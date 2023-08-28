September Starter Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.
As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.
Click to see other September rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Starting pitcher rankings
|Sept
|Starting Pitchers
|Team
|2023
|July
|Aug
|1
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|9
|2
|1
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|Brewers
|2
|9
|3
|4
|Max Scherzer
|Rangers
|5
|7
|14
|5
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|14
|6
|6
|6
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|13
|13
|8
|7
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|15
|12
|4
|8
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|31
|26
|18
|9
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|26
|8
|7
|10
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|23
|14
|11
|11
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|24
|11
|10
|12
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|10
|10
|9
|13
|Max Fried
|Braves
|6
|40
|19
|14
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|7
|36
|24
|15
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|29
|27
|26
|16
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|8
|23
|17
|17
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|16
|15
|13
|18
|Blake Snell
|Padres
|39
|38
|15
|19
|Tyler Glasnow
|Rays
|28
|17
|12
|20
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|41
|24
|22
|21
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|44
|54
|47
|22
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|22
|4
|31
|23
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|25
|22
|25
|24
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|58
|19
|28
|25
|Sonny Gray
|Twins
|54
|32
|33
|26
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|20
|25
|21
|27
|Julio Urias
|Dodgers
|12
|31
|29
|28
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|213
|37
|30
|29
|Lance Lynn
|Dodgers
|35
|63
|36
|30
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|36
|35
|27
|31
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|30
|30
|23
|32
|Aaron Civale
|Rays
|91
|59
|34
|33
|Jordan Montgomery
|Rangers
|34
|43
|40
|34
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|82
|60
|37
|35
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|110
|44
|39
|36
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|66
|28
|32
|37
|Eury Perez
|Marlins
|162
|58
|49
|38
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|52
|56
|53
|39
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|72
|29
|43
|40
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|68
|45
|35
|41
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|120
|68
|67
|42
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|105
|75
|60
|43
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|85
|90
|62
|44
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|53
|20
|41
|45
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|33
|91
|78
|46
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|124
|53
|46
|47
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Tigers
|93
|104
|75
|48
|Chris Sale
|Red Sox
|38
|99
|73
|49
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|18
|21
|48
|50
|Dylan Cease
|White Sox
|19
|18
|20
|51
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|NR
|55
|65
|52
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|176
|NR
|87
|53
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|115
|72
|66
|54
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|60
|49
|71
|55
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|104
|77
|81
|56
|Lucas Giolito
|Angels
|46
|33
|42
|57
|Bryce Elder
|Braves
|164
|52
|56
|58
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|75
|51
|44
|59
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|49
|71
|57
|60
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|147
|67
|61
|61
|Alex Cobb
|Giants
|56
|50
|50
|62
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|NR
|41
|64
|63
|James Paxton
|Red Sox
|127
|61
|54
|64
|Michael Wacha
|Padres
|121
|88
|96
|65
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|NR
|66
|59
|66
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|142
|65
|69
|67
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|62
|145
|109
|68
|Kenta Maeda
|Twins
|103
|102
|51
|69
|Zack Littell
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|139
|70
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|47
|42
|38
|71
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|136
|100
|79
|72
|Seth Lugo
|Padres
|87
|83
|74
|73
|Mike Clevinger
|White Sox
|96
|130
|90
|74
|Jose Quintana
|Mets
|202
|106
|84
|75
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|119
|73
|76
|76
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|NR
|78
|86
|77
|John Means
|Orioles
|152
|151
|118
|78
|Jack Flaherty
|Orioles
|77
|113
|63
|79
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|133
|112
|95
|80
|Sean Manaea
|Giants
|59
|93
|94
|81
|J.P. France
|Astros
|NR
|89
|82
|82
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs
|145
|119
|85
|83
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|173
|109
|89
|84
|Ryan Pepiot
|Dodgers
|146
|NR
|157
|85
|Taijuan Walker
|Phillies
|94
|85
|58
|86
|Patrick Sandoval
|Angels
|61
|76
|72
|87
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|65
|108
|88
|88
|Jose Urquidy
|Astros
|51
|92
|92
|89
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|184
|117
|112
|90
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|NR
|103
|113
|91
|Michael Lorenzen
|Phillies
|191
|149
|100
|92
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers
|69
|79
|80
|93
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|76
|82
|77
|94
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|215
|131
|91
|95
|Chase Silseth
|Angels
|196
|NR
|105
|96
|Kyle Wright
|Braves
|57
|133
|117
|97
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|89
|70
|106
|98
|Luis Severino
|Yankees
|55
|48
|108
|99
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|Blue Jays
|NR
|153
|138
|100
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|168
|125
|164
|101
|Javier Assad
|Cubs
|203
|NR
|NR
|102
|Alek Manoah
|Blue Jays
|17
|98
|83
|103
|Nick Pivetta
|Red Sox
|156
|NR
|101
|104
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|149
|46
|110
|105
|Josiah Gray
|Nationals
|117
|97
|93
|106
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|170
|84
|129
|107
|Jordan Wicks
|Cubs
|NR
|NR
|NR
|108
|Alex Wood
|Giants
|99
|95
|120
|109
|Graham Ashcraft
|Reds
|112
|137
|131
|110
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|81
|74
|103
|111
|Kyle Gibson
|Orioles
|151
|129
|114
|112
|Wade Miley
|Brewers
|172
|121
|128
|113
|Pedro Avila
|Padres
|NR
|NR
|NR
|114
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|NR
|116
|140
|115
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|116
|135
|132
|116
|David Peterson
|Mets
|71
|107
|104
|117
|Drew Smyly
|Cubs
|123
|62
|99
|118
|Brandon Williamson
|Reds
|NR
|NR
|160
|119
|Zack Thompson
|Cardinals
|187
|NR
|NR
|120
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|86
|114
|134
|121
|Dallas Keuchel
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|107
|122
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|95
|115
|119
|123
|Noah Syndergaard
|Guardians
|78
|142
|115
|124
|Tyler Anderson
|Angels
|100
|127
|116
|125
|Ken Waldichuk
|Athletics
|118
|NR
|136
|126
|Johnny Cueto
|Marlins
|198
|NR
|102
|127
|Alex Faedo
|Tigers
|188
|NR
|144
|128
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|16
|16
|129
|Hayden Wesneski
|Cubs
|73
|140
|111
|130
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|111
|81
|122
|131
|JP Sears
|Athletics
|175
|122
|124
|132
|Johan Oviedo
|Pirates
|158
|123
|137
|133
|Matt Manning
|Tigers
|160
|NR
|130
|134
|Joey Cantillo
|Guardians
|217
|NR
|133
|135
|Bailey Falter
|Pirates
|90
|NR
|145
|136
|Paul Blackburn
|Athletics
|200
|NR
|NR
|137
|Dakota Hudson
|Cardinals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|138
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|141
|139
|Xzavion Curry
|Guardians
|211
|NR
|NR
|140
|Adrian Houser
|Brewers
|218
|NR
|166
|141
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|64
|NR
|152
|142
|Allen Winans
|Braves
|NR
|NR
|NR
|143
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|153
|144
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|NR
|154
|149
|145
|Will Warren
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|NR
|146
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|48
|101
|98
|147
|Ross Stripling
|Giants
|92
|132
|97
|148
|Jake Irvin
|Nationals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|149
|Shane Bieber
|Guardians
|21
|34
|159
|150
|Marcus Stroman
|Cubs
|63
|39
|70
|151
|Jhony Brito
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|NR
|152
|Mike Soroka
|Braves
|102
|94
|135
|153
|Alec Marsh
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|154
|Tylor Megill
|Mets
|114
|NR
|154
|155
|Cole Irvin
|Orioles
|174
|NR
|NR
|156
|Slade Cecconi
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|NR
|168
|157
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dodgers
|NR
|80
|163
|158
|Matthew Liberatore
|Cardinals
|153
|111
|150
|159
|Kyle Muller
|Athletics
|129
|NR
|NR
|160
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mets
|88
|138
|148
Dropping off: Shohei Ohtani (fifth), Shane McClanahan (45th), Tony Gonsolin (52nd), Nestor Cortes (55th), Steven Matz (68th), Luis Medina (121st), AJ Smith-Shawver (123rd), Garrett Whitlock (125th), Randy Vasquez (126th), Yonny Chirinos (142nd), Quinn Priester (143rd), Rich Hill (146th), Joey Lucchesi (147th)
- Nathan Eovaldi had a setback in his return from a forearm strain, buying Andrew Heaney more time in the Texas rotation. However, while Heaney is sporting a nice ERA of late, it’s largely due to quick hooks that have left him ineligible for wins his last three times out. Maybe if the Rangers used an opener in front of him.
- Kenta Maeda would have ranked around 50th again, but I’m concerned that the Twins will shift him to the pen in the coming weeks.
- John Means’ velocity isn’t quite all of the way back as he finishes up his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but I still like the idea of taking a chance on him in September. Camden Yards is perfect for the left-hander’s flyball tendencies these days, and he’ll be pitching in front of a far better team than he ever has previously.