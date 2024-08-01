August 2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings
|Aug
|First basemen
|Team
|2024
|July
|1 DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|1 DH
|1 DH
|1
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1
|1
|2
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|4
|2
|3
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|3
|3
|2 DH
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|3 DH
|2 DH
|4
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|7
|5
|5
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|5
|6
|6
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|2
|4
|7
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|11
|10
|8
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|17
|9
|9
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|6
|8
|10
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|12
|11
|11
|Isaac Paredes
|Cubs
|18
|13
|12
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|8
|17
|13
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|9
|12
|14
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|16
|18
|15
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|20
|15
|16
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|15
|14
|17
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|25
|16
|3 DH
|J.D. Martinez
|Mets
|5 DH
|3 DH
|18
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|141 OF
|22
|19
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|24
|24
|20
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|10 2B
|19
|21
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|33
|21
|22
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|13
|7
|23
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|54 3B
|28 3B
|24
|Justin Turner
|Mariners
|22
|23
|25
|Rhys Hoskins
|Brewers
|21
|20
|26
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|23 3B
|26
|27
|Josh Bell
|Diamondbacks
|26
|29
|28
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|35
|25
|29
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|59
|42
|30
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|15 3B
|27
|31
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|19
|28
|32
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|32
|37
|33
|Spencer Horwitz
|Blue Jays
|13 DH
|30
|34
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|45 OF
|43
|35
|Juan Yepez
|Nationals
|228 OF
|n/a
|36
|Ben Rice
|Yankees
|59 C
|45
|4 DH
|Eloy Jimenez
|Orioles
|2 DH
|4 DH
|37
|Carlos Santana
|Twins
|41
|35
|38
|Rowdy Tellez
|Pirates
|34
|48
|39
|Ty France
|Reds
|29
|32
|40
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|14
|34
|41
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|57
|44
|42
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
|37
|36
|43
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|39
|40
|44
|David Fry
|Guardians
|28 C
|38
|45
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|12 DH
|39
|46
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|23
|50
|47
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|88 OF
|n/a
|48
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26 C
|14 C
|49
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|31
|31
|50
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|28
|49
|51
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|55 2B
|NR
|52
|Jon Singleton
|Astros
|82
|59
|53
|Tyler Black
|Brewers
|48 3B
|56
|54
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|55
|46
|55
|Bligh Madris
|Tigers
|25 DH
|NR
|56
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|46 2B
|47
|57
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|10 DH
|NR
|58
|Jake Bauers
|Brewers
|56
|55
|59
|Enrique Hernandez
|Dodgers
|70 2B
|NR
|5 DH
|Willie Calhoun
|Angels
|18 DH
|NR
|60
|Mark Canha
|Giants
|111 OF
|51
Dropping off: J.D. Davis (33rd), Donovan Solano (41st), Miguel Sano (52nd), Joey Meneses (53rd), Alex Kirilloff (54th)