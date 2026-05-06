Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 6

Arizona won the series opener versus Pittsburgh, 9-0. That marked the Diamondbacks first series opening win in five tries.

The Diamondbacks win snapped four straight losses for Arizona. The offense put together nine hits and walked seven times. That was a pleasant change of pace for Arizona who has struggled with a .224 batting average over the past five games (24th).

Pittsburgh will toss Paul Skenes on the mound. With Skenes, Pittsburgh has a 4-3 record and outscored opponents 56-38 in those seven games. The 9-0 loss on Tuesday snapped a three-game winning streak for the Pirates. That was Pittsburgh’s fourth time being shutout this season and eighth game involved in a shutout overall.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Pirates at Diamondbacks



Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Pirates at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (+104), Pittsburgh Pirates (-126)

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-156), Pirates -1.5 (+129)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Diamondbacks



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (May 6): Paul Skenes vs. Michael Soroka



Pirates: Paul Skenes

2026 stats: 34.0 IP, 4-2, 3.18 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 39 Ks, 7 BB



Diamondbacks: Michael Soroka

2026 Stats: 30.2 IP, 4-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 36 Ks, 9 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Pirates’ Nick Gonzales is hitting .317 with 38 hits and 43 total bases over 120 at-bats

is hitting .317 with 38 hits and 43 total bases over 120 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .184 with 21 hits and 32 strikeouts over 114 at-bats

is hitting .184 with 21 hits and 32 strikeouts over 114 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .374 with 40 hits and 69 total bases over 107 at-bats

is hitting .374 with 40 hits and 69 total bases over 107 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte is hitting .221 with 29 hits and 28 strikeouts over 131 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Giants



The Pirates are 20-16 ATS this season

The Diamondbacks are 22-12 ATS this season, ranking second-best

The Diamondbacks are 20-12-2 to the Over this season, ranking fifth-best

The Pirates are 20-15-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game two between the Pirates and the Diamondbacks:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

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