Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
September Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Miami Marlins
September Reliever Rankings
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
September Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_cpkcfinalrdhl_230827.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_pk40_1984bengalscamp_230819.jpg
40-For-40: Kinnebrew caught taking rookie’s food
oly_at_worlds_tracktitans_1920x1080_2258838083814.jpg
Top moments: ‘Sensational’ Track and Field Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
September Starter Rankings

  
Published August 28, 2023 05:08 AM
Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Starting pitcher rankings

SeptStarting PitchersTeam2023JulyAug
1Spencer Strider Braves921
2Gerrit ColeYankees132
3Corbin Burnes Brewers293
4Max Scherzer Rangers5714
5Kevin Gausman Blue Jays1466
6Luis Castillo Mariners13138
7Justin Verlander Astros15124
8Pablo Lopez Twins312618
9Framber Valdez Astros2687
10Zac Gallen Diamondbacks231411
11Zack Wheeler Phillies241110
12Logan Gilbert Mariners10109
13Max Fried Braves64019
14Brandon Woodruff Brewers73624
15George Kirby Mariners292726
16Sandy Alcantara Marlins82317
17Aaron Nola Phillies161513
18Blake Snell Padres393815
19Tyler Glasnow Rays281712
20Logan Webb Giants412422
21Freddy Peralta Brewers445447
22Joe RyanTwins22431
23Clayton Kershaw Dodgers252225
24Zach Eflin Rays581928
25Sonny Gray Twins543233
26Yu Darvish Padres202521
27Julio Urias Dodgers123129
28Tanner Bibee Guardians2133730
29Lance Lynn Dodgers356336
30Jesus Luzardo Marlins363527
31Carlos Rodon Yankees303023
32Aaron Civale Rays915934
33Jordan MontgomeryRangers344340
34Kodai Senga Mets826037
35Justin Steele Cubs1104439
36Hunter Brown Astros662832
37Eury Perez Marlins1625849
38Charlie Morton Braves525653
39Mitch Keller Pirates722943
40Jose Berrios Blue Jays684535
41Tarik Skubal Tigers1206867
42Yusei Kikuchi Blue Jays1057560
43Grayson Rodriguez Orioles859062
44Nathan Eovaldi Rangers532041
45Hunter Greene Reds339178
46Bobby Miller Dodgers1245346
47Eduardo Rodriguez Tigers9310475
48Chris Sale Red Sox389973
49Cristian Javier Astros182148
50Dylan Cease White Sox191820
51Bryce Miller MarinersNR5565
52Cole RagansRoyals176NR87
53Kyle Bradish Orioles1157266
54Jon Gray Rangers604971
55Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks1047781
56Lucas Giolito Angels463342
57Bryce Elder Braves1645256
58Bailey Ober Twins755144
59Chris Bassitt Blue Jays497157
60Logan Allen Guardians1476761
61Alex Cobb Giants565050
62Gavin Williams GuardiansNR4164
63James Paxton Red Sox1276154
64Michael Wacha Padres1218896
65Andrew AbbottRedsNR6659
66Braxton Garrett Marlins1426569
67Brady Singer Royals62145109
68Kenta MaedaTwins10310251
69Zack Littell RaysNRNR139
70Reid DetmersAngels474238
71Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks13610079
72Seth Lugo Padres878374
73Mike Clevinger White Sox9613090
74Jose Quintana Mets20210684
75Brayan Bello Red Sox1197376
76Bryan Woo MarinersNR7886
77John Means Orioles152151118
78Jack Flaherty Orioles7711363
79Dean Kremer Orioles13311295
80Sean Manaea Giants599394
81J.P. France AstrosNR8982
82Kyle Hendricks Cubs14511985
83Kutter Crawford Red Sox17310989
84Ryan Pepiot Dodgers146NR157
85Taijuan Walker Phillies948558
86Patrick Sandoval Angels617672
87Jameson Taillon Cubs6510888
88Jose Urquidy Astros519292
89Dane Dunning Rangers184117112
90Mason Miller AthleticsNR103113
91Michael Lorenzen Phillies191149100
92Andrew Heaney Rangers697980
93Clarke Schmidt Yankees768277
94Cristopher Sanchez Phillies21513191
95Chase Silseth Angels196NR105
96Kyle Wright Braves57133117
97MacKenzie Gore Nationals8970106
98Luis Severino Yankees5548108
99Hyun Jin Ryu Blue JaysNR153138
100Kyle Harrison Giants168125164
101Javier Assad Cubs203NRNR
102Alek Manoah Blue Jays179883
103Nick Pivetta Red Sox156NR101
104Taj Bradley Rays14946110
105Josiah Gray Nationals1179793
106Griffin Canning Angels17084129
107Jordan Wicks CubsNRNRNR
108Alex Wood Giants9995120
109Graham Ashcraft Reds112137131
110Ranger Suarez Phillies8174103
111Kyle Gibson Orioles151129114
112Wade Miley Brewers172121128
113Pedro Avila PadresNRNRNR
114Reese Olson TigersNR116140
115Tanner Houck Red Sox116135132
116David Peterson Mets71107104
117Drew Smyly Cubs1236299
118Brandon Williamson RedsNRNR160
119Zack Thompson Cardinals187NRNR
120Edward Cabrera Marlins86114134
121Dallas Keuchel TwinsNRNR107
122Miles Mikolas Cardinals95115119
123Noah Syndergaard Guardians78142115
124Tyler Anderson Angels100127116
125Ken Waldichuk Athletics118NR136
126Johnny Cueto Marlins198NR102
127Alex Faedo Tigers188NR144
128Joe Musgrove Padres271616
129Hayden Wesneski Cubs73140111
130Michael Kopech White Sox11181122
131JP Sears Athletics175122124
132Johan Oviedo Pirates158123137
133Matt Manning Tigers160NR130
134Joey Cantillo Guardians217NR133
135Bailey Falter Pirates90NR145
136Paul Blackburn Athletics200NRNR
137Dakota Hudson CardinalsNRNRNR
138Walker Buehler DodgersNRNR141
139Xzavion Curry Guardians211NRNR
140Adrian Houser Brewers218NR166
141Triston McKenzie Guardians64NR152
142Allen WinansBravesNRNRNR
143Ryan Yarbrough DodgersNRNR153
144Ben Brown CubsNR154149
145Will Warren YankeesNRNRNR
146Nick Lodolo Reds4810198
147Ross Stripling Giants9213297
148Jake Irvin NationalsNRNRNR
149Shane Bieber Guardians2134159
150Marcus Stroman Cubs633970
151Jhony Brito YankeesNRNRNR
152Mike SorokaBraves10294135
153Alec Marsh RoyalsNRNRNR
154Tylor Megill Mets114NR154
155Cole IrvinOrioles174NRNR
156Slade Cecconi DiamondbacksNRNR168
157Emmet Sheehan DodgersNR80163
158Matthew Liberatore Cardinals153111150
159Kyle Muller Athletics129NRNR
160Carlos Carrasco Mets88138148

Dropping off: Shohei Ohtani (fifth), Shane McClanahan (45th), Tony Gonsolin (52nd), Nestor Cortes (55th), Steven Matz (68th), Luis Medina (121st), AJ Smith-Shawver (123rd), Garrett Whitlock (125th), Randy Vasquez (126th), Yonny Chirinos (142nd), Quinn Priester (143rd), Rich Hill (146th), Joey Lucchesi (147th)

  • Nathan Eovaldi had a setback in his return from a forearm strain, buying Andrew Heaney more time in the Texas rotation. However, while Heaney is sporting a nice ERA of late, it’s largely due to quick hooks that have left him ineligible for wins his last three times out. Maybe if the Rangers used an opener in front of him.
  • Kenta Maeda would have ranked around 50th again, but I’m concerned that the Twins will shift him to the pen in the coming weeks.
  • John Means’ velocity isn’t quite all of the way back as he finishes up his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but I still like the idea of taking a chance on him in September. Camden Yards is perfect for the left-hander’s flyball tendencies these days, and he’ll be pitching in front of a far better team than he ever has previously.