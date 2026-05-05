Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (19-16) and Arizona Diamondbacks (16-17) meet for a three-game series at Chase Field. These two teams are headed in different directions lately. The Pirates have won the last three games, while the Diamondbacks have dropped the previous four.

Arizona is back at home after six straight road games. Arizona is on a four-game losing streak and has been outscored 29-10 in that stretch. The Diamondbacks are 1-5 in the last six games and hitting .227 in that span (25th) with 39 hits (24th).

Pittsburgh is coming off a three-game sweep over Cincinnati. The Pirates outscored the Reds, 27-8 in those three games. Pittsburgh is 5-5 in the last 10 games and 7-4 in the last 11 road games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Pirates at Diamondbacks



Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Pirates at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (-136), Pittsburgh Pirates (+113)

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-187), Pirates -1.5 (+153)

Total: 9.0

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Diamondbacks



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (May 5): Bubba Chandler vs. Eduardo Rodriguez



Pirates: Bubba Chandler

2026 stats: 29.0 IP, 1-3, 4.97 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 27 Ks, 20 BB



Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez

2026 Stats: 32.2 IP, 2-0, 3.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 22 Ks, 16 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Pirates’ Nick Gonzales is hitting .328 with 38 hits and 43 total bases over 116 at-bats

is hitting .328 with 38 hits and 43 total bases over 116 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .189 with 21 hits and 32 strikeouts over 111 at-bats

is hitting .189 with 21 hits and 32 strikeouts over 111 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .382 with 39 hits and 67 total bases over 102 at-bats

is hitting .382 with 39 hits and 67 total bases over 102 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte is hitting .214 with 27 hits and 28 strikeouts over 126 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Giants



The Pirates are 20-15 ATS this season

The Diamondbacks are 21-12 ATS this season, ranking second-best

The Diamondbacks are 20-12-1 to the Over this season, ranking fifth-best

The Pirates are 20-15 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game two between the Pirates and the Diamondbacks:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 9.0

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