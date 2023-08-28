September Starter Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Starting pitcher rankings

Dropping off: Shohei Ohtani (fifth), Shane McClanahan (45th), Tony Gonsolin (52nd), Nestor Cortes (55th), Steven Matz (68th), Luis Medina (121st), AJ Smith-Shawver (123rd), Garrett Whitlock (125th), Randy Vasquez (126th), Yonny Chirinos (142nd), Quinn Priester (143rd), Rich Hill (146th), Joey Lucchesi (147th)