2026 NFL Dynasty Rookie Rankings: De’Zhaun Stribling and KC Concepcion rise up the board

That’s a wrap for my rookie positional rankings. I’ll have links to all of them below. These are my top-50 rookies for normal dynasty formats. Below that, I’ve included my Superflex + TE Premium rankings. Happy drafting.

Quarterback — Running Back — Wide Receiver — Tight End

▶ 2026 Dynasty Rookie Top 50

Rank Player Position College Draft Pick Team 1 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame 3 Arizona Cardinals 2 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State 4 Tennessee Titans 3 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State 8 New Orleans Saints 4 Makai Lemon WR USC 20 Philadelphia Eagles 5 Jadarian Price RB Notre Dame 32 Seattle Seahawks 6 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M 24 Cleveland Browns 7 Omar Cooper WR Indiana 30 New York Jets 8 Denzel Boston WR Washington 39 Cleveland Browns 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon 16 New York Jets 10 Jonah Coleman RB Washington 108 Denver Broncos 11 Eli Stowers TE Vanderbilt 54 Philadelphia Eages 12 De’Zhaun Stribling WR Ole Miss 33 San Francisco 49ers 13 Antonio Williams WR Clemson 71 Washington Commanders 14 Kayton Allen WR Penn State 187 Washington Commanders 15 Nick Singleton RB Penn State 165 Tennessee Titans 16 Germie Bernard WR Alabama 47 Pittsburgh Steelers 17 Max Klare TE Ohio State 61 Los Angeles Rams 18 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana 1 Las Vegas Raiders 19 Skyler Bell WR UConn 125 Buffalo Bills 20 Chris Brazzell WR Tennessee 83 Carolina Panthers 21 Chris Bell WR Louisville 94 Miami Dolphins 22 Kaelon Black RB Indiana 90 San Francisco 49ers 23 Malachi Fields WR Notre Dame 74 New York Giants 24 Elijah Sarratt WR Indiana 115 Baltimore Ravens 25 Zacharia Branch WR Georgia 79 Atlanta Falcons 26 Demond Claiborne WR Wake Forest 198 Minnesota Vikings 27 Eli Raridon TE Notre Dame 95 New England Patriots 28 Emmet Johnson RB Nebraska 161 Kansas City Chiefs 29 Justin Joly TE NC State 152 Denver Broncos 30 Caleb Douglas WR Texas Tech 75 Miami Dolphins 31 Ja’Kobi Lane WR USC 80 Baltimore Ravens 32 Bryce Lance WR North Dakota State 136 New Orleans Saints 33 Tedd Hurst WR Georgia State 84 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34 Mike Washington Jr. RB Arkansas 122 Las Vegas Raiders 35 Adam Randall RB Clemson 174 Baltimore Ravens 36 Ty Simpson QB Alabama 13 Los Angeles Rams 37 Brenen Thompson WR Mississippi State 105 Los Angeles Chargers 38 Eli Heidenreich RB Navy 230 Pittsburgh Steelers 39 Zavion Thomas WR LSU 89 Chicago Bears 40 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR Missouri 177 Miami Dolphins 41 Tanner Koziol TE Houston 164 Jacksonville Jaguars 42 Oscar Delp TE Georgia 73 New Orleans Saints 43 Seth McGowan RB Kentucky 237 Indianapolis Colts 44 Drew Allar QB Penn State 76 Pittsburgh Steekers 45 J’Mari Taylor RB Virginia UDFA Jacksonville Jaguars 46 Carson Beck QB Miami 65 Arizona Cardinals 47 Malik Benson WR Oregon 195 Las Vegas Raiders 48 Le’Veon Moss RB Texas A&M UDFA Miami Dolphins 49 Cole Payton QB North Dakota State 178 Philadelphia Eagles 50 Marlin Klein TE Michigan 59 Houston Texans

Stribling has 'opportunity' to contribute with SF Matthew Berry and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to the 49ers selecting De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, explaining why the Ole Miss wide receiver can contribute immediately in San Francisco.

▶ Rookie Superflex and Tight End Premium Top 50