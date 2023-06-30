 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pedro Avila

Pedro
Avila

nbc_roto_ctbkimalzolay_230628.jpg
07:04
Alzolay, Kim among intriguing fantasy MLB pickups
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski highlight two widely available players that have been heating up and why they should be on fantasy baseball manager’s radars.
  • Pedro_Avila_HS.jpg
    Pedro Avila
    SD Starting Pitcher #60
    Padres option Pedro Avila to Triple-A El Paso
  • Pedro_Avila_HS.jpg
    Pedro Avila
    SD Starting Pitcher #60
    Padres select contract of Pedro Avila on Thursday
  • Pedro_Avila_HS.jpg
    Pedro Avila
    SD Starting Pitcher #60
    Pedro Avila outrighted to Triple-A
  • Pedro_Avila_HS.jpg
    Pedro Avila
    SD Starting Pitcher #60
    Pedro Avila serving as 27th man for SD on Wed.
  • Pedro_Avila_HS.jpg
    Pedro Avila
    SD Starting Pitcher #60
    Padres option Pedro Avila back to Triple-A El Paso
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?