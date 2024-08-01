August 2024 Reliever Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Aug Relievers Team 2024 July 1 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 2 1 2 Josh Hader Astros 4 2 3 Raisel Iglesias Braves 6 3 4 Edwin Diaz Mets 1 8 5 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 13 6 6 Jhoan Duran Twins 7 4 7 Robert Suarez Padres 20 5 8 Devin Williams Brewers 29 19 9 Kirby Yates Rangers 114 14 10 Clay Holmes Yankees 9 9 11 Camilo Doval Giants 3 11 12 Andres Munoz Mariners 11 12 13 David Bednar Pirates 8 20 14 Pete Fairbanks Rays 17 15 15 Craig Kimbrel Orioles 15 13 16 Kenley Jansen Red Sox 16 16 17 Kyle Finnegan Nationals 35 24 18 Alexis Diaz Reds 12 18 19 Chad Green Blue Jays 52 31 20 Hector Neris Cubs 92 29 21 Paul Sewald Diamondbacks 18 17 22 Daniel Hudson Dodgers 87 50 23 Carlos Estevez Phillies 31 22 24 Shelby Miller Tigers 213 88 25 Evan Phillips Dodgers 5 10 26 Mason Miller Athletics 21 7 27 Jeff Hoffman Phillies 63 39 28 Yimi Garcia Mariners 48 25 29 Lucas Erceg Royals 66 49 30 Ben Joyce Angels 210 NR 31 Tanner Scott Padres 19 27 32 Hunter Strickland Angels 212 NR 33 Griffin Jax Twins 22 30 34 Kevin Ginkel Diamondbacks 28 38 35 Calvin Faucher Marlins 364 NR 36 Tyler Ferguson Athletics NR NR 37 Yennier Cano Orioles 46 42 38 Cade Smith Guardians 165 55 39 Hunter Harvey Royals 43 37 40 Blake Treinen Dodgers 163 70 41 David Robertson Rangers 22 35 42 Aroldis Chapman Pirates 45 34 43 Erik Swanson Blue Jays 56 NR 44 Jason Adam Padres 40 41 45 James McArthur Royals 49 28 46 Anthony Bender Marlins 125 78 47 Victor Vodnik Rockies 404 NR 48 Bryan Abreu Astros 37 40 49 Steven Wilson White Sox 119 NR 50 Mark Leiter Jr. Yankees 88 44 51 Ryan Walker Giants 65 46 52 Andrew Kittredge Cardinals 94 73 53 Jason Foley Tigers 30 21 54 Trevor Megill Brewers 25 26 55 John Brebbia White Sox 39 71 56 A.J. Minter Braves 53 59 57 Edwin Uceta Rays 316 NR 58 Chris Martin Red Sox 44 45 59 Matt Strahm Phillies 50 62 60 JoJo Romero Cardinals 55 54 61 A.J. Puk Diamondbacks 64 SP 32 62 Taylor Rogers Giants 72 NR 63 Ryan Pressly Astros 42 72 64 Michael Kopech Dodgers 47 33 65 Jeremiah Estrada Padres 335 48 66 Drew Rasmussen Rays 163 SP 139 SP 67 Orion Kerkering Phillies 41 43 68 Luis Garcia Red Sox 182 60 69 Joe Jimenez Braves 77 69 70 Andrew Nardi Marlins 68 66 71 Jose Leclerc Rangers 27 67 72 Fernando Cruz Reds 101 57 73 Julian Merryweather Cubs 62 76 74 Scott Barlow Guardians 54 64 75 Adrian Morejon Padres 206 SP 65 76 Jose Alvarado Phillies 23 23 77 Huascar Brazoban Mets 147 NR 78 Tyler Kinley Rockies 59 51 79 Tyson Miller Cubs 371 58 80 Justin Martinez Diamondbacks 349 74 81 Keegan Akin Orioles 78 85 82 Hunter Gaddis Guardians 136 84 83 Tommy Kahnle Yankees 99 86 84 Garrett Cleavinger Rays 95 90

Dropping off: Ryne Stanek (36th), Jordan Romano (47th), Lucas Sims (52nd), John Schreiber (53rd), Reed Garrett (56th), Bryan Hudson (61st), Adbert Alzolay (63rd), Tanner Banks (68th)

Ben Joyce was clearly third on the Angels’ relief depth chart before the team traded Carlos Estévez and Luis García, but when a save chance came around Tuesday, the team picked Hunter Strickland over the rookie. Maybe that’ll pay off financially in the long run, but it is disappointing. Joyce ended up pitching a scoreless eighth to extend his scoreless-inning streak to 20 1/3. I’m still putting Joyce two spots higher than Strickland here, but it would have been more like 20 if Joyce had gotten the nod Tuesday.

As for Estévez, I’m giving him a bit of an edge over Jeff Hoffman in Philadelphia. Both figure to be worth playing in mixed leagues, since I doubt the team will use either as a true closer.

It was a four-run game, so it didn’t matter in the end. Still, it’s notable that the Marlins held Calvin Faucher back for the ninth on Wednesday, using Anthony Bender in the eighth. I thought they might give the nod to Bender in the ninth after trading Tanner Scott; Faucher has had the better season, but Bender has been excellent as of late and has some experience in the ninth. For now, though, Faucher gets the edge in the rankings.