloss Blue Jays NR 161 162 Nick Martinez Reds 114 155 163 Tyler Alexander Rays 191 NR 164 DL Hall Brewers 94 169 165 Cade Povich Orioles 276 84 166 Kyle Gibson Cardinals 149 163 167 Chayce McDermott Orioles 315 170 168 Bailey Falter Pirates 173 NR 169 Cooper Criswell Red Sox 284 132 170 Alec Marsh Royals 185 158

Dropping off: Kodai Senga (93rd), Cole Irvin (107th), Jordan Hicks (111th), Chris Paddack (131st), Triston McKenzie (140th), Michael Mercado (142nd), Adam Mazur (143rd), Chase Silseth (144th), Keaton Winn (146th)

I’d likely have gone back to Tarik Skubal in the top spot if he had been traded, but he’s down to third as is, not because I think the Tigers are that bad but because it would seem like a smart play for a non-contending team to back off him a bit in September. He’s currently 20 innings away from overtaking his high total of 149 1/3 innings from 2021.