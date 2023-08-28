September Reliever Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.
As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.
Relief pitcher rankings
|Sept
|Relievers
|Team
|2023
|July
|Aug
|1
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|4
|5
|5
|2
|Josh Hader
|Padres
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|9
|12
|7
|5
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|19
|9
|8
|7
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|7
|6
|18
|8
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|15
|7
|9
|9
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|6
|8
|6
|10
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|13
|10
|10
|11
|Ryan Pressly
|Astros
|12
|11
|15
|12
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|10
|30
|13
|13
|Yennier Cano
|Orioles
|NR
|58
|60
|14
|Adbert Alzolay
|Cubs
|41
|19
|16
|15
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|8
|15
|12
|16
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|14
|16
|17
|17
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|18
|18
|22
|18
|Carlos Estevez
|Angels
|42
|14
|14
|19
|Paul Sewald
|Diamondbacks
|26
|20
|19
|20
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|27
|31
|21
|21
|Craig Kimbrel
|Phillies
|22
|17
|20
|22
|Aroldis Chapman
|Rangers
|38
|33
|31
|23
|Tanner Scott
|Marlins
|NR
|78
|50
|24
|Gregory Santos
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|24
|25
|Alex Lange
|Tigers
|20
|25
|28
|26
|David Robertson
|Marlins
|16
|13
|11
|27
|Trevor May
|Athletics
|28
|45
|37
|28
|Will Smith
|Rangers
|75
|22
|23
|29
|Jason Foley
|Tigers
|97
|40
|25
|30
|Matt Brash
|Mariners
|83
|51
|30
|31
|Adam Ottavino
|Mets
|55
|48
|29
|32
|Justin Lawrence
|Rockies
|NR
|35
|27
|33
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|23
|29
|36
|34
|Carlos Hernandez
|Royals
|183 SP
|NR
|32
|35
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|5
|28
|26
|36
|Michael King
|Yankees
|44
|32
|39
|37
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|43
|43
|40
|38
|Brusdar Graterol
|Dodgers
|36
|50
|42
|39
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Angels
|35
|NR
|57
|40
|Seranthony Dominguez
|Phillies
|37
|73
|33
|41
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|45
|39
|38
|42
|Hunter Harvey
|Nationals
|95
|36
|43
|43
|JoJo Romero
|Cardinals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|44
|Chris Martin
|Red Sox
|111
|65
|54
|45
|Felix Bautista
|Orioles
|11
|3
|1
|46
|A.J. Minter
|Braves
|29
|42
|47
|47
|Mark Leiter
|Cubs
|NR
|47
|52
|48
|Giovanny Gallegos
|Cardinals
|40
|38
|35
|49
|Aaron Bummer
|White Sox
|68
|NR
|44
|50
|Brooks Raley
|Mets
|98
|NR
|41
|51
|Abner Uribe
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|52
|Joel Payamps
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|46
|53
|Kevin Ginkel
|Diamondbacks
|71
|NR
|59
|54
|Tyler Wells
|Orioles
|98 SP
|57 SP
|127 SP
|55
|Colin Holderman
|Pirates
|NR
|76
|58
|56
|Jordan Hicks
|Blue Jays
|NR
|26
|34
|57
|Trevor Stephan
|Guardians
|46
|53
|61
|58
|Jose Alvarado
|Phillies
|81
|41
|69
|59
|Colin Poche
|Rays
|88
|56
|51
|60
|Jonathan Loaisiga
|Yankees
|65
|NR
|NR
|61
|Hector Neris
|Astros
|60
|52
|45
|62
|John McMillon
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|63
|Jose Leclerc
|Rangers
|17
|61
|NR
|64
|Lucas Sims
|Reds
|93
|55
|48
|65
|Scott Barlow
|Padres
|21
|23
|65
|66
|Tyler Holton
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|67
|Tyler Rogers
|Giants
|NR
|69
|64
|68
|Justin Topa
|Mariners
|NR
|NR
|NR
|69
|Drew Smith
|Mets
|NR
|NR
|68
|70
|Taylor Rogers
|Giants
|53
|70
|66
Dropping off: Gregory Soto (49th), Erik Swanson (53rd), Nick Sandlin (55th), Joe Kelly (56th), Andre Pallante (62nd), Dylan Coleman (63rd), Lucas Erceg (67th)
- Felix Bautista was set to occupy the top spot here again before injuring his arm Friday. He’ll probably try to gear up for an end-of-season cameo, but the closer’s role in Baltimore belongs to Yennier Cano for now. He’s bounced back nicely from a midseason letdown, so he comes in at No. 13 here.
- David Robertson’s third blown save in 10 appearances cost him the gig as the Marlins’ closer, at least for now. He checks in at No. 26 this month, while Tanner Scott , the favorite for saves in his place, is 23rd.
- It looks like the Cardinals will get Ryan Helsley back from a forearm strain this week, though he might not be quite 100 percent and another setback is a possibility. I expect he’ll be worth using in fantasy leagues after he returns, but he comes with enough question marks on a struggling team that he doesn’t crack the top 30 here.