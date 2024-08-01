August 2024 Shortstop Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop ROS Rankings

Aug Shortstops Team 2024 July 1 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 1 1 2 Elly De La Cruz Reds 4 3 3 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 7 2 4 Trea Turner Phillies 2 6 5 CJ Abrams Nationals 6 4 6 Corey Seager Rangers 5 5 7 Francisco Lindor Mets 9 7 8 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 2B 14 9 Oneil Cruz Pirates 8 8 10 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies 14 11 11 Willy Adames Brewers 18 16 12 Anthony Volpe Yankees 13 10 13 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 31 14 Jeremy Pena Astros 16 19 15 Bryson Stott Phillies 8 2B 12 16 Luis Rengifo Angels 29 21 17 Carlos Correa Twins 19 13 18 Zach Neto Angels 17 22 19 Brice Turang Brewers 35 18 20 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 20 17 21 Nico Hoerner Cubs 10 15 22 Masyn Winn Cardinals 27 23 23 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 24 24 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 25 25 Dansby Swanson Cubs 15 20 26 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 36 27 Matt McLain Reds 28 27 28 Bo Bichette Blue Jays 3 9 29 Xavier Edwards Marlins 40 2B 45 2B 30 Willi Castro Twins 36 3B 26 31 Tommy Edman Dodgers 22 29 32 Tyler Fitzgerald Giants 266 OF NR 33 David Hamilton Red Sox 49 28 34 Brooks Lee Twins 53 46 35 Amed Rosario Dodgers 33 32 36 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 33 37 Jose Caballero Rays 31 30 38 Josh H. Smith Rangers 75 41 39 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 OF 49 40 Orlando Arcia Braves 32 38 41 Marco Luciano Giants 48 55 42 Daniel Schneemann Guardians n/a 39 43 Jacob Wilson Athletics NR NR 44 Vaughn Grissom Red Sox 23 35 45 Thairo Estrada Giants 24 37 46 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 55 2B NR 47 J.P. Crawford Mariners 26 34 48 Javier Baez Tigers 34 45 49 Brett Wisely Giants 113 2B 44 50 Brayan Rocchio Guardians 41 42 51 Enrique Hernandez Dodgers 63 NR 52 Chris Taylor Dodgers 42 40 53 Casey Schmitt Giants 61 NR 54 Vidal Brujan Marlins 66 2B NR 55 Jose Iglesias Mets 95 NR

Dropping off: Jorge Mateo (43rd), Tim Anderson (47th), Edmundo Sosa (48th), Paul DeJong (50th)