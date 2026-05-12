Dodgers acquire outfielder Alek Thomas in a trade with the Diamondbacks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing and Ben Brown
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
The Arizona Diamondbacks’ rotation makes an abrupt turnaround following ugly stretch
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
Early 2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson out in front, Jeremiyah Love goes in second round

Top Clips

nbc_nas_allstarcomp_260512.jpg
Most dramatic moments of NASCAR’s all-star race
nbc_roto_dart_260512.jpg
What to expect from Dart’s sophomore season
nbc_roto_herbert_260512.jpg
Can McDaniel find Herbert’s ‘untapped potential’?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing and Ben Brown
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
The Arizona Diamondbacks’ rotation makes an abrupt turnaround following ugly stretch
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
Early 2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson out in front, Jeremiyah Love goes in second round

Top Clips

nbc_nas_allstarcomp_260512.jpg
Most dramatic moments of NASCAR’s all-star race
nbc_roto_dart_260512.jpg
What to expect from Dart’s sophomore season
nbc_roto_herbert_260512.jpg
Can McDaniel find Herbert’s ‘untapped potential’?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Dodgers acquire outfielder Alek Thomas in a trade with the Diamondbacks

  
Published May 12, 2026 04:51 PM

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers added to their outfield depth by acquiring Alek Thomas in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Thomas was batting just .181 with two homers and 10 RBIs when he was designated for assignment by Arizona last week. But the speedy Thomas is a solid defender, and he could be used by Los Angeles as a late-inning defensive replacement and pinch runner.

The Dodgers sent outfield prospect Jose Requena to the Diamondbacks. To make room for Thomas on the 40-man roster, outfielder Michael Siani was designated for assignment.

Thomas was selected by Arizona in the second round of the 2018 amateur draft. He made his major league debut in 2022.

Thomas had his share of big moments with the Diamondbacks, particularly during the team’s run to the 2023 World Series. He hit four homers during the postseason, including a tying two-run shot against the Phillies in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

The 26-year-old Thomas is a .230 hitter with 31 homers, 143 RBIs and 28 steals in 448 career games.