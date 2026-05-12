Early 2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson out in front, Jeremiyah Love goes in second round

With the dust now settled on NFL free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, the fine folks at Rotoworld gathered for their first mock draft since January 30th. A lot has changed since then, as the landscape of several offenses has been altered, and a few key names have changed teams, which could have a major effect on the upcoming fantasy season.

Below is a look at every team’s draft, along with a breakdown of the first, favorite, and least favorite pick of every roster. We also have a graphic below of each pick from the first two rounds in order.

﻿Round Mark Garcia Adam Wise Chris Crawford Kyle Dvorchak Nic Bodiford Aditya Fuldeore Zachary Krueger Chris Wilson Rivers McCown Denny Carter Damian Dabrowski Patrick Daugherty Round 1 1.01 Bijan Robinson RB 1.02 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1.03 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 1.04 Ja’Marr Chase WR 1.05 Puka Nacua WR 1.06 Jonathan Taylor RB 1.07 CeeDee Lamb WR 1.08 Christian McCaffrey RB 1.09 Justin Jefferson WR 1.10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 1.11 Ashton Jeanty RB 1.12 Malik Nabers WR Round 2 2.12 Chase Brown RB 2.11 George Pickens WR 2.10 Kenneth Walker RB 2.09 Nico Collins WR 2.08 Brock Bowers TE 2.07 Jeremiyah Love RB 2.06 Trey McBride TE 2.05 Omarion Hampton RB 2.04 Saquon Barkley RB 2.03 James Cook RB 2.02 Drake London WR 2.01 De’Von Achane RB

→ RELATED: Check out Matthew Berry’s Early 2026 Rankings!

Mark Garcia

1.01 - Bijan Robinson - RB, Falcons

2.12 - Chase Brown - RB, Bengals

3.01 - Rashee Rice - WR, Chiefs

4.12 - Emeka Egbuka - WR, Bucs

5.01 - Terry McLaurin - WR, Commanders

6.12 - Jalen Hurts - QB, Eagles

7.01 - Quinshon Judkins - RB, Browns

8.12 - Mark Andrews - TE, Ravens

9.01 - Aaron Jones - RB, Vikings

10.12 - Matthew Golden - WR, Packers

First Pick: Barring an unexpected development with the health of Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, we can safely assume most drafts will have Robinson or Gibbs going off the board within the top two picks. In this case, it was Robinson. The fourth-year back has finished in the top-three among RBs in fantasy points per game (FPPG) in back-to-back seasons. Robinson totaled 2,298 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns last season while racking up 366 total touches. The three-down bell cow has also never missed a game in his NFL career (knock on wood), displaying, making him among the safer plays in fantasy as far as health and age (24) are concerned.

Favorite Pick: Even in a down season that saw him rush for his fewest touchdowns (8) since 2021, Jalen Hurts still managed to finish as the fantasy QB8 in fantasy points per game (21.2) while throwing for 3,224-25-6 and adding another 105-421-8 on the ground. It was a down rushing year for Hurts, but that can be somewhat pinned on the 105 carries he had, which was the fewest since his rookie season. While A.J. Brown is likely on the way out, the addition of rookie Makai Lemon and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will hopefully put the Eagles on track for an offensive rebound next season.

Least Favorite Pick: Few receivers underwhelmed more in 2025 than Terry McLaurin. A lot of this can be attributed to injury, as McLaurin appeared in just 10 games last season due to injuries, but finished last season as the WR37 in FPGG (11.4) and was targeted four or fewer times in six games. Couple this with the fact that the Commanders seem like a lock to eventually land Brandon Aiyuk once his time with the 49ers is officially over, and McLaurin, who turns 31 just after the start of the season, begins to feel more like a fade. My preferred receiver at this spot would have been Jaylen Waddle, who went three picks later.

Rice will command large target share for KC Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson and Drew Dinsick discuss pass catchers with more upside after the NFL Draft including Rashee Rice, DeVonta Smith, Jordyn Tyson and more.

Adam Wise

1.02 - Jahmyr Gibbs - RB, Lions

2.11 - George Pickens - WR, Cowboys

3.02 - Chris Olave - WR, Saints

4.11 - Lamar Jackson - QB, Ravens

5.02 - TreVeyon Henderson - RB, Patriots

6.11 - Tucker Kraft - TE, Packers

7.02 - Ricky Pearsall - WR, 49ers

8.11 - Rico Dowdle - RB, Steelers

9.02 - Jayden Reed - WR, Packers

10.11 - Alvin Kamara - RB, Saints

First Pick: As I mentioned earlier, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs will be a common 1-2 punch out of the gate in draft rooms this season, so it’s no surprise to see Gibbs coming off the board here. The hyper-athletic three-down back, like Robinson, has finished as a top-three RB in PPR leagues in each of the last two seasons, and enters 2026 with a much better situation now that David Montgomery is in Houston and was replaced with Isiah Pacheco, who the running-back-needy Chiefs had no interest in keeping around. The unpredictable nature of injuries is the only thing keeping Gibbs from being a top fantasy option again next season.

Favorite Pick: There’s a good argument to be made for George Pickens being a first-round pick in fantasy leagues this season. In his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens finished as the WR6 in fantasy points per game (17.2) and was top-10 among all receivers in targets (137), receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and receiving touchdowns (9). He was also seventh in total air yards (1,547) and sixth in expected fantasy points (239.2). While some of Pickens’ success can be attributed to the fact that CeeDee Lamb missed three games, it’s worth pointing out that Pickens averaged just 0.74 targets per game more with Lamb out of the lineup than with Lamb in the lineup. Getting Pickens at the end of the second round feels like great value here.

Least Favorite Pick: Injuries have limited Ricky Pearsall to just 20 games in the first two years of his career. Even when healthy, Pearsall has had a hard time making any significant contribution. He totaled 528 scoreless yards on 53 targets over nine games last season, and had a 0.189 targets per route run (TPRR) that ranked 48th among 78 receivers (min. 50 targets). To make matters potentially worse, the Niners went out and added Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to their receiver room, with Evans being the early favorite to lead the team in targets if he can stay healthy.

Chris Crawford

1.03 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - WR, Seahawks

2.10 - Kenneth Walker - RB, Chiefs

3.03 - Tetairoa McMillan - WR, Panthers

4.10 - Davante Adams - WR, Rams

5.03 - R.J. Harvey - RB, Broncos

6.10 - Kyle Pitts - TE, Falcons

7.03 - Joe Burrow - QB, Bengals

8.10 - Blake Corum - RB, Rams

9.03 - Romeo Doubs - WR, Patriots

10.10 - Jonathon Brooks - RB, Panthers

First Pick: When a receiver goes for 119-1,793-10 in a season, it’s not uncommon to see him get drafted as the overall WR1 in fantasy the following season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba went berserk in his first season with Sam Darnold under center, helping to lead the Seahawks to their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history while leading the league in receiving yards. JSN has been as advertised through the first three years in his career, showing crisp route running and an ability to create after the catch that has given opposing defenses fits since he first entered the league. How the departure of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak impacts the Seahawks’ offense in 2026 remains to be seen, but they’re hopeful that plucking Brian Fleury off the “Shanahan Coaching Tree” yields positive results next season.

Favorite Pick: Will the rumors of Blake Corum serving as the “change-of-pace” back for the Rams come to fruition in 2026? For a ninth-round value, I would be interested in finding out. Corum has played behind one of the league’s premier bell cows in Kyren Williams each of the last two seasons, but quietly rushed for 746 yards and six touchdowns on 145 carries last season. Despite the strong season, Corum was nearly impossible to trust in fantasy, as evidenced by his 7.2 FPPG, but even as a handcuff, Corum makes for an intriguing stash that could have league-winning upside in Sean McVay’s offense.

Least Favorite Pick: As somebody who was ready to be all-in on R.J. Harvey last season, it pains me to say that Harvey’s time as a lead back may already be coming to an end. It’s quite possible the Broncos’ backfield shapes up to be one of the most frustrating in all of fantasy with J.K. Dobbins returning for another season and the team using a fourth-round pick on Jonah Coleman in this year’s draft. Yes, Harvey led all rookie running backs with 12 total touchdowns last season, but he underwhelmed in the ground game, averaging 3.7 YPC while rushing for 146-540-7, and generated few yards after contact (2.66 YCO/ATT) while breaking tackles at a 17.1 percent clip, which ranks 28th among 42 backs (min. 125 carries). If Harvey is limited to a pass-catching role next season, he could have a difficult time paying off his fifth-round ADP.

Kyle Dvorchak

1.04 - Ja’Marr Chase - WR, Bengals

2.09 - Nico Collins - WR, Texans

3.04 - Josh Jacobs - RB, Packers

4.09 - Bucky Irving - RB, Bucs

5.04 - Jaylen Waddle - WR, Broncos

6.09 - Bhayshul Tuten - RB, Jaguars

7.04 - Jayden Daniels - QB, Commanders

8.09 - Rhamondre Stevenson - RB, Patriots

9.04 - Josh Downs - WR, Colts

10.90 - Dallas Goedert - TE, Eagles

First Pick: It was business as usual for Ja’Marr Chase in 2025. Despite playing for a woeful Bengals team that couldn’t stop anybody defensively, and even being forced to play with Joe Flacco at one point, Chase balled out to the tune of 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns, on his way to finishing as the WR3 in fantasy points per game (19.7). The Bengals attempted to overhaul their defense this offseason, but even if that pays dividends, it’s hard to imagine Chase’s opportunities going down. Since 2023, the Bengals have led the league in neutral pass rate (64 percent) since 2023, and should air it out plenty this upcoming season.

Favorite Pick: The Jaguars’ decision to let Travis Etienne walk this offseason paved the way for second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten to see an increased role in 2026. The 2025 fourth-round pick flashed plenty of explosiveness in limited action last season and boasts 4.32 speed to blow past any defender. While a new addition to the backfield, Chris Rodriguez, could see work on early downs and goal-line situations, Tuten profiles as a safe bet on passing downs in an offense that ranked seventh in neutral pass rate (55.9 percent) last season.

Least Favorite Pick: From 2022 to 2024, Rhamondre Stevenson ranked 106th, 105th, and 133rd in fantasy points over expected despite ranking 34th or higher in expected fantasy points over that span. In 2025, Stevenson rebounded in a big way, improving both on the ground and through the air on his way to 948 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns on 162 touches. In my humble opinion, Kyle had one of the better drafts in this group, so it’s hard to knock the selection of Stevenson here. That said, I do question whether Stevenson can replicate last season’s success after so many years of underwhelming play, and with TreVeyon Henderson perhaps threatening to get more touches next season. The good news for Mr. Dvorchak, however, is that Stevenson is more of a handcuff to Henderson on this roster than a player he would need to jam into his lineup every week.

Who will have the biggest sophomore jump? Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the NFL players they believe will take a big step in their second seasons, including Abdul Carter, Colston Loveland and Omarion Hampton.

Nic Bodiford

1.05 - Puka Nacua - WR, Rams

2.08 - Brock Bowers - TE, Raiders

3.05 - Luther Burden - WR, Bears

4.08 - Javonte Williams - WR, Lions

5.05 - Christian Watson - WR, Packers

6.08 - Makai Lemon - WR, Eagles

7.05 - Jakobi Meyers - WR, Jaguars

8.08 - Caleb Williams - QB, Bears

9.05 - Chris Rodriguez - RB, Jaguars

10.08 - Kaytron Allen - RB, Commanders

First Pick: Few players in the league have had a more tumultuous offseason in 2026 than Puka Nacua, who checked himself into rehab on April 1st after an incident in which he allegedly made an “unprovoked antisemitic sentiment” to a woman on New Year’s Eve and bit her. Despite being in rehab, Nacua did manage to report for Day 1 of the Rams’ offseason program, and he doesn’t appear to be at risk of missing the start of the season. On the field, Nacua is one of the best receivers in the league. He caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns last season — all career highs- and finished as the overall WR1 in fantasy points per game. For his career, Nacua has never finished lower than WR6 in FPPG. Assuming he’s healthy and back with the team in full come training camp, Nacua should be in line to produce at the elite level we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. If the Rams don’t sign him to an extension this offseason, he will also be playing 2026 on the final year of his rookie contract, which could add some extra motivation for him next season.

Favorite Pick: As was the case in the last mock draft we did, Luther Burden remains one of my favorite picks of 2026. Burden’s ADP has gone up by nearly two rounds since then, but that can be partially attributed to the departure of D.J. Moore, who was traded to the Bills this offseason. Burden caught 47 passes for 652 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie but came on late in the season, dominating in targets per route run (0.308 TPRR) over the final four weeks while also leading all receivers (min. 20 targets) with a 7.8 YAC/REC over that span. The Bears limited Burden’s playing time last season, but with Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus now out of the way, it looks like it should be wheels up for Burden next season.

Least Favorite Pick: The selection of rookie sixth-rounder Kaytron Allen in the 10th round surprised me. In addition to Allen’s teammate, Rachaad White, still being on the board, Allen also has to battle with veterans Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols for a roster spot in camp. While I don’t expect both to make the cut, Allen would, at best, open this season as his team’s RB3 based on where things stand right now. With guys like White, Alvin Kamara, Tyler Allgeier, and Brian Robinson still on the board and presumably on easier paths to playing time, I would have preferred to go one of those routes at this point in the offseason. It’s quite possible Allen generates some buzz in training camp that might cause me to reconsider my stance here, but we’re a few months away from that.

→ RELATED: Check out Kyle Dvorchak’s Dynasty Rookie Rankings!

Aditya Fuldeore

1.06 - Jonathan Taylor - RB, Colts

2.07 - Jeremiyah Love - RB, Cardinals

3.06 - Josh Allen - QB, Bills

4.07 - Garrett Wilson - WR, Jets

5.06 - Mike Evans - WR, 49ers

6.07 - Courtland Sutton - WR, Broncos

7.06 - David Montgomery - RB, Texans

8.07 - Jake Ferguson - TE, Cowboys

9.06 - Khalil Shakir - WR, Bills

10.07 - Jayden Higgins - WR, Texans

First Pick: Over the last two seasons, Jonathan Taylor has finished as the RB6 and RB4 in fantasy points per game while ranking third in total opportunities (712) behind only Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley. Taylor has benefited not only from his three-down skillset but also from the fact that the Colts have never added a running back of note behind him over that period. Where things stand right now, Taylor is set to start over second-year back, DJ Giddens, who appeared on 70 offensive snaps last season, and rookie seventh-rounder Seth McGowan. Given the current makeup of the running back room, Taylor looks like as safe a bet as any to be locked in for another elite fantasy season.

Favorite Pick: Sometimes you simply have to take the quarterback that has finished as the QB1 in points per game in four of the last five seasons, which is exactly what Aditya chose to do with the selection of Josh Allen in the third round. Allen finished as the QB1 in fantasy points per game (24.0) last season, and did so despite throwing for his fewest touchdowns since his breakout 2019 campaign. The 2024 NFL MVP has rushed for 12 or more touchdowns in each of the last three seasons and will have some added weaponry to work with this season in D.J. Moore and rookie Skyler Bell. Sometimes the best plays are the simplest ones, and Allen provides as good an edge as any for his fantasy managers, having finished as a top-12 QB in 71 percent of his games since 2021.

Least Favorite Pick: The early winner for the “Great Player, Bad Landing Spot Award” in this year’s draft is Jeremiyah Love, who was taken third overall by the Cardinals in April. The über-talented running back joins a crowded backfield that includes incumbents James Conner and Trey Benson, and free agent signee Tyler Allgeier, who signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals this offseason. With Benson the presumed odd man out, Love will still have to compete with Conner and Allgeier for touches this season, and he’s playing on an offense that’s currently being quarterbacked by Jacoby Brissett. Could Love lead the Cardinals in touches? Sure. But there are far too many unknowns in this backfield to instill any kind of confidence in what he will provide fantasy managers in 2026. Remember, we are just a year removed from Ashton Jeanty finishing as the RB16 in FPPG, with five top-12 PPR finishes despite him totaling 321 touches, 1,322 yards from scrimmage, and 10 touchdowns.

Zachary Krueger

1.07 - CeeDee Lamb - WR, Cowboys

2.06 - Trey McBride - TE, Cardinals

3.07 - A.J. Brown - WR, Eagles (for now)

4.06 - Kyren Williams - RB, Rams

5.07 - D.J. Moore - WR, Bills

6.06 - Jordyn Tyson - WR, Saints

7.07 - Drake Maye - QB, Patriots

8.06 - Tony Pollard - RB, Titans

9.07 - Keaton Mitchell - RB, Chargers

10.06 - Jacory Croskey-Merritt - RB, Commanders

First Pick: CeeDee Lamb had his worst finish since 2021 last season. The Cowboys’ WR1 finished as the WR13 in fantasy points per game (14.3) and saw his fewest targets (117), receptions (75), and receiving yards (1,077) since 2021 while posting the fewest touchdowns (3) of his career. Lamb did miss three games due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3, but it was the arrival of George Pickens that likely had the bigger impact on him. From 2022 to 2024, Lamb averaged 10.0 targets per game, but that number fell to 8.4 tgts/gm last season. While the raw counting numbers fell off, Lamb’s production after the catch (4.3 YAC/REC) and yards per route run (2.37 YPRR) were on par with his career averages, and he’s still playing on a team that should struggle defensively. It was a close call here between Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but I expect the Cowboys to still air it out plenty next season and Lamb to see his fair share of targets even with Pickens still in the mix.

Favorite Pick: Back in 2023, I wrote that Keaton Mitchell was “the kind of player a good offensive coordinator will want to scheme around, in hopes of giving him opportunities to create in space.” It’s possible that Chargers OC Mike McDaniel is exactly what Mitchell needs to tap into his potential next season. When he was a prospect looking for a shot in the league, I considered Mitchell a discounted version of De’Von Achane, whom McDaniel coached in Miami for the last three seasons. Ironically (or perhaps not), when Mitchell became available this offseason, McDaniel and the Chargers went out and gave him a two-year, $9.25 million contract. One of the most explosive running backs in the league, Mitchell has averaged an explosive 6.8 yards per touch for his career, and averaged 5.8 YPC in 2025 while rushing for 59-341-1. Despite showing good receiving chops in college, Mitchell never got a chance to show off his pass-catching skills during his time with the Ravens, but I believe there’s a good chance he’ll have more opportunities to shine in McDaniel’s offense next season in a committee alongside Omarion Hampton.

Least Favorite Pick: The selection of D.J. Moore felt like one I was forced into, so I was more than happy to come back and add Jordyn Tyson later in the draft. Yes, Moore is now in Buffalo and has Josh Allen as his quarterback, but the 29-year-old receiver is coming off a down season (50-682-6) and, as far as FPPG is concerned, has only twice finished as a top-24 PPR receiver. While he’ll likely have a good chance to return value in a range that is similar to where I took him, I prefer to find a higher upside player in this range, and would have preferred a guy like Jaylen Waddle, who went three picks earlier.

Saints' offense a great landing spot for WR Tyson Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson discuss why the New Orleans Saints is a strong fit for Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson after being drafted ninth eight overall.

Chris Wilson

1.08 - Christian McCaffrey - RB, 49ers

2.05 - Omarion Hampton - RB, Chargers

3.08 - Derrick Henry - RB, Ravens

4.05 - Tyler Warren - TE, Colts

5.08 - Rome Odunze - WR, Bears

6.05 - Michael Wilson - WR, Cardinals

7.08 - Chris Godwin - WR, Bucs

8.05 - Michael Pittman - WR, Colts

9.08 - Trevor Lawrence - QB, Jaguars

10.05 - KC Concepcion - WR, Browns

First Pick: If Christian McCaffrey has another season as he did in 2025, then Chris Wilson just secured the steal of the draft at the 1.08. McCaffrey bounced back from a tough 2024 season to finish as the overall RB1 in 2025, racking up over 2,100 yards from scrimmage while also finding the end zone 17 times. McCaffrey will be 30 at the start of this season, and while head coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed interest in putting less “wear and tear” on his star running back this season, we shouldn’t expect this to put him out of the first round in fantasy drafts. In fact, we’ve heard this before, and yet, somehow, McCaffrey still manages to churn out elite fantasy seasons.

Favorite Pick: It’s not every day we have a chance to draft a running back who rushed for over 1,600 yards and had 16 rushing touchdowns in the third round, making the selection of Derrick Henry a juicy pick. While John Harbaugh and Todd Monken won’t be returning to the Ravens in 2026, Henry, 32, remains the unquestioned leader of a backfield that also includes Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali, and rookie Adam Randall. It’s hard to imagine any of these backs threatening Henry for touches this upcoming season, and Henry remains among one of the top backs in the league when it comes to generating yards after contact. His 14.0 percent missed tackles forced rate last season was staggeringly low for the Big Dog, but he’s still a lock to lead the Ravens’ backfield in total touches and goal-line touches as long as he’s healthy.

Least Favorite Pick: A lot will be required of Rome Odunze to lead this wide receiver room. After an RB-RB-RB start to the draft, Chris is banking on the departure of D.J. Moore to elevate Odunze to new heights after he went for 44-661-6 last season. Odunze has yet to live up to the hype that led to the Bears taking him No. 9 overall in 2024, and has a pedestrian 0.177 TPRR and 1.35 YPRR. The emergence of both Luther Burden and tight end Colston Loveland last season also has me wondering if Odunze will see enough volume to provide the upside that’s needed to help offset the RB-heavy start.

Rivers McCown

1.09 - Justin Jefferson - WR, Vikings

2.04 - Saquon Barkley - RB, Eagles

3.09 - Colston Loveland - TE, Bears

4.04 - Travis Etienne - RB, Saints

5.09 - Carnell Tate - WR, Titans

6.04 - Alec Pierce - WR, Colts

7.09 - Chuba Hubbard - RB, Panthers

8.04 - Justin Herbert - QB, Chargers

9.09 - J.K. Dobbins - RB, Broncos

10.04 - Quentin Johnston - WR, Chargers

First Pick: Is there a safer bet for a bounce-back season in the first round of fantasy drafts than Justin Jefferson? After being forced to grind out last season with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer under center, the Vikings went out and signed Kyler Murray to a one-year contract in hopes that he can become the next successful reclamation project for head coach Kevin O’Connell. What happened to Jefferson in 2025 felt unforgivable, as he forced his way into a 1,000-yard season while amassing only two touchdowns, and felt virtually unplayable from Weeks 10 to 15, when he averaged a paltry 6.2 FPPG, throwing dirt on the fantasy season of every manager who drafted him. This, of course, was not his fault, given the underwhelming QBs he had throwing him the ball. If the KOC/Murray tandem hits this season, I fully expect Jefferson to get back to form and return good value in the first round.

Favorite Pick: After a slow start to his rookie season, Colston Loveland flashed enormous potential down the stretch, posting five top-12 PPR finishes from Weeks 9 to 18 while posting a 47-597-6 line in his final 10 games. His 597 yards were second only to Trey McBride over that span, and in two postseason games, Loveland was targeted a whopping 25 times. Elite tight ends can keep a decent fantasy roster competitive, and put a strong fantasy roster over the top. Loveland’s rookie season has rightfully generated a lot of optimism. If he can carry last season’s momentum into 2026, he could be a sleeper to finish as the overall TE1.

Least Favorite Pick: Nobody will ever accuse me of being an Alec Pierce fan. I’ve discussed this very player with Rivers during one of our many blurb sessions, and I continue to struggle to get on board with a field-stretcher whose career 0.147 TPRR ranks 73rd among 83 receivers (min. 1,000 routes run) since 2023. Admittedly, plenty has changed for Pierce as of late. His 2025 breakout (47-1,003-6) earned him a four-year, $114 million contract this offseason, which also led the Colts to deal Michael Pittman to the Steelers. It would seem, by all accounts, that Pierce will have an increased role next season that may very well force me to eat my words. That said, four years of underwhelming production that resulted in a top-24 PPR finish in just 23 percent of his games leaves me wondering if Pierce can excel in his new role or if he was a beneficiary of a hot run.

Can Jefferson be elite wide receiver with Murray? Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. debate if Justin Jefferson can return to being an elite fantasy wide receiver with Kyler Murray, sharing if they are “bullish” on Minnesota’s offense.

Denny Carter

1.10 - Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR, Lions

2.03 - James Cook - RB, Bills

3.10 - Ladd McConkey - WR, Chargers

4.03 - Zay Flowers - WR, Ravens

5.10 - D’Andre Swift - RB, Bears

6.03 - D.K. Metcalf - WR, Steelers

7.10 - Wan’Dale Robinson - WR, Titans

8.03 - Jaylen Warren - RB, Steelers

9.10 - Kenneth Gainwell - RB, Bucs

10.03 - Dalton Kincaid - TE, Bills

First Pick: Perhaps Amon-Ra St. Brown was the player I should have taken over CeeDee Lamb. The Lions’ top receiving target has finished as the literal WR4 in FPPG in each of his last three seasons, and saw a career-high 175 targets in his first season without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. ARSB posted a 117-1,401-11 line in 2025 and has scored double-digit touchdowns in each of his last three seasons while posting the fourth-highest TPRR (0.282) over that span. Not much has changed for the Lions’ offense for the 2026 season, positioning ARSB for another strong year in an offense that finished fourth in scoring and fifth in total yards last year.

Favorite Pick: In his lone season with the Steelers, Kenneth Gainwell looked like one of the best pass-catching backs in the NFL. I touched on his performance a bit in my 25 stats to know from the 2025 NFL regular season article earlier this year, but to recap, Gainwell’s receiving production from Weeks 11-18 put him on pace for a 94-771-6 receiving line. Last season, Christian McCaffrey was the only running back to see 80-plus receptions. On a per-touch basis, Gainwell’s 1.19 fantasy points per touch led all running backs, just edging out Jahmyr Gibbs’ 1.15 PPR/touch. Now set to take over the pass-catching role that was vacated by Rachaad White this offseason, I love Gainwell in the ninth round.

Least Favorite Pick: I’m not quite sure how he managed it, but DK Metcalf finished as the WR24 in FPPG last season despite having career lows in receiving yards (850) and air yards (1,044) and playing with a quarterback who had the lowest air yards per attempt (6.0) of any quarterback in the league (min. 300 dropbacks). Metcalf was the unquestioned WR1 for the Steelers last season, but the arrival of Michael Pittman stands to threaten Metcalf’s target share. Couple that with the likely return of Aaron Rodgers, and it’s possible Metcalf is being positioned for his worst season as a pro.

Fantasy impacts from expected Brown trade to NE Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to veteran receivers moving in Berry's rankings including AJ Brown and Devonta Smith's new outlook dependent on Brown being traded from the Eagles.

Damian Dabrowski

1.11 - Ashton Jeanty - RB, Raiders

2.02 - Drake London - WR, Falcons

3.11 - Tee Higgins - WR, Bengals

4.02 - DeVonta Smith - WR, Eagles

5.11 - Cam Skattebo - RB, Giants

6.02 - Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR, Cardinals

7.11 - Jadarian Price - RB, Seahawks

8.02 - Sam LaPorta - TE, Lions

9.11 - Parker Washington - WR, Jaguars

10.02 - Jaxson Dart - QB, Giants

First Pick: The Raiders and fantasy managers are hopeful Ashton Jeanty can find more success in 2026 than he did in 2025, when he struggled to find much room to run behind one of the worst offensive lines in football. As far as volume is concerned, Jeanty lived up to expectations last season. His 338 total opportunities led the Raiders’ backfield by a wide margin, with Raheem Mostert‘s 34 opportunities being the next closest of the group. The arrival of head coach Klint Kubiak and the additions of center Tyler Linderbaum and rookie guard Trey Zuhn should provide some decent upgrades for an OL that ranked 30th in PFF run-blocking last season. With that in mind, Kubiak said earlier this offseason that he would “definitely want a two-man show” at running back this season, which is something we saw during his time in Seattle with his use of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. Whether or not this means rookie fourth-rounder Mike Washington Jr. eats into Jeanty’s touches enough to hurt his first-round draft capital remains to be seen, but this backfield will be one to monitor once training camp ramps up and we begin to get a better sense of how Kubiak could deploy his running backs.

Favorite Pick: One of the most overplayed yet completely accurate narratives of this offseason is the fact that Jaxson Dart needs to do more to protect himself in 2026. The second-year quarterback was checked for multiple concussions during his rookie year and wound up missing two games as a result of a brain injury. That said, when he was on the field, Dart turned in tremendous value for his fantasy managers, finishing as a top-12 QB in half of the games he played in while averaging 19.2 FPPG. Dart’s rushing upside carried the way for him, as he ripped off 487 yards and nine scores on the ground to finish with the third-most rushing yards of any QB last season. He left a lot on the table as a passer last season, posting the 10th-lowest EPA per dropback (0.03) of any QB (min. 300 dropbacks), but that was also with Malik Nabers (knee) missing nearly all of the season after Dart was named the starter for Week 4. If Dart can fix his reckless style of play enough to stay healthy next season, he could emerge as one of the top dual-threat QBs in fantasy in 2026.

Least Favorite Pick: The jury is officially out on Marvin Harrison Jr. entering his third season in the league. The former No. 4 overall pick has underwhelmed in his first two years in the league and caught just 41 passes for 608 yards and four touchdowns last season. To make matters worse, while Harrison struggles to live up to the hype he entered the league with, former third-round pick Michael Wilson broke out for 78-1,006-7 last season while earning a career-high 126 targets. Jacoby Brissett, the man responsible for fueling Wilson’s breakout, is also back for next season and could continue to put a damper on any coming-out party Harrison is hoping to have. Aside from raw counting stats, Harrison has underwhelmed in multiple ways. He struggled to create yards after the catch (2.9 YAC/REC) and find consistent targets (0.188 TPRR) last season. As if Wilson’s breakout wasn’t problematic enough for him, Trey McBride‘s continued ascent into one of the game’s most heavily-targeted tight ends only adds to Harrison’s woes as he enters his third season. Harrison will need to show out in a big way in 2026 if he hopes to avoid the bust label entering next offseason.

Patrick Daugherty

1.12 - Malik Nabers - WR, Giants

2.01 - De’Von Achane - RB, Dolphins

3.12 - Jameson Williams - WR, Lions

4.01 - Breece Hall - RB, Jets

5.12 - Harold Fannin - TE, Browns

6.01 - Brian Thomas Jr. - WR, Jaguars

7.12 - Jordan Addison - WR, Vikings

8.01 - Kyle Monangai - RB, Bears

9.12 - Xavier Worthy - WR, Chiefs

10.01 - Patrick Mahomes - WR, Chiefs

First Pick: We are still awaiting word on whether or not Malik Nabers will be ready in time for training camp, but if he’s able to go for the start of the season, RotoPat would immediately be positioned to nail his pick from the 1.12. As a rookie, Nabers was funneled 170 targets in 15 games and posted a 109-1,204-7 line, finishing as the WR7 in FPPG (18.2). He appeared in just four games last season before suffering a torn ACL, but Nabers was still funneled 35 targets over that span, and caught 14 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games. His Week 4 performance against the Chargers, where he ran just 10 routes before going down, should be thrown out when trying to evaluate him on such a small sample. Nabers averaged 10.7 targets per game in his three full outings last season and is playing in a thin receiver room that includes Darnell Mooney and Darius Slayton as its best options behind him.

Favorite Pick: “Stuck on the end, I decided to just go max upside despite considerable downside,” was the response I received from RotoPat when I texted him about his draft, which I was immediately a fan of. Take a moment to pore over his roster, and it’s hard to disagree with his assessment. Of the players he took, it’s hard not to love Brian Thomas Jr. in the sixth round, who I had as one of my least favorite picks in our way-too-early mock earlier this offseason when Kyle Dvorchak took him in the fourth round. Thomas broke out as a rookie with 87-1,282-10 and was soaring high in 2025. Unfortunately, his production took a massive hit despite the Jaguars having one of their best seasons in franchise history, as Thomas caught just 48 passes for 707 yards and two scores, averaging 6.5 targets per game. The emergence of Parker Washington over the course of the season and the arrival of Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline only made life more difficult for Thomas, but we can’t completely rule out a bounce-back season for BTJ in 2026. Even if he doesn’t return to his rookie form, Thomas won’t weigh down the upside of a fantasy roster in the same way he did last season, when fantasy managers were using a mid-second-round pick on him.

Least Favorite Pick: The selection of Jordan Addison came before the Vikings went out and gave Jauan Jennings a one-year contract, but I’ve never been a big Addison guy. For starters, Addison still shares the field with one of the best receivers in the game, Justin Jefferson. This may or may not have a direct impact on the fact that he has finished as the WR36 or worse in PPR leagues in 67 percent of the games he has played in for his career, and has just a 0.184 TPRR over that span. Addison’s 1,552 routes run since entering the league are good for 12th-most among receivers, while his TPRR over that span ranks 43rd among 60 receivers (min. 1,000 routes run). Addison should benefit from the signing of Kyler Murray, but I struggle to get too excited about Addison entering his fourth season.

Note: All fantasy numbers are based on full-PPR scoring. Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com.