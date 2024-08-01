August 2024 Catcher Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Catcher ROS Rankings
|Aug
|Catchers
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|1
|1
|2
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|2
|2
|3
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|3
|3
|4
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|5
|4
|5
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|4
|5
|6
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|9
|8
|7
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|6
|7
|8
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|7
|6
|9
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|12
|9
|10
|Austin Wells
|Yankees
|27
|29
|11
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|14
|10
|12
|Ben Rice
|Yankees
|59
|19
|13
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|20
|18
|14
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|17
|17
|15
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|8
|15
|16
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|32
|16
|17
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|18
|30
|18
|David Fry
|Guardians
|28
|11
|19
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26
|14
|20
|Ryan Jeffers
|Twins
|23
|12
|21
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|11
|23
|22
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|16
|21
|23
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|13
|20
|24
|Danny Jansen
|Red Sox
|22
|24
|25
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|15
|25
|26
|Elias Diaz
|Rockies
|29
|28
|27
|Freddy Fermin
|Royals
|30
|37
|28
|Mitch Garver
|Mariners
|10
|13
|29
|Kyle Higashioka
|Padres
|51
|42
|30
|Joey Bart
|Pirates
|52
|34
|31
|Miguel Amaya
|Cubs
|35
|33
|32
|Travis d’Arnaud
|Braves
|34
|32
|33
|Gary Sanchez
|Brewers
|24
|31
|34
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|193 OF
|22
|35
|Jake Rogers
|Tigers
|21
|36
|36
|Luis Campusano
|Padres
|19
|27
|37
|Ben Rortvedt
|Rays
|55
|35
|38
|Dillon Dingler
|Tigers
|87
|NR
|39
|Jacob Stallings
|Rockies
|54
|38
|40
|Carson Kelly
|Rangers
|75
|41
|41
|Korey Lee
|White Sox
|53
|39
|42
|Victor Caratini
|Astros
|37
|43
|43
|Nick Fortes
|Marlins
|33
|44
|44
|Jose Trevino
|Yankees
|46
|40
|45
|Ivan Herrera
|Cardinals
|31
|26
|46
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|96 OF
|45
|47
|Pedro Pages
|Cardinals
|94
|NR
|48
|Christian Vazquez
|Twins
|40
|50
|49
|Yasmani Grandal
|Pirates
|58
|46
|50
|Matt Thaiss
|Angels
|42
|47
Dropping off: Yan Gomes (48th), Drew Romo (49th)
- Austin Wells is the big riser this month, going from 29th to 10th. I really wanted him in the top 20 earlier than this, but the Yankees were playing him only half of the time until Jose Trevino went down. Wells has had great expected stats since day one this year, and his actual numbers have finally caught up in recent weeks.
- That the Rockies declined to trade Einar Díaz or even Jacob Stallings bumped Romo from the list and also resulted in steep fall for Hunter Goodman. It seems criminal that Goodman, who is perfectly capable of playing an outfield corner, has been on the bench in favor of Jake Cave so frequently, but that’s the Rockies. With Nolan Jones and Jordan Beck on the way back from the IL, it would take quite a break to get Goodman regular playing time at any point.