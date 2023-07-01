Skip navigation
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
Dakota Hudson
Dakota
Hudson
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
“Ultimately, I think people are looking at the free agency market and it’s kind of thin this year,” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dakota Hudson
STL
Relief Pitcher
#43
Hudson placed on injured list in minors
Dakota Hudson
STL
Relief Pitcher
#43
Cardinals option Dakota Hudson to Triple-A Memphis
Dakota Hudson
STL
Relief Pitcher
#43
Dakota Hudson surrenders 10 hits to Mets
Dakota Hudson
STL
Relief Pitcher
#43
Dakota Hudson goes four scoreless versus Nicaragua
Dakota Hudson
STL
Relief Pitcher
#43
Cardinals avoid arbitration with Dakota Hudson
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cubs starter Marcus Stroman leaves London game with blister on finger
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB views UK as gateway to European growth, with eyes on Paris and Germany
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hard-throwing Hicks should be rostered everywhere
MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field next June honoring Willie Mays
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
