Pirates vs Rockies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 12

The Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) welcome the Colorado Rockies (16-25) to town for a three-game series at PNC Park.

Paul Skenes takes the mound for Pittsburgh as the Pirates are 5-3 when he pitches. Pittsburgh is coming back from a West Coast trip (3-3 record) and a series loss to San Francisco. The Pirates have won three straight at home and hitting an MLB-best .283 at home with the fifth-most walks (94).

Colorado is coming off two straight losses and are 2-7 in the month of May. The Rockies are 8-14 on the road this season, but rank in the upper half of the league when it comes to batting average (.239), home runs (21), and doubles (35). Michael Lorenzen is pitching for Colorado and the Rockies are 3-6 when he starts and 1-4 on the road.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Rockies at Pirates



Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Colorado Rockies (+273), Pittsburgh Pirates (-319)

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (+119), Pirates -1.5 (-143)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Pirates



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (May 12): Michael Lorenzen vs. Paul Skenes



Pirates: Paul Skenes

2026 stats: 42.0 IP, 5-2, 2.36 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 46 Ks, 7 BB



Rockies: Michael Lorenzen

2026 Stats: 39.0 IP, 2-4, 6.92 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 26 Ks, 12 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Pirates’ Nick Gonzales is hitting .316 with 43 hits and 49 total bases over 136 at-bats

is hitting .316 with 43 hits and 49 total bases over 136 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .194 with 25 hits and 37 strikeouts over 129 at-bats

is hitting .194 with 25 hits and 37 strikeouts over 129 at-bats The Rockies’ Troy Johnston is hitting .325 with 39 hits and 55 total bases over 120 at-bats

is hitting .325 with 39 hits and 55 total bases over 120 at-bats The Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .197 with 27 hits and 42 strikeouts over 137 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Pirates



The Pirates are 22-19 ATS this season

The Pirates are 11-9 ATS at home

The Pirates are 22-18-1 to the Over this season

The Pirates are 13-7 to the Over at home, ranking fifth-best

The Rockies are 22-19 ATS this season

The Rockies are 12-10 ATS on the road

The Rockies are 22-19 to the Under this season

The Rockies are 12-10 to the Under on the road

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Pirates

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game two between the Rockies and the Pirates:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

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