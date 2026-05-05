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2026 NFL Dynasty Rookie Rankings: De’Zhaun Stribling and KC Concepcion rise up the board

  
Published May 5, 2026 10:45 AM

That’s a wrap for my rookie positional rankings. I’ll have links to all of them below. These are my top-50 rookies for normal dynasty formats. Below that, I’ve included my Superflex + TE Premium rankings. Happy drafting.

QuarterbackRunning BackWide ReceiverTight End

▶ 2026 Dynasty Rookie Top 50

RankPlayerPositionCollegeDraft PickTeam
1Jeremiyah LoveRBNotre Dame3Arizona Cardinals
2Carnell TateWROhio State4Tennessee Titans
3Jordyn TysonWRArizona State8New Orleans Saints
4Makai LemonWRUSC20Philadelphia Eagles
5Jadarian PriceRBNotre Dame32Seattle Seahawks
6KC ConcepcionWRTexas A&M24Cleveland Browns
7Omar CooperWRIndiana30New York Jets
8Denzel BostonWRWashington39Cleveland Browns
9Kenyon SadiqTEOregon16New York Jets
10Jonah ColemanRBWashington108Denver Broncos
11Eli StowersTEVanderbilt54Philadelphia Eages
12De’Zhaun StriblingWROle Miss33San Francisco 49ers
13Antonio WilliamsWRClemson71Washington Commanders
14Kayton AllenWRPenn State187Washington Commanders
15Nick SingletonRBPenn State165Tennessee Titans
16Germie BernardWRAlabama47Pittsburgh Steelers
17Max KlareTEOhio State61Los Angeles Rams
18Fernando MendozaQBIndiana1Las Vegas Raiders
19Skyler BellWRUConn125Buffalo Bills
20Chris BrazzellWRTennessee83Carolina Panthers
21Chris BellWRLouisville94Miami Dolphins
22Kaelon BlackRBIndiana90San Francisco 49ers
23Malachi FieldsWRNotre Dame74New York Giants
24Elijah SarrattWRIndiana115Baltimore Ravens
25Zacharia BranchWRGeorgia79Atlanta Falcons
26Demond ClaiborneWRWake Forest198Minnesota Vikings
27Eli RaridonTENotre Dame95New England Patriots
28Emmet JohnsonRBNebraska161Kansas City Chiefs
29Justin JolyTENC State152Denver Broncos
30Caleb DouglasWRTexas Tech75Miami Dolphins
31Ja’Kobi LaneWRUSC80Baltimore Ravens
32Bryce LanceWRNorth Dakota State136New Orleans Saints
33Tedd HurstWRGeorgia State84Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34Mike Washington Jr.RBArkansas122Las Vegas Raiders
35Adam RandallRBClemson174Baltimore Ravens
36Ty SimpsonQBAlabama13Los Angeles Rams
37Brenen ThompsonWRMississippi State105Los Angeles Chargers
38Eli HeidenreichRBNavy230Pittsburgh Steelers
39Zavion ThomasWRLSU89Chicago Bears
40Kevin Coleman Jr.WRMissouri177Miami Dolphins
41Tanner KoziolTEHouston164Jacksonville Jaguars
42Oscar DelpTEGeorgia73New Orleans Saints
43Seth McGowanRBKentucky237Indianapolis Colts
44Drew AllarQBPenn State76Pittsburgh Steekers
45J’Mari TaylorRBVirginiaUDFAJacksonville Jaguars
46Carson BeckQBMiami65Arizona Cardinals
47Malik BensonWROregon195Las Vegas Raiders
48Le’Veon MossRBTexas A&MUDFAMiami Dolphins
49Cole PaytonQBNorth Dakota State178Philadelphia Eagles
50Marlin KleinTEMichigan59Houston Texans
Stribling has 'opportunity' to contribute with SF
Matthew Berry and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to the 49ers selecting De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, explaining why the Ole Miss wide receiver can contribute immediately in San Francisco.

▶ Rookie Superflex and Tight End Premium Top 50

RankPlayerPositionCollegeDraft PickTeam
1Jeremiyah LoveRBNotre Dame3Arizona Cardinals
2Carnell TateWROhio State4Tennessee Titans
3Jordyn TysonWRArizona State8New Orleans Saints
4Fernando MendozaQBIndiana1Las Vegas Raiders
5Makai LemonWRUSC20Philadelphia Eagles
6Jadarian PriceRBNotre Dame32Seattle Seahawks
7Kenyon SadiqTEOregon16New York Jets
8KC ConcepcionWRTexas A&M24Cleveland Browns
9Omar CooperWRIndiana30New York Jets
10Eli StowersTEVanderbilt54Philadelphia Eages
11Denzel BostonWRWashington39Cleveland Browns
12Ty SimpsonQBAlabama13Los Angeles Rams
13Max KlareTEOhio State61Los Angeles Rams
14Jonah ColemanRBWashington108Denver Broncos
15De’Zhaun StriblingWROle Miss33San Francisco 49ers
16Antonio WilliamsWRClemson71Washington Commanders
17Kayton AllenWRPenn State187Washington Commanders
18Nick SingletonRBPenn State165Tennessee Titans
19Germie BernardWRAlabama47Pittsburgh Steelers
20Skyler BellWRUConn125Buffalo Bills
21Chris BrazzellWRTennessee83Carolina Panthers
22Chris BellWRLouisville94Miami Dolphins
23Eli RaridonTENotre Dame95New England Patriots
24Kaelon BlackRBIndiana90San Francisco 49ers
25Justin JolyTENC State152Denver Broncos
26Malachi FieldsWRNotre Dame74New York Giants
27Elijah SarrattWRIndiana115Baltimore Ravens
28Carson BeckQBMiami65Arizona Cardinals
29Zacharia BranchWRGeorgia79Atlanta Falcons
30Demond ClaiborneWRWake Forest198Minnesota Vikings
31Drew AllarQBPenn State76Pittsburgh Steekers
32Emmet JohnsonRBNebraska161Kansas City Chiefs
33Caleb DouglasWRTexas Tech75Miami Dolphins
34Ja’Kobi LaneWRUSC80Baltimore Ravens
35Bryce LanceWRNorth Dakota State136New Orleans Saints
36Tedd HurstWRGeorgia State84Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37Cole PaytonQBNorth Dakota State178Philadelphia Eagles
38Tanner KoziolTEHouston164Jacksonville Jaguars
39Mike Washington Jr.RBArkansas122Las Vegas Raiders
40Oscar DelpTEGeorgia73New Orleans Saints
41Adam RandallRBClemson174Baltimore Ravens
42Brenen ThompsonWRMississippi State105Los Angeles Chargers
43Eli HeidenreichRBNavy230Pittsburgh Steelers
44Marlin KleinTEMichigan59Houston Texans
45Zavion ThomasWRLSU89Chicago Bears
46Kevin Coleman Jr.WRMissouri177Miami Dolphins
47Seth McGowanRBKentucky237Indianapolis Colts
48J’Mari TaylorRBVirginiaUDFAJacksonville Jaguars
49Malik BensonWROregon195Las Vegas Raiders
50Le’Veon MossRBTexas A&MUDFAMiami Dolphins
Mentions
DvorchakBW.jpg Kyle Dvorchak NFL De'Zhaun Stribling COLLEGE STATION, TX - 20250114 - Texas A&M Aggies Football Photo Day KC Concepcion