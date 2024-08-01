 Skip navigation
Fantasy Baseball: August 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
August 2024 Reliever Rankings
August 2024 Outfielder Rankings
August 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
August 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Expectations of Holliday should stay 'very modest'
Soler a 'huge winner' from MLB trade deadline
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball: August 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers
August 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
August 2024 Outfielder Rankings

nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
August 2024 Shortstop Rankings

  
Published August 1, 2024 05:24 AM

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop ROS Rankings

AugShortstopsTeam2024July
1Bobby Witt Jr.Royals11
2Elly De La CruzReds43
3Gunnar HendersonOrioles72
4Trea TurnerPhillies26
5CJ AbramsNationals64
6Corey SeagerRangers55
7Francisco LindorMets97
8Mookie BettsDodgers1 2B14
9Oneil CruzPirates88
10Ezequiel TovarRockies1411
11Willy AdamesBrewers1816
12Anthony VolpeYankees1310
13Xander BogaertsPadres1131
14Jeremy PenaAstros1619
15Bryson StottPhillies8 2B12
16Luis RengifoAngels2921
17Carlos CorreaTwins1913
18Zach NetoAngels1722
19Brice TurangBrewers3518
20Ha-Seong KimPadres2017
21Nico HoernerCubs1015
22Masyn WinnCardinals2723
23Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF24
24Jackson MerrillPadres4025
25Dansby SwansonCubs1520
26Jackson HollidayOrioles2136
27Matt McLainReds2827
28Bo BichetteBlue Jays39
29Xavier EdwardsMarlins40 2B45 2B
30Willi CastroTwins36 3B26
31Tommy EdmanDodgers2229
32Tyler FitzgeraldGiants266 OFNR
33David HamiltonRed Sox4928
34Brooks LeeTwins5346
35Amed RosarioDodgers3332
36Dylan MooreMariners42 2B33
37Jose CaballeroRays3130
38Josh H. SmithRangers7541
39Max SchuemannAthletics285 OF49
40Orlando ArciaBraves3238
41Marco LucianoGiants4855
42Daniel SchneemannGuardiansn/a39
43Jacob WilsonAthleticsNRNR
44Vaughn GrissomRed Sox2335
45Thairo EstradaGiants2437
46Romy GonzalezRed Sox55 2BNR
47J.P. CrawfordMariners2634
48Javier BaezTigers3445
49Brett WiselyGiants113 2B44
50Brayan RocchioGuardians4142
51Enrique HernandezDodgers63NR
52Chris TaylorDodgers4240
53Casey SchmittGiants61NR
54Vidal BrujanMarlins66 2BNR
55Jose IglesiasMets95NR

Dropping off: Jorge Mateo (43rd), Tim Anderson (47th), Edmundo Sosa (48th), Paul DeJong (50th)