Rangers add Dallas Keuchel, scheduled to start Saturday
Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was added to the Rangers’ taxi squad and is scheduled to start at home against the Tigers.
Dallas Keuchel
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#60
Dallas Keuchel will remain with Twins
Dallas Keuchel
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#60
Twins sign Dallas Keuchel to minor league contract
Dallas Keuchel
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#60
Dallas Keuchel has interest from multiple teams
Dallas Keuchel
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#60
Rangers release veteran southpaw Dallas Keuchel
Dallas Keuchel
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#60
Rangers designate Dallas Keuchel for assignment
McCormick, Julien both worthy of looks in fantasy
Kirilloff starting to show top prospect talent
Mariners, Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
