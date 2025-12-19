Report: Darian Mensah will return to Duke instead of entering 2026 draft

One quarterback eligible for the 2026 draft is electing to stay at the college level.

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Darian Mensah will return to Duke for his redshirt junior year next season.

Mensah had explored entering the draft but instead has decided to continue his development for another year to set himself up for long-term success as a pro, Thamel reports.

In his first season at Duke, Mensah led the ACC with 3646 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Mensah had transferred to Duke from Tulane, where he threw for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024.