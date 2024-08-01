 Skip navigation
August 2024 Reliever Rankings

  
Published August 1, 2024 05:26 AM

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Relief pitcher ROS rankings

AugRelieversTeam2024July
1Emmanuel ClaseGuardians21
2Josh HaderAstros42
3Raisel IglesiasBraves63
4Edwin DiazMets18
5Ryan HelsleyCardinals136
6Jhoan DuranTwins74
7Robert SuarezPadres205
8Devin WilliamsBrewers2919
9Kirby YatesRangers11414
10Clay HolmesYankees99
11Camilo DovalGiants311
12Andres MunozMariners1112
13David BednarPirates820
14Pete FairbanksRays1715
15Craig KimbrelOrioles1513
16Kenley JansenRed Sox1616
17Kyle FinneganNationals3524
18Alexis DiazReds1218
19Chad GreenBlue Jays5231
20Hector NerisCubs9229
21Paul SewaldDiamondbacks1817
22Daniel HudsonDodgers8750
23Carlos EstevezPhillies3122
24Shelby MillerTigers21388
25Evan PhillipsDodgers510
26Mason MillerAthletics217
27Jeff HoffmanPhillies6339
28Yimi GarciaMariners4825
29Lucas ErcegRoyals6649
30Ben JoyceAngels210NR
31Tanner ScottPadres1927
32Hunter StricklandAngels212NR
33Griffin JaxTwins2230
34Kevin GinkelDiamondbacks2838
35Calvin FaucherMarlins364NR
36Tyler FergusonAthleticsNRNR
37Yennier CanoOrioles4642
38Cade SmithGuardians16555
39Hunter HarveyRoyals4337
40Blake TreinenDodgers16370
41David RobertsonRangers2235
42Aroldis ChapmanPirates4534
43Erik SwansonBlue Jays56NR
44Jason AdamPadres4041
45James McArthurRoyals4928
46Anthony BenderMarlins12578
47Victor VodnikRockies404NR
48Bryan AbreuAstros3740
49Steven WilsonWhite Sox119NR
50Mark Leiter Jr.Yankees8844
51Ryan WalkerGiants6546
52Andrew KittredgeCardinals9473
53Jason FoleyTigers3021
54Trevor MegillBrewers2526
55John BrebbiaWhite Sox3971
56A.J. MinterBraves5359
57Edwin UcetaRays316NR
58Chris MartinRed Sox4445
59Matt StrahmPhillies5062
60JoJo RomeroCardinals5554
61A.J. PukDiamondbacks64 SP32
62Taylor RogersGiants72NR
63Ryan PresslyAstros4272
64Michael KopechDodgers4733
65Jeremiah EstradaPadres33548
66Drew RasmussenRays163 SP139 SP
67Orion KerkeringPhillies4143
68Luis GarciaRed Sox18260
69Joe JimenezBraves7769
70Andrew NardiMarlins6866
71Jose LeclercRangers2767
72Fernando CruzReds10157
73Julian MerryweatherCubs6276
74Scott BarlowGuardians5464
75Adrian MorejonPadres206 SP65
76Jose AlvaradoPhillies2323
77Huascar BrazobanMets147NR
78Tyler KinleyRockies5951
79Tyson MillerCubs37158
80Justin MartinezDiamondbacks34974
81Keegan AkinOrioles7885
82Hunter GaddisGuardians13684
83Tommy KahnleYankees9986
84Garrett CleavingerRays9590

Dropping off: Ryne Stanek (36th), Jordan Romano (47th), Lucas Sims (52nd), John Schreiber (53rd), Reed Garrett (56th), Bryan Hudson (61st), Adbert Alzolay (63rd), Tanner Banks (68th)

  • Ben Joyce was clearly third on the Angels’ relief depth chart before the team traded Carlos Estévez and Luis García, but when a save chance came around Tuesday, the team picked Hunter Strickland over the rookie. Maybe that’ll pay off financially in the long run, but it is disappointing. Joyce ended up pitching a scoreless eighth to extend his scoreless-inning streak to 20 1/3. I’m still putting Joyce two spots higher than Strickland here, but it would have been more like 20 if Joyce had gotten the nod Tuesday.
  • As for Estévez, I’m giving him a bit of an edge over Jeff Hoffman in Philadelphia. Both figure to be worth playing in mixed leagues, since I doubt the team will use either as a true closer.
  • It was a four-run game, so it didn’t matter in the end. Still, it’s notable that the Marlins held Calvin Faucher back for the ninth on Wednesday, using Anthony Bender in the eighth. I thought they might give the nod to Bender in the ninth after trading Tanner Scott; Faucher has had the better season, but Bender has been excellent as of late and has some experience in the ninth. For now, though, Faucher gets the edge in the rankings.
  • I was rather hoping the Royals would acquire a true closer to supplant James McArthur. Instead, they acquired two very talented relievers with little experience in the ninth in Lucas Erceg and Hunter Harvey. Maybe that still makes McArthur the choice for saves for now, but in truth, I’m not sure McArthur is deserving of a bullpen spot at all; his 5.31 ERA and 17.5% K rate are both thoroughly unimpressive. On the other hand, neither Erceg nor Harvey has pitched particularly well of late. I’m placing Erceg first here, but it’s not something I’m very confident about.