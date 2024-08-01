August 2024 Catcher Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Catcher ROS Rankings

Aug Catchers Team 2024 July 1 Adley Rutschman Orioles 1 1 2 William Contreras Brewers 2 2 3 Will Smith Dodgers 3 3 4 Salvador Perez Royals 5 4 5 J.T. Realmuto Phillies 4 5 6 Willson Contreras Cardinals 9 8 7 Yainer Diaz Astros 6 7 8 Logan O’Hoppe Angels 7 6 9 Cal Raleigh Mariners 12 9 10 Austin Wells Yankees 27 29 11 Francisco Alvarez Mets 14 10 12 Ben Rice Yankees 59 19 13 Shea Langeliers Athletics 20 18 14 Tyler Stephenson Reds 17 17 15 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks 8 15 16 Patrick Bailey Giants 32 16 17 Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays 18 30 18 David Fry Guardians 28 11 19 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 14 20 Ryan Jeffers Twins 23 12 21 Keibert Ruiz Nationals 11 23 22 Sean Murphy Braves 16 21 23 Jonah Heim Rangers 13 20 24 Danny Jansen Red Sox 22 24 25 Bo Naylor Guardians 15 25 26 Elias Diaz Rockies 29 28 27 Freddy Fermin Royals 30 37 28 Mitch Garver Mariners 10 13 29 Kyle Higashioka Padres 51 42 30 Joey Bart Pirates 52 34 31 Miguel Amaya Cubs 35 33 32 Travis d’Arnaud Braves 34 32 33 Gary Sanchez Brewers 24 31 34 Hunter Goodman Rockies 193 OF 22 35 Jake Rogers Tigers 21 36 36 Luis Campusano Padres 19 27 37 Ben Rortvedt Rays 55 35 38 Dillon Dingler Tigers 87 NR 39 Jacob Stallings Rockies 54 38 40 Carson Kelly Rangers 75 41 41 Korey Lee White Sox 53 39 42 Victor Caratini Astros 37 43 43 Nick Fortes Marlins 33 44 44 Jose Trevino Yankees 46 40 45 Ivan Herrera Cardinals 31 26 46 Henry Davis Pirates 96 OF 45 47 Pedro Pages Cardinals 94 NR 48 Christian Vazquez Twins 40 50 49 Yasmani Grandal Pirates 58 46 50 Matt Thaiss Angels 42 47

Dropping off: Yan Gomes (48th), Drew Romo (49th)

Austin Wells is the big riser this month, going from 29th to 10th. I really wanted him in the top 20 earlier than this, but the Yankees were playing him only half of the time until Jose Trevino went down. Wells has had great expected stats since day one this year, and his actual numbers have finally caught up in recent weeks.