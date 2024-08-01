August 2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings

Aug First basemen Team 2024 July 1 DH Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 1 DH 1 DH 1 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1 1 2 Bryce Harper Phillies 4 2 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 3 3 2 DH Marcell Ozuna Braves 3 DH 2 DH 4 Josh Naylor Guardians 7 5 5 Pete Alonso Mets 5 6 6 Matt Olson Braves 2 4 7 Spencer Steer Reds 11 10 8 Alec Bohm Phillies 17 9 9 Cody Bellinger Cubs 6 8 10 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 12 11 11 Isaac Paredes Cubs 18 13 12 Triston Casas Red Sox 8 17 13 Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 9 12 14 Yandy Diaz Rays 16 18 15 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 20 15 16 Jeimer Candelario Reds 15 14 17 Salvador Perez Royals 25 16 3 DH J.D. Martinez Mets 5 DH 3 DH 18 Alec Burleson Cardinals 141 OF 22 19 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 24 24 20 Luis Arraez Padres 10 2B 19 21 Jake Cronenworth Padres 33 21 22 Christian Walker Diamondbacks 13 7 23 Jose Miranda Twins 54 3B 28 3B 24 Justin Turner Mariners 22 23 25 Rhys Hoskins Brewers 21 20 26 Michael Busch Cubs 23 3B 26 27 Josh Bell Diamondbacks 26 29 28 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 35 25 29 Michael Toglia Rockies 59 42 30 Jake Burger Marlins 15 3B 27 31 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 19 28 32 Nolan Schanuel Angels 32 37 33 Spencer Horwitz Blue Jays 13 DH 30 34 Kris Bryant Rockies 45 OF 43 35 Juan Yepez Nationals 228 OF n/a 36 Ben Rice Yankees 59 C 45 4 DH Eloy Jimenez Orioles 2 DH 4 DH 37 Carlos Santana Twins 41 35 38 Rowdy Tellez Pirates 34 48 39 Ty France Reds 29 32 40 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 14 34 41 Gavin Sheets White Sox 57 44 42 Luke Raley Mariners 37 36 43 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 39 40 44 David Fry Guardians 28 C 38 45 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 12 DH 39 46 Anthony Rizzo Yankees 23 50 47 Seth Brown Athletics 88 OF n/a 48 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 C 14 C 49 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 31 31 50 Brandon Drury Angels 28 49 51 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 55 2B NR 52 Jon Singleton Astros 82 59 53 Tyler Black Brewers 48 3B 56 54 Connor Joe Pirates 55 46 55 Bligh Madris Tigers 25 DH NR 56 Mauricio Dubon Astros 46 2B 47 57 Jonathan Aranda Rays 10 DH NR 58 Jake Bauers Brewers 56 55 59 Enrique Hernandez Dodgers 70 2B NR 5 DH Willie Calhoun Angels 18 DH NR 60 Mark Canha Giants 111 OF 51

Dropping off: J.D. Davis (33rd), Donovan Solano (41st), Miguel Sano (52nd), Joey Meneses (53rd), Alex Kirilloff (54th)

