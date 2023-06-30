Skip navigation
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
Date
MLB
Cleveland Guardians
Nick Sandlin
Nick
Sandlin
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nick Sandlin
CLE
Relief Pitcher
#52
Nick Sandlin spins scoreless frame in spring debut
Aaron Civale
CLE
Starting Pitcher
#43
Guardians add Civale and Morris to ALDS roster
Nick Sandlin
CLE
Relief Pitcher
#52
Nick Sandlin to miss remainder of '22 postseason
Nick Sandlin
CLE
Relief Pitcher
#52
Nick Sandlin leaves game with upper arm tightness
Nick Sandlin
CLE
Relief Pitcher
#52
Nick Sandlin leaves Game 2 with injury on Saturday
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Guardians' Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Guardians' top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad