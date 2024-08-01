 Skip navigation
August 2024 Second Baseman Rankings

  
Published August 1, 2024 05:23 AM

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman ROS Rankings

AugSecond basemenTeam2024July
1Ketel MarteDiamondbacks73
2Jose AltuveAstros21
3Marcus SemienRangers32
4Mookie BettsDodgers19
5Ryan McMahonRockies137
6Xander BogaertsPadres11 SS34
7Maikel GarciaRoyals8 3B4
8Gleyber TorresYankees614
9Bryson StottPhillies88
10Luis RengifoAngels2915
11Andres GimenezGuardians911
12Jonathan IndiaReds1118
13Brice TurangBrewers3213
14Ha-Seong KimPadres1412
15Nico HoernerCubs510
16Luis ArraezPadres1016
17Jake CronenworthPadres3417
18Brendan DonovanCardinals1219
19Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF20
20Jackson HollidayOrioles21 SS39
21Matt McLainReds2723
22Xavier EdwardsMarlins4045
23Willi CastroTwins36 3B22
24Nolan GormanCardinals1921
25Brandon LoweRays2228
26Luis Garcia Jr.Nationals2827
27Colt KeithTigers24 3B44
28Brendan RodgersRockies1525
29Tommy EdmanDodgers1830
30Miguel VargasWhite Sox3741
31Spencer HorwitzBlue Jays13 DH33
32Jorge PolancoMariners2142
33David HamiltonRed Sox49 SS26
34Amed RosarioDodgers3135
35Zack GelofAthletics1624
36Dylan MooreMariners4236
37Davis SchneiderBlue Jays3829
38Jeff McNeilMets2547
39Jose CaballeroRays3032
40Wenceel PerezTigers8248
41Angel MartinezGuardians105NR
42Whit MerrifieldBraves3662
43Joey OrtizBrewers3331
44Michael MasseyRoyals3551
45Curtis MeadRays53 3BNR
46Richie PalaciosRays152 OF54
47Gavin LuxDodgers2455
48Max SchuemannAthletics285 OF65
49Isiah Kiner-FalefaPirates44 SS43
50Ji Hwan BaePirates4166
51Nick GordonMarlins99 OF52
52Daniel SchneemannGuardiansNRNR
53Tyler FreemanGuardians30 SS49 SS
54Vaughn GrissomRed Sox23 SS37
55Thairo EstradaGiants2040
56Brandon DruryAngels2356
57Abraham ToroAthletics85 3B60
58Josh RojasMariners4757
59Romy GonzalezRed Sox55NR
60Connor NorbyMarlins68NR
61Mauricio DubonAstros4653
62Brooks BaldwinWhite Soxn/an/a
63Brett WiselyGiants11359
64Enrique HernandezDodgers70NR
65Pedro LeonAstros95NR
66Ozzie AlbiesBraves45
67Chris TaylorDodgers42 SS49
68Edouard JulienTwins1738
69Oswaldo CabreraYankees218 OFNR
70Austin MartinTwins7267

Dropping off: Jordan Westburg (6th), Nick Gonzales (50th), Jorge Mateo (58th), Ryan Bliss (61st)

  • Jackson Holliday was 22nd here initially after it was announced that he’d be replacing Connor Norby on Baltimore’s roster, and then he moved up a couple of additional spots Wednesday, less because he hit a grand slam than because Jordan Westburg’s injury makes it less likely that he’ll be supplanted if he slumps. I don’t love that Holliday will hit at the bottom of the order and likely sit often against lefties, but he should offer some mixed-league value in his second try here.
  • As for Norby, it’s pretty ridiculous that the Marlins sent him down after acquiring him in the Trevor Rogers deal, but I wouldn’t have ranked him as a mixed-league guy anyway in such a terrible situation for hitters in Miami. He figures to join the team in mid-August, and he’ll probably offer some value in deeper formats then.