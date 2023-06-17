 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_peacockrevealV4_260113.jpg
Berry welcomes surprise guest to Happy Hour set
naji_mpx_new_image.jpg
DAL’s Marshall ‘worth adding’ in fantasy leagues
oly_aswsl_truppemoltzanshiffrin_260113.jpg
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_peacockrevealV4_260113.jpg
Berry welcomes surprise guest to Happy Hour set
naji_mpx_new_image.jpg
DAL’s Marshall ‘worth adding’ in fantasy leagues
oly_aswsl_truppemoltzanshiffrin_260113.jpg
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NFLCollege PlayerKenyon Sadiq

Kenyon
Sadiq

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Jimbo Fisher attacks Lane Kiffin for not letting Ole Miss coaches finish the job
On Thursday night, Ole Miss will play Miami for a spot in the CFP championship.
Ohio State WR Carnell Tate declares for NFL draft
Charlie Weis Jr., Kevin Smith will keep coaching Ole Miss in CFP semifinal
Lane Kiffin reportedly will let Charlie Weis Jr. run the Ole Miss offense in CFP semifinal
Lane Kiffin’s LSU assistants may not be on loan to Ole Miss for next round of CFP
Nick Saban thinks he can fix college football, but he says no one will listen to him
Report: Darian Mensah will return to Duke instead of entering 2026 draft