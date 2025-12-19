 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson 'looked healthy' last week vs. Bengals

Report: Darian Mensah will return to Duke instead of entering 2026 draft

  
Published December 19, 2025 11:01 AM

One quarterback eligible for the 2026 draft is electing to stay at the college level.

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Darian Mensah will return to Duke for his redshirt junior year next season.

Mensah had explored entering the draft but instead has decided to continue his development for another year to set himself up for long-term success as a pro, Thamel reports.

In his first season at Duke, Mensah led the ACC with 3646 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Mensah had transferred to Duke from Tulane, where he threw for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024.