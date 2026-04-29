2026 Post-NFL Draft Dynasty Rookie QB Rankings: Ty Simpson jumps to QB2 with Rams

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, it’s time for dynasty rankings, starting with quarterback. I have some notes on the class after the rankings. If you want a breakdown of each player, check out my pre-draft rankings .

Player College Draft Pick Team Fernando Mendoza Indiana 1 Las Vegas Raiders Ty Simpson Alabama 13 Los Angeles Rams Drew Allar Penn State 76 Pittsburgh Steelers Carson Beck Miami 65 Arizona Cardinals Cole Payton North Dakota State 178 Philadelphia Eagles Taylen Green Arkansas 182 Cleveland Browns Cade Klubnik Clemson 110 New York Jets

NFL Draft 2026: Best and worst fantasy fits A close look at how incoming rookies fit into their respective offenses and what that could mean for fantasy purposes.

▶ Diego Pavia goes undrafted, Cade Klubnik lands in New York

The big change here is that Diego Pavia is out and Cade Klubnik is in. Klubnik didn’t check a lot of analytical boxes for me. He ranked outside the top 50 quarterbacks in EPA per dropback and PFF passing grade on deep throws in 2025. Klubnik was better as a deep thrower in 2024, ranking 13th in deep passing grade. His EPA per dropback was also slightly better, though a higher pressure-to-sack rate with more fumbles meant the difference was marginal. Still, PFF gave him an impressive 87.7 passing grade in 2024 compared to 77.4 in 2025. Most importantly (for fantasy), Klubnik ran for 588 yards and seven scores as a junior. That fell to 223 and four last year. The junior version of Klubnik is worth developing as a backup. If the Jets got that player, Klubnik could be a decent bet in Superflex leagues.

▶ Rams stun everyone by drafting Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson won’t make any starts this year, but Matthew Stafford is 38 years old and under contract for exactly one more year. Simpson could be Sean McVay’s starting quarterback in one year. That’s enough to make him the QB2 in this class, even if players ranked below him will make more starts in 2026.

Simpson the quarterback of the future for Rams Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson react to the Los Angeles Rams drafting Alabama Quarterback Ty Simpson at thirteenth overall.

▶ Day three dynasty rookie QB bets

Drew Allar has a similar career arc as Klubnik, but with far better physical attributes. Now he’s in Pittsburgh, where a path to starting several games as a rookie is on the table. That only happens if Aaron Rodgers retires and Mason Rudolph can’t hold the job for long, but both of those scenarios are on the table.

Cole Payton is in an extremely interesting position. The Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts one year after signing Carson Wentz to a four-year extension. The move was panned at the time, but Howie Roseman has since been vindicated. He was simply buying insurance on his current franchise quarterback a year or two early. Payton’s draft capital is much lower than Hurts’, but this is an even clearer contingent play than the last time around. Payton is an impressive runner who could even succeed Hurts as Philly’s tush pusher. If Hurts doesn’t turn things around this year, Payton might get a crack at the starting role soon.