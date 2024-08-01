August 2024 Second Baseman Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman ROS Rankings

Aug Second basemen Team 2024 July 1 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 7 3 2 Jose Altuve Astros 2 1 3 Marcus Semien Rangers 3 2 4 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 9 5 Ryan McMahon Rockies 13 7 6 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 SS 34 7 Maikel Garcia Royals 8 3B 4 8 Gleyber Torres Yankees 6 14 9 Bryson Stott Phillies 8 8 10 Luis Rengifo Angels 29 15 11 Andres Gimenez Guardians 9 11 12 Jonathan India Reds 11 18 13 Brice Turang Brewers 32 13 14 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 14 12 15 Nico Hoerner Cubs 5 10 16 Luis Arraez Padres 10 16 17 Jake Cronenworth Padres 34 17 18 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 12 19 19 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 20 20 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 SS 39 21 Matt McLain Reds 27 23 22 Xavier Edwards Marlins 40 45 23 Willi Castro Twins 36 3B 22 24 Nolan Gorman Cardinals 19 21 25 Brandon Lowe Rays 22 28 26 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 28 27 27 Colt Keith Tigers 24 3B 44 28 Brendan Rodgers Rockies 15 25 29 Tommy Edman Dodgers 18 30 30 Miguel Vargas White Sox 37 41 31 Spencer Horwitz Blue Jays 13 DH 33 32 Jorge Polanco Mariners 21 42 33 David Hamilton Red Sox 49 SS 26 34 Amed Rosario Dodgers 31 35 35 Zack Gelof Athletics 16 24 36 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 36 37 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 29 38 Jeff McNeil Mets 25 47 39 Jose Caballero Rays 30 32 40 Wenceel Perez Tigers 82 48 41 Angel Martinez Guardians 105 NR 42 Whit Merrifield Braves 36 62 43 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 31 44 Michael Massey Royals 35 51 45 Curtis Mead Rays 53 3B NR 46 Richie Palacios Rays 152 OF 54 47 Gavin Lux Dodgers 24 55 48 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 OF 65 49 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Pirates 44 SS 43 50 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates 41 66 51 Nick Gordon Marlins 99 OF 52 52 Daniel Schneemann Guardians NR NR 53 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 SS 49 SS 54 Vaughn Grissom Red Sox 23 SS 37 55 Thairo Estrada Giants 20 40 56 Brandon Drury Angels 23 56 57 Abraham Toro Athletics 85 3B 60 58 Josh Rojas Mariners 47 57 59 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 55 NR 60 Connor Norby Marlins 68 NR 61 Mauricio Dubon Astros 46 53 62 Brooks Baldwin White Sox n/a n/a 63 Brett Wisely Giants 113 59 64 Enrique Hernandez Dodgers 70 NR 65 Pedro Leon Astros 95 NR 66 Ozzie Albies Braves 4 5 67 Chris Taylor Dodgers 42 SS 49 68 Edouard Julien Twins 17 38 69 Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees 218 OF NR 70 Austin Martin Twins 72 67

Dropping off: Jordan Westburg (6th), Nick Gonzales (50th), Jorge Mateo (58th), Ryan Bliss (61st)

Jackson Holliday was 22nd here initially after it was announced that he’d be replacing Connor Norby on Baltimore’s roster, and then he moved up a couple of additional spots Wednesday, less because he hit a grand slam than because Jordan Westburg’s injury makes it less likely that he’ll be supplanted if he slumps. I don’t love that Holliday will hit at the bottom of the order and likely sit often against lefties, but he should offer some mixed-league value in his second try here.