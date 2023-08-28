 Skip navigation
September Reliever Rankings

  
Published August 28, 2023 05:09 AM
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Miami Marlins

Jun 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66 pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Relief pitcher rankings

SeptRelieversTeam2023JulyAug
1Devin Williams Brewers455
2Josh Hader Padres212
3Camilo Doval Giants323
4Raisel Iglesias Braves9127
5Emmanuel Clase Guardians144
6Alexis Diaz Reds1998
7Jordan Romano Blue Jays7618
8Jhoan Duran Twins1579
9Kenley Jansen Red Sox686
10David Bednar Pirates131010
11Ryan Pressly Astros121115
12Andres Munoz Mariners103013
13Yennier CanoOriolesNR5860
14Adbert Alzolay Cubs411916
15Clay Holmes Yankees81512
16Pete Fairbanks Rays141617
17Evan Phillips Dodgers181822
18Carlos Estevez Angels421414
19Paul Sewald Diamondbacks262019
20Kyle Finnegan Nationals273121
21Craig Kimbrel Phillies221720
22Aroldis Chapman Rangers383331
23Tanner ScottMarlinsNR7850
24Gregory Santos White SoxNRNR24
25Alex Lange Tigers202528
26David Robertson Marlins161311
27Trevor May Athletics284537
28Will Smith Rangers752223
29Jason Foley Tigers974025
30Matt Brash Mariners835130
31Adam OttavinoMets554829
32Justin Lawrence RockiesNR3527
33Jason Adam Rays232936
34Carlos Hernandez Royals183 SPNR32
35Ryan HelsleyCardinals52826
36Michael King Yankees443239
37Bryan Abreu Astros434340
38Brusdar Graterol Dodgers365042
39Reynaldo Lopez Angels35NR57
40Seranthony Dominguez Phillies377333
41Griffin Jax Twins453938
42Hunter Harvey Nationals953643
43JoJo Romero CardinalsNRNRNR
44Chris Martin Red Sox1116554
45Felix Bautista Orioles1131
46A.J. Minter Braves294247
47Mark LeiterCubsNR4752
48Giovanny Gallegos Cardinals403835
49Aaron Bummer White Sox68NR44
50Brooks Raley Mets98NR41
51Abner Uribe BrewersNRNRNR
52Joel Payamps BrewersNRNR46
53Kevin Ginkel Diamondbacks71NR59
54Tyler Wells Orioles98 SP57 SP127 SP
55Colin Holderman PiratesNR7658
56Jordan HicksBlue JaysNR2634
57Trevor Stephan Guardians465361
58Jose Alvarado Phillies814169
59Colin Poche Rays885651
60Jonathan Loaisiga Yankees65NRNR
61Hector Neris Astros605245
62John McMillonRoyalsNRNRNR
63Jose Leclerc Rangers1761NR
64Lucas Sims Reds935548
65Scott Barlow Padres212365
66Tyler Holton TigersNRNRNR
67Tyler Rogers GiantsNR6964
68Justin Topa MarinersNRNRNR
69Drew Smith MetsNRNR68
70Taylor Rogers Giants537066

Dropping off: Gregory Soto (49th), Erik Swanson (53rd), Nick Sandlin (55th), Joe Kelly (56th), Andre Pallante (62nd), Dylan Coleman (63rd), Lucas Erceg (67th)

  • Felix Bautista was set to occupy the top spot here again before injuring his arm Friday. He’ll probably try to gear up for an end-of-season cameo, but the closer’s role in Baltimore belongs to Yennier Cano for now. He’s bounced back nicely from a midseason letdown, so he comes in at No. 13 here.
  • David Robertson’s third blown save in 10 appearances cost him the gig as the Marlins’ closer, at least for now. He checks in at No. 26 this month, while Tanner Scott , the favorite for saves in his place, is 23rd.
  • It looks like the Cardinals will get Ryan Helsley back from a forearm strain this week, though he might not be quite 100 percent and another setback is a possibility. I expect he’ll be worth using in fantasy leagues after he returns, but he comes with enough question marks on a struggling team that he doesn’t crack the top 30 here.