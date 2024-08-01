 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball: August 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers
August 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
August 2024 Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball: August 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers
August 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
August 2024 Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

August 2024 Outfielder Rankings

  
Published August 1, 2024 05:25 AM

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder ROS Rankings

AugOutfieldersTeam2024July
1Aaron JudgeYankees51
2Juan SotoYankees82
3Yordan AlvarezAstros74
4Jarren DuranRed Sox186
5Adolis GarciaRangers137
6Teoscar HernandezDodgers299
7Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres413
8Luis Robert Jr.White Sox128
9Jazz Chisholm Jr.Yankees1617
10Julio RodriguezMariners35
11Mookie BettsDodgers927
12Bryan ReynoldsPirates2219
13Christopher MorelRays1411
14Steven KwanGuardians3610
15Kyle SchwarberPhillies2316
16Randy ArozarenaMariners1712
17Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks214
18Wyatt LangfordRangers2420
19Spencer SteerReds2721
20Seiya SuzukiCubs2023
21Brenton DoyleRockies6440
22Kyle TuckerAstros63
23Anthony SantanderOrioles4230
24Tyler O’NeillRed Sox2625
25Brent RookerAthletics12078
26Cody BellingerCubs1918
27Ian HappCubs2836
28Brandon NimmoMets4329
29Taylor WardAngels4624
30Josh LoweRays3026
31George SpringerBlue Jays2528
32Lane ThomasGuardians3233
33Nick CastellanosPhillies3335
34Riley GreeneTigers3122
35Jurickson ProfarPadres24138
36Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Diamondbacks3837
37Luis RengifoAngels8139
38Byron BuxtonTwins4 DH42
39Jorge SolerBraves5452
40Nolan JonesRockies1034
41Alec BurlesonCardinals14148
42Colton CowserOrioles16246
43Jackson ChourioBrewers4054
44Giancarlo StantonYankees6161
45Brendan DonovanCardinals4744
46TJ FriedlReds5847
47Bryan De La CruzPirates8049
48Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox6850
49Heliot RamosGiants28055
50Jackson MerrillPadres40 SS51
51Wilyer AbreuRed Sox10956
52Garrett MitchellBrewers6663
53Michael Harris IIBraves1131
54James WoodNationals18653
55Jo AdellAngels10557
56Daulton VarshoBlue Jays3741
57Cedric MullinsOrioles4443
58Lars NootbaarCardinals6765
59Willi CastroTwins10260
60Ryan O’HearnOrioles10662
61Brandon MarshPhillies5958
62Michael TogliaRockies59 1B119
63Tommy EdmanDodgers5776
64Sal FrelickBrewers87106
65Alex VerdugoYankees5645
66Starling MarteMets5064
67Matt WallnerTwins73126
68Masataka YoshidaRed Sox3991
69Miguel VargasWhite Sox37 2B107
70Jose SiriRays6369
71Kerry CarpenterTigers6088
72Joc PedersonDiamondbacks7879
73Jesse WinkerMets17 DH66
74Max KeplerTwins7168
75Mike TroutAngels1532
76Jake MeyersAstros11582
77Austin HaysPhillies116156
78Leody TaverasRangers4974
79Kris BryantRockies45120
80Matt VierlingTigers11781
81Jacob YoungNationals13467
82Jarred KelenicBraves6959
83Lawrence ButlerAthletics144180
84Joey LoperfidoBlue Jays21287
85Miguel AndujarAthletics15680
86Tyler FitzgeraldGiants266NR
87Parker MeadowsTigers4896
88Alek ThomasDiamondbacks7294
89Amed RosarioDodgers33 SS92
90Juan YepezNationals228NR
91Jesus SanchezMarlins9284
92Charlie BlackmonRockies7689
93Jordan BeckRockiesNR128
94Victor RoblesMariners85148
95Justyn-Henry MalloyTigers68 3B135
96Harrison BaderMets12286
97MJ MelendezRoyals90100
98Dylan MooreMariners13795
99Davis SchneiderBlue Jays38 2B75
100Jeff McNeilMets74115
101Chas McCormickAstros4170
102Heston KjerstadOrioles7 DH72
103Jhonkensy NoelGuardians272101
104Jake FraleyReds8397
105Josh H. SmithRangers242125
106Wenceel PerezTigers82 2B118
107Andrew McCutchenPirates8 DH83
108Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox5298
109Angel MartinezGuardians105 2BNR
110Whit MerrifieldBraves103157
111Christian YelichBrewers3515
112Trevor LarnachTwins18877
113Jasson DominguezYankees91163
114Richie PalaciosRays152136
115JJ BledayAthletics125110
116Tommy PhamCardinals98104
117Kyle StowersMarlins174NR
118Hunter RenfroeRoyals95123
119Mitch HanigerMariners93124
120Adam DuvallBraves112113
121Johan RojasPhillies7773
122Max SchuemannAthletics285161
123Kyle IsbelRoyals86103
124Isiah Kiner-FalefaPirates123111
125Jake McCarthyDiamondbacks9499
126Gavin SheetsWhite Sox187122
127Luke RaleyMariners108102
128Ji Hwan BaePirates132165
129LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants119109
130Nick GordonMarlins99132
131Will BensonReds70105
132Andy PagesDodgers18085
133Daniel SchneemannGuardiansn/a112
134Seth BrownAthletics88NR
135Tyler FreemanGuardians30 3B130
136Michael ConfortoGiants153137
137Michael A. TaylorPirates127NR
138Mike TauchmanCubs192144
139Esteury RuizAthletics55117
140David PeraltaPadres131138
141Nick SenzelWhite Sox7590
142Josh RojasMariners49 SS142
143Blake PerkinsBrewers237149
144Harold RamirezNationals9 DH159
145Joshua PalaciosPirates164NR
146Eddie RosarioBraves89114
147Jason HeywardDodgers129145
148Mickey MoniakAngels139169
149Michael SianiCardinals244168
150Trent GrishamYankees150147
151Manuel MargotTwins110150
152Connor JoePirates181127
153Pete Crow-ArmstrongCubs149131
154Mauricio DubonAstros154134
155Dominic CanzoneMariners113146
156Sam HilliardRockies177174
157Enrique HernandezDodgers216NR
158Tyrone TaylorMets114143
159Mike YastrzemskiGiants118173
160Chris TaylorDodgers126121
161Jordan WalkerCardinals21129
162Jake BauersBrewers184154
163Corey JulksWhite Sox163141
164Ramon LaureanoBraves107153
165Jack SuwinskiPirates65108
166Jonny DeLucaRays161158
167Jake CaveRockies199167
168Addison BargerBlue Jays221NR
169Mark CanhaGiants111140
170Dylan CarlsonRays138NR
171Steward BerroaBlue JaysNRNR
172Dairon BlancoRoyals104139
173Trey CabbageAstros281178
174Alex CallNationals252NR
175Luis MatosGiants121NR

Dropping off: Evan Carter (71st), James Outman (93rd), Edward Olivares (116th), Hunter Goodman (133rd), Alex Kirilloff (151st), Nelson Velazquez (155th), Forret Wall (160th)

  • That the Dodgers added Tommy Edman, Kevin Kiermaier and Amed Rosario suggests that they don’t have big plans for either Andy Pages or James Outman down the stretch. One of the youngsters could always get hot and change that, but for now, Edman seems to fit best in center if everyone is healthy. Kiermaier also offers plenty of defense in that spot, even if his bat certainly isn’t what it was.