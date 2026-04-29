2026 Post-NFL Draft Dynasty Rookie QB Rankings: Ty Simpson jumps to QB2 with Rams

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WSX 2026 595 Racing Greg Aranda.jpg
The World Supercross Championship announces its first Brazilian team, 595 Racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Scott Wedgewood
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood rises from career backup to the Avalanche’s playoff rock
Garrett Crochet
Red Sox put Garrett Crochet on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation and recall Nate Eaton

Top Clips

nbc_dps_albertbreertinterview_260429.jpg
Breer: Russini situation will follow Vrabel
nbc_roto_tylerphillips_260429.jpg
Add Phillips in fantasy with Fairbanks injured
nbc_roto_yesavage_260429.jpg
Samulski: Yesavage should be rostered in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WSX 2026 595 Racing Greg Aranda.jpg
The World Supercross Championship announces its first Brazilian team, 595 Racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Scott Wedgewood
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood rises from career backup to the Avalanche’s playoff rock
Garrett Crochet
Red Sox put Garrett Crochet on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation and recall Nate Eaton

Top Clips

nbc_dps_albertbreertinterview_260429.jpg
Breer: Russini situation will follow Vrabel
nbc_roto_tylerphillips_260429.jpg
Add Phillips in fantasy with Fairbanks injured
nbc_roto_yesavage_260429.jpg
Samulski: Yesavage should be rostered in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

2026 Post-NFL Draft Dynasty Rookie QB Rankings: Ty Simpson jumps to QB2 with Rams

  
Published April 29, 2026 02:35 PM

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, it’s time for dynasty rankings, starting with quarterback. I have some notes on the class after the rankings. If you want a breakdown of each player, check out my pre-draft rankings.

PlayerCollegeDraft PickTeam
Fernando MendozaIndiana1Las Vegas Raiders
Ty SimpsonAlabama13Los Angeles Rams
Drew AllarPenn State76Pittsburgh Steelers
Carson BeckMiami65Arizona Cardinals
Cole PaytonNorth Dakota State178Philadelphia Eagles
Taylen GreenArkansas182Cleveland Browns
Cade KlubnikClemson110New York Jets
NCAA Football: Northern Arizona at Arizona State
NFL Draft 2026: Best and worst fantasy fits
A close look at how incoming rookies fit into their respective offenses and what that could mean for fantasy purposes.

▶ Diego Pavia goes undrafted, Cade Klubnik lands in New York

The big change here is that Diego Pavia is out and Cade Klubnik is in. Klubnik didn’t check a lot of analytical boxes for me. He ranked outside the top 50 quarterbacks in EPA per dropback and PFF passing grade on deep throws in 2025. Klubnik was better as a deep thrower in 2024, ranking 13th in deep passing grade. His EPA per dropback was also slightly better, though a higher pressure-to-sack rate with more fumbles meant the difference was marginal. Still, PFF gave him an impressive 87.7 passing grade in 2024 compared to 77.4 in 2025. Most importantly (for fantasy), Klubnik ran for 588 yards and seven scores as a junior. That fell to 223 and four last year. The junior version of Klubnik is worth developing as a backup. If the Jets got that player, Klubnik could be a decent bet in Superflex leagues.

▶ Rams stun everyone by drafting Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson won’t make any starts this year, but Matthew Stafford is 38 years old and under contract for exactly one more year. Simpson could be Sean McVay’s starting quarterback in one year. That’s enough to make him the QB2 in this class, even if players ranked below him will make more starts in 2026.
Simpson the quarterback of the future for Rams
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson react to the Los Angeles Rams drafting Alabama Quarterback Ty Simpson at thirteenth overall.

▶ Day three dynasty rookie QB bets

Drew Allar has a similar career arc as Klubnik, but with far better physical attributes. Now he’s in Pittsburgh, where a path to starting several games as a rookie is on the table. That only happens if Aaron Rodgers retires and Mason Rudolph can’t hold the job for long, but both of those scenarios are on the table.

Cole Payton is in an extremely interesting position. The Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts one year after signing Carson Wentz to a four-year extension. The move was panned at the time, but Howie Roseman has since been vindicated. He was simply buying insurance on his current franchise quarterback a year or two early. Payton’s draft capital is much lower than Hurts’, but this is an even clearer contingent play than the last time around. Payton is an impressive runner who could even succeed Hurts as Philly’s tush pusher. If Hurts doesn’t turn things around this year, Payton might get a crack at the starting role soon.

Mentions
DvorchakBW.jpg Kyle Dvorchak NFL FernandoMendoza.jpg Fernando Mendoza 143889.jpg Ty Simpson drewALLAR copy.jpg Drew Allar diegopavia.jpg Diego Pavia cadeKLUBNIK copy.jpg Cade Klubnik