August 2024 Shortstop Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Shortstop ROS Rankings
|Aug
|Shortstops
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|1
|1
|2
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|4
|3
|3
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|2
|4
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|2
|6
|5
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|6
|4
|6
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|5
|5
|7
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|9
|7
|8
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1 2B
|14
|9
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|8
|8
|10
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|14
|11
|11
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|18
|16
|12
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|13
|10
|13
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|11
|31
|14
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|16
|19
|15
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|8 2B
|12
|16
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|29
|21
|17
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|19
|13
|18
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|17
|22
|19
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|35
|18
|20
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|20
|17
|21
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|10
|15
|22
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|27
|23
|23
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|24
|24
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40
|25
|25
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|15
|20
|26
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|21
|36
|27
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|28
|27
|28
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|3
|9
|29
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|40 2B
|45 2B
|30
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36 3B
|26
|31
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|22
|29
|32
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|Giants
|266 OF
|NR
|33
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|49
|28
|34
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|53
|46
|35
|Amed Rosario
|Dodgers
|33
|32
|36
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|33
|37
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|31
|30
|38
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|75
|41
|39
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285 OF
|49
|40
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|32
|38
|41
|Marco Luciano
|Giants
|48
|55
|42
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|n/a
|39
|43
|Jacob Wilson
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|44
|Vaughn Grissom
|Red Sox
|23
|35
|45
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|24
|37
|46
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|55 2B
|NR
|47
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|26
|34
|48
|Javier Baez
|Tigers
|34
|45
|49
|Brett Wisely
|Giants
|113 2B
|44
|50
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|41
|42
|51
|Enrique Hernandez
|Dodgers
|63
|NR
|52
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|42
|40
|53
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|61
|NR
|54
|Vidal Brujan
|Marlins
|66 2B
|NR
|55
|Jose Iglesias
|Mets
|95
|NR
Dropping off: Jorge Mateo (43rd), Tim Anderson (47th), Edmundo Sosa (48th), Paul DeJong (50th)