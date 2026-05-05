2026 NFL Dynasty Rookie Rankings: De’Zhaun Stribling and KC Concepcion rise up the board
Published May 5, 2026 10:45 AM
That’s a wrap for my rookie positional rankings. I’ll have links to all of them below. These are my top-50 rookies for normal dynasty formats. Below that, I’ve included my Superflex + TE Premium rankings. Happy drafting.
Quarterback — Running Back — Wide Receiver — Tight End
▶ 2026 Dynasty Rookie Top 50
|Arizona Cardinals
|Tennessee Titans
|New Orleans Saints
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cleveland Browns
|Cleveland Browns
|Philadelphia Eages
|San Francisco 49ers
|Washington Commanders
|Washington Commanders
|Tennessee Titans
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Los Angeles Rams
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Carolina Panthers
|San Francisco 49ers
|New York Giants
|Baltimore Ravens
|Minnesota Vikings
|New England Patriots
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Baltimore Ravens
|New Orleans Saints
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Baltimore Ravens
|Los Angeles Rams
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|New Orleans Saints
|Indianapolis Colts
|Pittsburgh Steekers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Arizona Cardinals
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Philadelphia Eagles
Stribling has 'opportunity' to contribute with SF
Matthew Berry and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to the 49ers selecting De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, explaining why the Ole Miss wide receiver can contribute immediately in San Francisco.
▶ Rookie Superflex and Tight End Premium Top 50
|Arizona Cardinals
|Tennessee Titans
|New Orleans Saints
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cleveland Browns
|Philadelphia Eages
|Cleveland Browns
|Los Angeles Rams
|Los Angeles Rams
|San Francisco 49ers
|Washington Commanders
|Washington Commanders
|Tennessee Titans
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Carolina Panthers
|New England Patriots
|San Francisco 49ers
|New York Giants
|Baltimore Ravens
|Arizona Cardinals
|Minnesota Vikings
|Pittsburgh Steekers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Baltimore Ravens
|New Orleans Saints
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Las Vegas Raiders
|New Orleans Saints
|Baltimore Ravens
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Las Vegas Raiders
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