September Catcher Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.
As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.
Click to see other September rankings:
Catcher Rankings
|Sept
|Catchers
|Team
|2023
|July
|Aug
|1
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|2
|1
|1
|2
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|7
|4
|3
|4
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|1
|2
|4
|5
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|12
|6
|6
|7
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|9
|7
|7
|8
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|11
|10
|8
|9
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|10
|9
|9
|10
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|6
|12
|11
|11
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|27
|14
|10
|12
|Mitch Garver
|Rangers
|7 DH
|15
|12
|13
|Gary Sanchez
|Padres
|35
|29
|24
|14
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|13 DH
|19
|21
|15
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|18
|8
|25
|16
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|13
|16
|14
|17
|Elias Diaz
|Rockies
|31
|17
|18
|18
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26
|26
|22
|19
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|15
|NR
|NR
|20
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|8
|13
|16
|21
|Endy Rodriguez
|Pirates
|25
|40
|19
|22
|Danny Jansen
|Blue Jays
|14
|21
|20
|23
|Yan Gomes
|Cubs
|36
|28
|23
|24
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|4
|11
|15
|25
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|37
|18
|13
|26
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|9 DH
|25
|32
|27
|Ryan Jeffers
|Twins
|34
|41
|36
|28
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|NR
|20
|17
|29
|Travis d’Arnaud
|Braves
|21
|27
|28
|30
|Blake Sabol
|Giants
|24
|24
|27
|31
|Christian Bethancourt
|Rays
|17
|23
|26
|32
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|16
|22
|37
|33
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|NR
|30
|31
|34
|Jake Rogers
|Tigers
|41
|35
|35
|35
|Kyle Higashioka
|Yankees
|39
|45
|29
|36
|Luis Campusano
|Padres
|28
|47
|33
|37
|Freddy Fermin
|Royals
|NR
|43
|30
|38
|Miguel Amaya
|Cubs
|NR
|44
|43
|39
|Korey Lee
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|NR
|40
|Rene Pinto
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|NR
|41
|Nick Fortes
|Marlins
|19
|33
|44
|42
|Eric Haase
|Guardians
|29
|37
|45
|43
|Yasmani Grandal
|White Sox
|22
|31
|34
|44
|Christian Vazquez
|Twins
|23
|34
|41
|45
|Carlos Perez
|Athletics
|NR
|42
|NR
|46
|Andrew Knizner
|Cardinals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|47
|Ben Rortvedt
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|NR
|48
|Omar Narvaez
|Mets
|49
|50
|NR
|49
|Victor Caratini
|Brewers
|44
|46
|47
|50
|Reese McGuire
|Red Sox
|40
|48
|46
Dropping off: Sam Huff (38th), Matt Thaiss (39th), Tyler Soderstrom (40th), David Fry (42nd), Jorge Alfaro (48th), Tom Murphy (49th), Francisco Mejia (50th)
- Gary Sanchez got a bump in light of the Jake Cronenworth injury. The Padres didn’t immediately choose to replace Cronenworth with a third catcher, but there’s a good chance they’ll bring back either Austin Nola or Brett Sullivan in September, making it easier to stick Sanchez at DH when he’s not catching.