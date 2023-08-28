 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
September Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Miami Marlins
September Reliever Rankings
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
September Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_cpkcfinalrdhl_230827.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_pk40_1984bengalscamp_230819.jpg
40-For-40: Kinnebrew caught taking rookie’s food
oly_at_worlds_tracktitans_1920x1080_2258838083814.jpg
Top moments: ‘Sensational’ Track and Field Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
September Catcher Rankings

  
Published August 28, 2023 05:04 AM
Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher Rankings

SeptCatchersTeam2023JulyAug
1Will Smith Dodgers211
2J.T. Realmuto Phillies332
3Adley Rutschman Orioles743
4Daulton Varsho Blue Jays124
5Salvador Perez Royals555
6Sean Murphy Braves1266
7William Contreras Brewers977
8Willson Contreras Cardinals11108
9Cal Raleigh Mariners1099
10MJ Melendez Royals61211
11Francisco Alvarez Mets271410
12Mitch Garver Rangers7 DH1512
13Gary SanchezPadres352924
14Yainer Diaz Astros13 DH1921
15Jonah Heim Rangers18825
16Keibert Ruiz Nationals131614
17Elias Diaz Rockies311718
18Connor Wong Red Sox262622
19Logan O’Hoppe Angels15NRNR
20Tyler Stephenson Reds81316
21Endy Rodriguez Pirates254019
22Danny Jansen Blue Jays142120
23Yan Gomes Cubs362823
24Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays41115
25Bo Naylor Guardians371813
26Shea Langeliers Athletics9 DH2532
27Ryan Jeffers Twins344136
28Henry Davis PiratesNR2017
29Travis d’Arnaud Braves212728
30Blake Sabol Giants242427
31Christian Bethancourt Rays172326
32Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks162237
33Patrick Bailey GiantsNR3031
34Jake Rogers Tigers413535
35Kyle Higashioka Yankees394529
36Luis Campusano Padres284733
37Freddy Fermin RoyalsNR4330
38Miguel Amaya CubsNR4443
39Korey Lee White SoxNRNRNR
40Rene Pinto RaysNRNRNR
41Nick Fortes Marlins193344
42Eric Haase Guardians293745
43Yasmani Grandal White Sox223134
44Christian Vazquez Twins233441
45Carlos Perez AthleticsNR42NR
46Andrew KniznerCardinalsNRNRNR
47Ben Rortvedt YankeesNRNRNR
48Omar Narvaez Mets4950NR
49Victor Caratini Brewers444647
50Reese McGuire Red Sox404846

Dropping off: Sam Huff (38th), Matt Thaiss (39th), Tyler Soderstrom (40th), David Fry (42nd), Jorge Alfaro (48th), Tom Murphy (49th), Francisco Mejia (50th)

  • Gary Sanchez got a bump in light of the Jake Cronenworth injury. The Padres didn’t immediately choose to replace Cronenworth with a third catcher, but there’s a good chance they’ll bring back either Austin Nola or Brett Sullivan in September, making it easier to stick Sanchez at DH when he’s not catching.