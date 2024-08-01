August 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Outfielder ROS Rankings
|Aug
|Outfielders
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|5
|1
|2
|Juan Soto
|Yankees
|8
|2
|3
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|7
|4
|4
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|18
|6
|5
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|13
|7
|6
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|29
|9
|7
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|4
|13
|8
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|12
|8
|9
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Yankees
|16
|17
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|3
|5
|11
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|9
|27
|12
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|22
|19
|13
|Christopher Morel
|Rays
|14
|11
|14
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|36
|10
|15
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|23
|16
|16
|Randy Arozarena
|Mariners
|17
|12
|17
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|2
|14
|18
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|24
|20
|19
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|27
|21
|20
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|20
|23
|21
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|64
|40
|22
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|6
|3
|23
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|42
|30
|24
|Tyler O’Neill
|Red Sox
|26
|25
|25
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|120
|78
|26
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|19
|18
|27
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|28
|36
|28
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|43
|29
|29
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|46
|24
|30
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|30
|26
|31
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|25
|28
|32
|Lane Thomas
|Guardians
|32
|33
|33
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|33
|35
|34
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|31
|22
|35
|Jurickson Profar
|Padres
|241
|38
|36
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|38
|37
|37
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|81
|39
|38
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|4 DH
|42
|39
|Jorge Soler
|Braves
|54
|52
|40
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|10
|34
|41
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|141
|48
|42
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|162
|46
|43
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|40
|54
|44
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|61
|61
|45
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|47
|44
|46
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|58
|47
|47
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Pirates
|80
|49
|48
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68
|50
|49
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|280
|55
|50
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40 SS
|51
|51
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|109
|56
|52
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|66
|63
|53
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|11
|31
|54
|James Wood
|Nationals
|186
|53
|55
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|105
|57
|56
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|37
|41
|57
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|44
|43
|58
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|67
|65
|59
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|102
|60
|60
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|106
|62
|61
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|59
|58
|62
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|59 1B
|119
|63
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|57
|76
|64
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|87
|106
|65
|Alex Verdugo
|Yankees
|56
|45
|66
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|50
|64
|67
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|73
|126
|68
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|39
|91
|69
|Miguel Vargas
|White Sox
|37 2B
|107
|70
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|63
|69
|71
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|60
|88
|72
|Joc Pederson
|Diamondbacks
|78
|79
|73
|Jesse Winker
|Mets
|17 DH
|66
|74
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|71
|68
|75
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|15
|32
|76
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|115
|82
|77
|Austin Hays
|Phillies
|116
|156
|78
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|49
|74
|79
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|45
|120
|80
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|117
|81
|81
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|134
|67
|82
|Jarred Kelenic
|Braves
|69
|59
|83
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|144
|180
|84
|Joey Loperfido
|Blue Jays
|212
|87
|85
|Miguel Andujar
|Athletics
|156
|80
|86
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|Giants
|266
|NR
|87
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|48
|96
|88
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|72
|94
|89
|Amed Rosario
|Dodgers
|33 SS
|92
|90
|Juan Yepez
|Nationals
|228
|NR
|91
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|92
|84
|92
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|76
|89
|93
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|NR
|128
|94
|Victor Robles
|Mariners
|85
|148
|95
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|Tigers
|68 3B
|135
|96
|Harrison Bader
|Mets
|122
|86
|97
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|90
|100
|98
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|137
|95
|99
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38 2B
|75
|100
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|74
|115
|101
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|41
|70
|102
|Heston Kjerstad
|Orioles
|7 DH
|72
|103
|Jhonkensy Noel
|Guardians
|272
|101
|104
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|83
|97
|105
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|242
|125
|106
|Wenceel Perez
|Tigers
|82 2B
|118
|107
|Andrew McCutchen
|Pirates
|8 DH
|83
|108
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|52
|98
|109
|Angel Martinez
|Guardians
|105 2B
|NR
|110
|Whit Merrifield
|Braves
|103
|157
|111
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|35
|15
|112
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|188
|77
|113
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|91
|163
|114
|Richie Palacios
|Rays
|152
|136
|115
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|125
|110
|116
|Tommy Pham
|Cardinals
|98
|104
|117
|Kyle Stowers
|Marlins
|174
|NR
|118
|Hunter Renfroe
|Royals
|95
|123
|119
|Mitch Haniger
|Mariners
|93
|124
|120
|Adam Duvall
|Braves
|112
|113
|121
|Johan Rojas
|Phillies
|77
|73
|122
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285
|161
|123
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|86
|103
|124
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Pirates
|123
|111
|125
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|94
|99
|126
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|187
|122
|127
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
|108
|102
|128
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|132
|165
|129
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|119
|109
|130
|Nick Gordon
|Marlins
|99
|132
|131
|Will Benson
|Reds
|70
|105
|132
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|180
|85
|133
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|n/a
|112
|134
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|88
|NR
|135
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30 3B
|130
|136
|Michael Conforto
|Giants
|153
|137
|137
|Michael A. Taylor
|Pirates
|127
|NR
|138
|Mike Tauchman
|Cubs
|192
|144
|139
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|55
|117
|140
|David Peralta
|Padres
|131
|138
|141
|Nick Senzel
|White Sox
|75
|90
|142
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|49 SS
|142
|143
|Blake Perkins
|Brewers
|237
|149
|144
|Harold Ramirez
|Nationals
|9 DH
|159
|145
|Joshua Palacios
|Pirates
|164
|NR
|146
|Eddie Rosario
|Braves
|89
|114
|147
|Jason Heyward
|Dodgers
|129
|145
|148
|Mickey Moniak
|Angels
|139
|169
|149
|Michael Siani
|Cardinals
|244
|168
|150
|Trent Grisham
|Yankees
|150
|147
|151
|Manuel Margot
|Twins
|110
|150
|152
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|181
|127
|153
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|149
|131
|154
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|154
|134
|155
|Dominic Canzone
|Mariners
|113
|146
|156
|Sam Hilliard
|Rockies
|177
|174
|157
|Enrique Hernandez
|Dodgers
|216
|NR
|158
|Tyrone Taylor
|Mets
|114
|143
|159
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|118
|173
|160
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|126
|121
|161
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|21
|129
|162
|Jake Bauers
|Brewers
|184
|154
|163
|Corey Julks
|White Sox
|163
|141
|164
|Ramon Laureano
|Braves
|107
|153
|165
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|65
|108
|166
|Jonny DeLuca
|Rays
|161
|158
|167
|Jake Cave
|Rockies
|199
|167
|168
|Addison Barger
|Blue Jays
|221
|NR
|169
|Mark Canha
|Giants
|111
|140
|170
|Dylan Carlson
|Rays
|138
|NR
|171
|Steward Berroa
|Blue Jays
|NR
|NR
|172
|Dairon Blanco
|Royals
|104
|139
|173
|Trey Cabbage
|Astros
|281
|178
|174
|Alex Call
|Nationals
|252
|NR
|175
|Luis Matos
|Giants
|121
|NR
Dropping off: Evan Carter (71st), James Outman (93rd), Edward Olivares (116th), Hunter Goodman (133rd), Alex Kirilloff (151st), Nelson Velazquez (155th), Forret Wall (160th)
- That the Dodgers added Tommy Edman, Kevin Kiermaier and Amed Rosario suggests that they don’t have big plans for either Andy Pages or James Outman down the stretch. One of the youngsters could always get hot and change that, but for now, Edman seems to fit best in center if everyone is healthy. Kiermaier also offers plenty of defense in that spot, even if his bat certainly isn’t what it was.