MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball: August 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers
August 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
August 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
August 2024 Catcher Rankings

  
Published August 1, 2024 05:21 AM

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher ROS Rankings

AugCatchersTeam2024July
1Adley RutschmanOrioles11
2William ContrerasBrewers22
3Will SmithDodgers33
4Salvador PerezRoyals54
5J.T. RealmutoPhillies45
6Willson ContrerasCardinals98
7Yainer DiazAstros67
8Logan O’HoppeAngels76
9Cal RaleighMariners129
10Austin WellsYankees2729
11Francisco AlvarezMets1410
12Ben RiceYankees5919
13Shea LangeliersAthletics2018
14Tyler StephensonReds1717
15Gabriel MorenoDiamondbacks815
16Patrick BaileyGiants3216
17Alejandro KirkBlue Jays1830
18David FryGuardians2811
19Connor WongRed Sox2614
20Ryan JeffersTwins2312
21Keibert RuizNationals1123
22Sean MurphyBraves1621
23Jonah HeimRangers1320
24Danny JansenRed Sox2224
25Bo NaylorGuardians1525
26Elias DiazRockies2928
27Freddy FerminRoyals3037
28Mitch GarverMariners1013
29Kyle HigashiokaPadres5142
30Joey BartPirates5234
31Miguel AmayaCubs3533
32Travis d’ArnaudBraves3432
33Gary SanchezBrewers2431
34Hunter GoodmanRockies193 OF22
35Jake RogersTigers2136
36Luis CampusanoPadres1927
37Ben RortvedtRays5535
38Dillon DinglerTigers87NR
39Jacob StallingsRockies5438
40Carson KellyRangers7541
41Korey LeeWhite Sox5339
42Victor CaratiniAstros3743
43Nick FortesMarlins3344
44Jose TrevinoYankees4640
45Ivan HerreraCardinals3126
46Henry DavisPirates96 OF45
47Pedro PagesCardinals94NR
48Christian VazquezTwins4050
49Yasmani GrandalPirates5846
50Matt ThaissAngels4247

Dropping off: Yan Gomes (48th), Drew Romo (49th)

  • Austin Wells is the big riser this month, going from 29th to 10th. I really wanted him in the top 20 earlier than this, but the Yankees were playing him only half of the time until Jose Trevino went down. Wells has had great expected stats since day one this year, and his actual numbers have finally caught up in recent weeks.
  • That the Rockies declined to trade Einar Díaz or even Jacob Stallings bumped Romo from the list and also resulted in steep fall for Hunter Goodman. It seems criminal that Goodman, who is perfectly capable of playing an outfield corner, has been on the bench in favor of Jake Cave so frequently, but that’s the Rockies. With Nolan Jones and Jordan Beck on the way back from the IL, it would take quite a break to get Goodman regular playing time at any point.