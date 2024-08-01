August 2024 Second Baseman Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Second Baseman ROS Rankings
|Aug
|Second basemen
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|7
|3
|2
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2
|1
|3
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|3
|2
|4
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1
|9
|5
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|13
|7
|6
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|11 SS
|34
|7
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|8 3B
|4
|8
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|6
|14
|9
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|8
|8
|10
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|29
|15
|11
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|9
|11
|12
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|11
|18
|13
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|32
|13
|14
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|14
|12
|15
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|5
|10
|16
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|10
|16
|17
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|34
|17
|18
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|12
|19
|19
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|20
|20
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|21 SS
|39
|21
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|27
|23
|22
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|40
|45
|23
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36 3B
|22
|24
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|19
|21
|25
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|22
|28
|26
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|28
|27
|27
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|24 3B
|44
|28
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|15
|25
|29
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|18
|30
|30
|Miguel Vargas
|White Sox
|37
|41
|31
|Spencer Horwitz
|Blue Jays
|13 DH
|33
|32
|Jorge Polanco
|Mariners
|21
|42
|33
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|49 SS
|26
|34
|Amed Rosario
|Dodgers
|31
|35
|35
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|16
|24
|36
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42
|36
|37
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38
|29
|38
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|25
|47
|39
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|30
|32
|40
|Wenceel Perez
|Tigers
|82
|48
|41
|Angel Martinez
|Guardians
|105
|NR
|42
|Whit Merrifield
|Braves
|36
|62
|43
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33
|31
|44
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|35
|51
|45
|Curtis Mead
|Rays
|53 3B
|NR
|46
|Richie Palacios
|Rays
|152 OF
|54
|47
|Gavin Lux
|Dodgers
|24
|55
|48
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285 OF
|65
|49
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Pirates
|44 SS
|43
|50
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|41
|66
|51
|Nick Gordon
|Marlins
|99 OF
|52
|52
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|53
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30 SS
|49 SS
|54
|Vaughn Grissom
|Red Sox
|23 SS
|37
|55
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|20
|40
|56
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|23
|56
|57
|Abraham Toro
|Athletics
|85 3B
|60
|58
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|47
|57
|59
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|55
|NR
|60
|Connor Norby
|Marlins
|68
|NR
|61
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|46
|53
|62
|Brooks Baldwin
|White Sox
|n/a
|n/a
|63
|Brett Wisely
|Giants
|113
|59
|64
|Enrique Hernandez
|Dodgers
|70
|NR
|65
|Pedro Leon
|Astros
|95
|NR
|66
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|4
|5
|67
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|42 SS
|49
|68
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|17
|38
|69
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|218 OF
|NR
|70
|Austin Martin
|Twins
|72
|67
Dropping off: Jordan Westburg (6th), Nick Gonzales (50th), Jorge Mateo (58th), Ryan Bliss (61st)
- Jackson Holliday was 22nd here initially after it was announced that he’d be replacing Connor Norby on Baltimore’s roster, and then he moved up a couple of additional spots Wednesday, less because he hit a grand slam than because Jordan Westburg’s injury makes it less likely that he’ll be supplanted if he slumps. I don’t love that Holliday will hit at the bottom of the order and likely sit often against lefties, but he should offer some mixed-league value in his second try here.
- As for Norby, it’s pretty ridiculous that the Marlins sent him down after acquiring him in the Trevor Rogers deal, but I wouldn’t have ranked him as a mixed-league guy anyway in such a terrible situation for hitters in Miami. He figures to join the team in mid-August, and he’ll probably offer some value in deeper formats then.