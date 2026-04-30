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2026 Post-NFL Draft Dynasty Rookie TE Rankings: Kenyon Sadiq stays at TE1

  
Published April 30, 2026 12:04 PM

My rookie positional rankings are fully underway, with quarterback already in the rearview. Now we’re on to tight ends, and when the series wraps, I’ll also give my full rookie ranks. You can see my full player breakdowns in my pre-draft tight end ranks.

PlayerCollegeDraft PickTeam
Kenyon SadiqOregon16New York Jets
Eli StowersVanderbilt54Philadelphia Eages
Max KlareOhio State61Los Angeles Rams
Eli RaridonNotre Dame95New England Patriots
Justin JolyNC State152Denver Broncos
Tanner KoziolHouston164Jacksonville Jaguars
Oscar DelpGeorgia73New Orleans Saints
Marlin KleinMichigan59Houston Texans
Jack EndriesTexas221Cincinnati Bengals
Sam RoushStanford69Chicago Bears

Top five rookie tight ends

My top three tight ends stay the same. Eli Stowers and Max Klare will have to wait a year before regularly hitting our fantasy lineups, but they both got the draft capital I was hoping for.

Eli Raridon and Justin Joly landed in great spots for year two production as well. Their starters — Evan Engram and Hunter Henry — are both free agents in 2027. I had Joly higher in my pre-draft rankings but will defer to draft capital with Raridon.
Simms' TE draft rankings: No. 2 Eli Stowers
Chris Simms breaks down Eli Stowers' NFL potential and explains why he's so impressed with the Vanderbilt tight end's athleticism and physical abilities.

Saints draft Oscar Delp in the third round

I chose not to rank Oscar Delp at all before the draft. With third-round capital, he’s worth having on the taxi squad, though I imagine other dynasty managers will be more excited about him than I am. He peaked at 284 yards and an 11 percent yardage share at Georgia. Over the past decade, only three tight ends failed to hit 300 yards in college before posting a 150-point PPR season in the pros. Jimmy Graham picked up football for a single year after his college basketball career and Logan Thomas played quarterback in college. Dalton Schultz is the only truly comparable player to Delp. Marlin Klein is also in this bucket, though his 12 percent yardage share and 1.53 yards per route run in 2025 are slightly better than Delp’s best season.

Late round sleeper dynasty tight ends

Jack Endries was a modestly interesting prospect after his 56-623-2 season in 2024. He averaged 2.1 YPRR and accounted for 20 percent of his team’s receiving yards. Endries then transferred to Texas, where he spent most of his time blocking. Mike Geiscki isn’t the long-term answer for the Bengals and there’s the faintest notion of a ceiling with Endries.

Nate Boerkircher did not make the top 10 despite going No 56 overall. With a peak season of 198 yards and a career YPRR under one, he would be the least productive college tight end to hit in the NFL in at least a decade, probably much longer. He will likely take on a blocking role as a rookie while Tanner Koziol serves as the long-term pass-catching replacement for Brenton Strange.

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DvorchakBW.jpg Kyle Dvorchak NFL kenyonSADIQ copy.png Kenyon Sadiq