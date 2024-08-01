 Skip navigation
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball: August 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers
August 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
August 2024 Outfielder Rankings

August 2024 Starter Rankings

  
Published August 1, 2024 05:25 AM

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Starting pitcher ROS Rankings

AugStarting pitchersTeam2024July
1Corbin BurnesOrioles71
2George KirbyMariners23
3Tarik SkubalTigers32
4Zack WheelerPhillies54
5Logan GilbertMariners65
6Tyler GlasnowDodgers106
7Dylan CeasePadres2210
8Paul SkenesPirates13225
9Joe RyanTwins148
10Pablo LopezTwins89
11Chris SaleBraves3415
12Luis CastilloMariners2113
13Aaron NolaPhillies1512
14Cole RagansRoyals237
15Blake SnellGiants4054
16Framber ValdezAstros1317
17Kevin GausmanBlue Jays1120
18Tanner BibeeGuardians1614
19Gerrit ColeYankees3116
20Max FriedBraves1211
21Freddy PeraltaBrewers2618
22Jack FlahertyTigers9635
23Shota ImanagaCubs3723
24Zac GallenDiamondbacks1819
25Zach EflinOrioles2524
26Hunter GreeneReds3228
27Bailey OberTwins2429
28Grayson RodriguezOrioles2032
29Justin SteeleCubs2827
30Bryce MillerMariners3933
31Logan WebbGiants1721
32Taj BradleyRays9257
33Michael KingPadres3531
34Sonny GrayCardinals5822
35Max ScherzerRangers7326
36Hunter BrownAstros4438
37Mitch KellerPirates3339
38Nathan EovaldiRangers4836
39Justin VerlanderAstros3030
40Nick LodoloReds5437
41Carlos RodonYankees4344
42Gavin WilliamsGuardians5146
43Clayton KershawDodgers131114
44Ranger SuarezPhillies8134
45Jared JonesPirates13648
46Cristopher SanchezPhillies5941
47Luis SeverinoMets6049
48Bryan WooMariners8356
49Spencer SchwellenbachBravesNR81
50Nestor CortesYankees6240
51Ryan PepiotRays5551
52Chris BassittBlue Jays4142
53Jacob deGromRangers12678
54River RyanDodgers231160
55Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks6367
56Shane BazRays6568
57Joe MusgrovePadres2771
58Erick FeddeCardinals15865
59Seth LugoRoyals12555
60Ronel BlancoAstros13969
61Luis GilYankees13361
62Sean ManaeaMets5364
63Garrett CrochetWhite Sox18974
64Robbie RayGiants20199
65Frankie MontasBrewers128123
66Matt WaldronPadres33060
67Tanner HouckRed Sox10347
68Yusei KikuchiAstros7659
69Jeffrey SpringsRays14283
70Alex CobbGuardians78106
71Jose BerriosBlue Jays4952
72Kutter CrawfordRed Sox8775
73Yoshinobu YamamotoDodgers453
74Hayden BirdsongGiantsNR134
75Walker BuehlerDodgers3662
76Eduardo RodriguezDiamondbacks8585
77Jameson TaillonCubs10782
78Gavin StoneDodgers10043
79Max MeyerMarlins129118
80Brady SingerRoyals11986
81Merrill KellyDiamondbacks5791
82Aaron CivaleBrewers4658
83MacKenzie GoreNationals9750
84Reynaldo LopezBraves7566
85Jake IrvinNationals21489
86Nick PivettaRed Sox12195
87Tyler MahleRangers230124
88Charlie MortonBraves7080
89Michael WachaRoyals153125
90Ben LivelyGuardians221110
91Kyle HarrisonGiants104104
92Marcus StromanYankees6787
93Zack LittellRays9092
94Brayan BelloRed Sox8297
95Tyler AndersonAngels181153
96Andrew AbbottReds7988
97Clarke SchmidtYankees95121
98Jose SorianoAngels60 RP72
99Dean KremerOrioles80101
100Andrew HeaneyRangers118119
101David PetersonMets154122
102Tobias MyersBrewersNR105
103Spencer ArrighettiAstros23379
104Ryne NelsonDiamondbacks182NR
105Trevor RogersMarlins161147
106Drew ThorpeWhite Sox204117
107Ben BrownCubs180109
108Jordan MontgomeryDiamondbacks5063
109Yu DarvishPadres3876
110Justin WrobleskiDodgersNRNR
111Simeon Woods RichardsonTwins391128
112Yariel RodriguezBlue Jays169157
113Dane DunningRangers86137
114Reid DetmersAngels6198
115Grant HolmesBraves199 RPNR
116Ryan WeathersMarlins162115
117David FestaTwins226116
118Matthew BoydGuardians301NR
119Carson SpiersReds306120
120Edward CabreraMarlins115102
121DJ HerzNationals333172
122James PaxtonRed Sox7494
123AJ Smith-ShawverBraves110133
124Kenta MaedaTigers68112
125Bobby MillerDodgers945
126Paul BlackburnMets174171
127Braxton GarrettMarlins66141
128Matt ManningTigers101127
129Albert SuarezOriolesNR90
130Tyler PhillipsPhilliesNRNR
131Jon GrayRangers9896
132Luis OrtizPirates256NR
133Lance LynnCardinals89100
134Reese OlsonTigers8470
135Ross StriplingAthletics105177
136Casey MizeTigers111108
137Logan AllenGuardians88135
138JP SearsAthletics127NR
139Griffin CanningAngels77113
140Mitch SpenceAthletics236148
141Miles MikolasCardinals134138
142Jordan WicksCubs137103
143Jose QuintanaMets171180
144Colin ReaBrewers172179
145Jesus LuzardoMarlins19154
146Luis GarciaAstros179129
147Jose ButtoMets157150
148Joey CantilloGuardians216NR
149Spencer TurnbullPhillies200NR
150Javier AssadCubs143145
151Tylor MegillMets175130
152Randy VasquezPadres178NR
153Cody BradfordRangers91126
154Andre PallanteCardinals153 RP175
155Christian ScottMets17677
156Jonathan CannonWhite Sox395149
157Osvaldo BidoAthletics224NR
158Michael LorenzenRoyals168164
159Kyle HendricksCubs117136
160Landon KnackDodgers26173
161Jake BlossBlue JaysNR161
162Nick MartinezReds114155
163Tyler AlexanderRays191NR
164DL HallBrewers94169
165Cade PovichOrioles27684
166Kyle GibsonCardinals149163
167Chayce McDermottOrioles315170
168Bailey FalterPirates173NR
169Cooper CriswellRed Sox284132
170Alec MarshRoyals185158

Dropping off: Kodai Senga (93rd), Cole Irvin (107th), Jordan Hicks (111th), Chris Paddack (131st), Triston McKenzie (140th), Michael Mercado (142nd), Adam Mazur (143rd), Chase Silseth (144th), Keaton Winn (146th)

  • I’d likely have gone back to Tarik Skubal in the top spot if he had been traded, but he’s down to third as is, not because I think the Tigers are that bad but because it would seem like a smart play for a non-contending team to back off him a bit in September. He’s currently 20 innings away from overtaking his high total of 149 1/3 innings from 2021.
  • Based on his rehab results, it was clear that Jeffrey Springs’ velocity would be down a bit in his official return from Tommy John surgery Tuesday. Still, he was not as impressive as hoped in averaging 89.7 mph with his fastball. Most likely, that’ll creep up some over time. Still, I’m less optimistic about him as a mixed-league starter than I was a few days ago.