COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB Cleveland Guardians Nick Sandlin

Nick
Sandlin

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
    Nick Sandlin
    CLE Relief Pitcher #52
    Nick Sandlin spins scoreless frame in spring debut
    Aaron Civale
    CLE Starting Pitcher #43
    Guardians add Civale and Morris to ALDS roster
    Nick Sandlin
    CLE Relief Pitcher #52
    Nick Sandlin to miss remainder of ’22 postseason
    Nick Sandlin
    CLE Relief Pitcher #52
    Nick Sandlin leaves game with upper arm tightness
    Nick Sandlin
    CLE Relief Pitcher #52
    Nick Sandlin leaves Game 2 with injury on Saturday
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Guardians’ top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics