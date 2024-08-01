 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball: August 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers
August 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
August 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball: August 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers
August 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
August 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

August 2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

  
Published August 1, 2024 05:22 AM

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings

AugFirst basemenTeam2024July
1 DHShohei OhtaniDodgers1 DH1 DH
1Freddie FreemanDodgers11
2Bryce HarperPhillies42
3Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays33
2 DHMarcell OzunaBraves3 DH2 DH
4Josh NaylorGuardians75
5Pete AlonsoMets56
6Matt OlsonBraves24
7Spencer SteerReds1110
8Alec BohmPhillies179
9Cody BellingerCubs68
10Vinnie PasquantinoRoyals1211
11Isaac ParedesCubs1813
12Triston CasasRed Sox817
13Paul GoldschmidtCardinals912
14Yandy DiazRays1618
15Ryan MountcastleOrioles2015
16Jeimer CandelarioReds1514
17Salvador PerezRoyals2516
3 DHJ.D. MartinezMets5 DH3 DH
18Alec BurlesonCardinals141 OF22
19Nathaniel LoweRangers2424
20Luis ArraezPadres10 2B19
21Jake CronenworthPadres3321
22Christian WalkerDiamondbacks137
23Jose MirandaTwins54 3B28 3B
24Justin TurnerMariners2223
25Rhys HoskinsBrewers2120
26Michael BuschCubs23 3B26
27Josh BellDiamondbacks2629
28Ryan O’HearnOrioles3525
29Michael TogliaRockies5942
30Jake BurgerMarlins15 3B27
31Andrew VaughnWhite Sox1928
32Nolan SchanuelAngels3237
33Spencer HorwitzBlue Jays13 DH30
34Kris BryantRockies45 OF43
35Juan YepezNationals228 OFn/a
36Ben RiceYankees59 C45
4 DHEloy JimenezOrioles2 DH4 DH
37Carlos SantanaTwins4135
38Rowdy TellezPirates3448
39Ty FranceReds2932
40Spencer TorkelsonTigers1434
41Gavin SheetsWhite Sox5744
42Luke RaleyMariners3736
43LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants3940
44David FryGuardians28 C38
45Tyler SoderstromAthletics12 DH39
46Anthony RizzoYankees2350
47Seth BrownAthletics88 OFn/a
48Connor WongRed Sox26 C14 C
49DJ LeMahieuYankees3131
50Brandon DruryAngels2849
51Romy GonzalezRed Sox55 2BNR
52Jon SingletonAstros8259
53Tyler BlackBrewers48 3B56
54Connor JoePirates5546
55Bligh MadrisTigers25 DHNR
56Mauricio DubonAstros46 2B47
57Jonathan ArandaRays10 DHNR
58Jake BauersBrewers5655
59Enrique HernandezDodgers70 2BNR
5 DHWillie CalhounAngels18 DHNR
60Mark CanhaGiants111 OF51

Dropping off: J.D. Davis (33rd), Donovan Solano (41st), Miguel Sano (52nd), Joey Meneses (53rd), Alex Kirilloff (54th)