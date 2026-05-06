Red Sox vs. Tigers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 6

With Framber Valdez facing a potential suspension following last night’s beaning of Trevor Story the shorthanded Tigers (18-19) take on the Red Sox (15-21) tonight at Comerica Park. Boston has taken the first two games in this series including last night’s 10-3 pasting of Detroit. Ceddanne Rafaela was the catalyst for the Sox on offense homering and driving in four runs. Brayan Bello allowed one run over seven innings to secure his second win of the season. The story, though, was the poor performance by Valdez (10 runs, 7 earned over 3 innings) and his four-seam fastball (the first he had thrown all season) he put in the upper back of Story. A franchise that lost ace Tarik Skubal earlier in the week may well be without Valdez for a handful of games. Stay tuned.

Boston has outscored Detroit 15–7 in the first two games of this series. The Red Sox lineup seems to be awakening with Willson Contreras (5-10) and Wilyer Abreu (4-8) leading the way in this series. Detroit’s bats have been better overall this season than Boston’s scoring 20 more runs in their first 37 games. Rookie Kevin McGonigle has been consistent for the Tigers hitting .327 in April as a follow-up to a .333 average in March.

The Red Sox expect to activate Sonny Gray before the game and send him to the bump. He will be opposed by Jack Flaherty.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Tigers

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NESN, Tigers.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Red Sox vs. Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-108), Detroit Tigers (-112)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+144), Tigers +1.5 (-175)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Red Sox vs. Tigers

Pitching matchup for May 6:



Red Sox: Sonny Gray

Season Totals: 23 IP, 2-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13K, 5 BB

Sonny Gray Season Totals: 23 IP, 2-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13K, 5 BB Tigers: Jack Flaherty

Season Totals: 29 IP, 0-2, 5.90 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 32K, 25 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Red Sox vs. Tigers

Trevor Story has hit in 6 straight games (7-24)

has hit in 6 straight games (7-24) Jarren Duran is 7-23 to open May

is 7-23 to open May Kevin McGonigle is slumping for the first time in the major leagues going just 3-17 in May

is slumping for the first time in the major leagues going just 3-17 in May Riley Greene has hit safely in 4 of his last 5 games (6-18)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Murakami, Okamoto taking MLB by storm as rookies CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed spotlight Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto as instant-impact rookies that have announced themselves on the MLB stage.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Red Sox vs. Tigers

The Tigers are 12-5 at home this season

The Red Sox are 9-11 on the road this season

The Tigers are 19-18 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 12-24 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 18 times in Boston games this season (18-17-1)

The OVER has cashed 18 times in Tigers’ games this season (18-17-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Red Sox vs. Tigers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Tigers:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5 runs

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