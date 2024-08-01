August 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Outfielder ROS Rankings

Aug Outfielders Team 2024 July 1 Aaron Judge Yankees 5 1 2 Juan Soto Yankees 8 2 3 Yordan Alvarez Astros 7 4 4 Jarren Duran Red Sox 18 6 5 Adolis Garcia Rangers 13 7 6 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers 29 9 7 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 4 13 8 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox 12 8 9 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 16 17 10 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 3 5 11 Mookie Betts Dodgers 9 27 12 Bryan Reynolds Pirates 22 19 13 Christopher Morel Rays 14 11 14 Steven Kwan Guardians 36 10 15 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 23 16 16 Randy Arozarena Mariners 17 12 17 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks 2 14 18 Wyatt Langford Rangers 24 20 19 Spencer Steer Reds 27 21 20 Seiya Suzuki Cubs 20 23 21 Brenton Doyle Rockies 64 40 22 Kyle Tucker Astros 6 3 23 Anthony Santander Orioles 42 30 24 Tyler O’Neill Red Sox 26 25 25 Brent Rooker Athletics 120 78 26 Cody Bellinger Cubs 19 18 27 Ian Happ Cubs 28 36 28 Brandon Nimmo Mets 43 29 29 Taylor Ward Angels 46 24 30 Josh Lowe Rays 30 26 31 George Springer Blue Jays 25 28 32 Lane Thomas Guardians 32 33 33 Nick Castellanos Phillies 33 35 34 Riley Greene Tigers 31 22 35 Jurickson Profar Padres 241 38 36 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 38 37 37 Luis Rengifo Angels 81 39 38 Byron Buxton Twins 4 DH 42 39 Jorge Soler Braves 54 52 40 Nolan Jones Rockies 10 34 41 Alec Burleson Cardinals 141 48 42 Colton Cowser Orioles 162 46 43 Jackson Chourio Brewers 40 54 44 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 61 61 45 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 47 44 46 TJ Friedl Reds 58 47 47 Bryan De La Cruz Pirates 80 49 48 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 50 49 Heliot Ramos Giants 280 55 50 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 SS 51 51 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox 109 56 52 Garrett Mitchell Brewers 66 63 53 Michael Harris II Braves 11 31 54 James Wood Nationals 186 53 55 Jo Adell Angels 105 57 56 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 37 41 57 Cedric Mullins Orioles 44 43 58 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals 67 65 59 Willi Castro Twins 102 60 60 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 106 62 61 Brandon Marsh Phillies 59 58 62 Michael Toglia Rockies 59 1B 119 63 Tommy Edman Dodgers 57 76 64 Sal Frelick Brewers 87 106 65 Alex Verdugo Yankees 56 45 66 Starling Marte Mets 50 64 67 Matt Wallner Twins 73 126 68 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox 39 91 69 Miguel Vargas White Sox 37 2B 107 70 Jose Siri Rays 63 69 71 Kerry Carpenter Tigers 60 88 72 Joc Pederson Diamondbacks 78 79 73 Jesse Winker Mets 17 DH 66 74 Max Kepler Twins 71 68 75 Mike Trout Angels 15 32 76 Jake Meyers Astros 115 82 77 Austin Hays Phillies 116 156 78 Leody Taveras Rangers 49 74 79 Kris Bryant Rockies 45 120 80 Matt Vierling Tigers 117 81 81 Jacob Young Nationals 134 67 82 Jarred Kelenic Braves 69 59 83 Lawrence Butler Athletics 144 180 84 Joey Loperfido Blue Jays 212 87 85 Miguel Andujar Athletics 156 80 86 Tyler Fitzgerald Giants 266 NR 87 Parker Meadows Tigers 48 96 88 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks 72 94 89 Amed Rosario Dodgers 33 SS 92 90 Juan Yepez Nationals 228 NR 91 Jesus Sanchez Marlins 92 84 92 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 76 89 93 Jordan Beck Rockies NR 128 94 Victor Robles Mariners 85 148 95 Justyn-Henry Malloy Tigers 68 3B 135 96 Harrison Bader Mets 122 86 97 MJ Melendez Royals 90 100 98 Dylan Moore Mariners 137 95 99 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 2B 75 100 Jeff McNeil Mets 74 115 101 Chas McCormick Astros 41 70 102 Heston Kjerstad Orioles 7 DH 72 103 Jhonkensy Noel Guardians 272 101 104 Jake Fraley Reds 83 97 105 Josh H. Smith Rangers 242 125 106 Wenceel Perez Tigers 82 2B 118 107 Andrew McCutchen Pirates 8 DH 83 108 Andrew Benintendi White Sox 52 98 109 Angel Martinez Guardians 105 2B NR 110 Whit Merrifield Braves 103 157 111 Christian Yelich Brewers 35 15 112 Trevor Larnach Twins 188 77 113 Jasson Dominguez Yankees 91 163 114 Richie Palacios Rays 152 136 115 JJ Bleday Athletics 125 110 116 Tommy Pham Cardinals 98 104 117 Kyle Stowers Marlins 174 NR 118 Hunter Renfroe Royals 95 123 119 Mitch Haniger Mariners 93 124 120 Adam Duvall Braves 112 113 121 Johan Rojas Phillies 77 73 122 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 161 123 Kyle Isbel Royals 86 103 124 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Pirates 123 111 125 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks 94 99 126 Gavin Sheets White Sox 187 122 127 Luke Raley Mariners 108 102 128 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates 132 165 129 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 119 109 130 Nick Gordon Marlins 99 132 131 Will Benson Reds 70 105 132 Andy Pages Dodgers 180 85 133 Daniel Schneemann Guardians n/a 112 134 Seth Brown Athletics 88 NR 135 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 3B 130 136 Michael Conforto Giants 153 137 137 Michael A. Taylor Pirates 127 NR 138 Mike Tauchman Cubs 192 144 139 Esteury Ruiz Athletics 55 117 140 David Peralta Padres 131 138 141 Nick Senzel White Sox 75 90 142 Josh Rojas Mariners 49 SS 142 143 Blake Perkins Brewers 237 149 144 Harold Ramirez Nationals 9 DH 159 145 Joshua Palacios Pirates 164 NR 146 Eddie Rosario Braves 89 114 147 Jason Heyward Dodgers 129 145 148 Mickey Moniak Angels 139 169 149 Michael Siani Cardinals 244 168 150 Trent Grisham Yankees 150 147 151 Manuel Margot Twins 110 150 152 Connor Joe Pirates 181 127 153 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs 149 131 154 Mauricio Dubon Astros 154 134 155 Dominic Canzone Mariners 113 146 156 Sam Hilliard Rockies 177 174 157 Enrique Hernandez Dodgers 216 NR 158 Tyrone Taylor Mets 114 143 159 Mike Yastrzemski Giants 118 173 160 Chris Taylor Dodgers 126 121 161 Jordan Walker Cardinals 21 129 162 Jake Bauers Brewers 184 154 163 Corey Julks White Sox 163 141 164 Ramon Laureano Braves 107 153 165 Jack Suwinski Pirates 65 108 166 Jonny DeLuca Rays 161 158 167 Jake Cave Rockies 199 167 168 Addison Barger Blue Jays 221 NR 169 Mark Canha Giants 111 140 170 Dylan Carlson Rays 138 NR 171 Steward Berroa Blue Jays NR NR 172 Dairon Blanco Royals 104 139 173 Trey Cabbage Astros 281 178 174 Alex Call Nationals 252 NR 175 Luis Matos Giants 121 NR

Dropping off: Evan Carter (71st), James Outman (93rd), Edward Olivares (116th), Hunter Goodman (133rd), Alex Kirilloff (151st), Nelson Velazquez (155th), Forret Wall (160th)