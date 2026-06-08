Yankees vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 8

The Yankees (38-26) and the Guardians (37-30) open a three-game set tonight in Cleveland. These teams met just last week in the Bronx with Jose Ramirez and co. taking two of the three games.

Over the weekend, the Yankees took two of three from the Red Sox, including a 6-1 win Sunday behind late power from Cody Bellinger, while the Guardians lost two of three in Texas, capped by a 10-0 loss Sunday. New York is now tied for first in the American League East with the Rays while the Guardians lead the AL Central by two games over the White Sox.

Aaron Judge remains on the IR for New York, but a few players have stepped up at the plate in his absence. Over the last ten games, Ben Rice (.341) and Trent Grisham (.382) have been the team’s most productive hitters, both providing strong on-base presence and consistent contact. However, not every bat in the lineup has been hot for the Yankees. Paul Goldschmidt (.220) and Anthony Volpe (.189) have struggled for the majority of the last two weeks. As a team, though, the Yankees have hit .276 over their last 10 games and continue to lead the American League in runs scored for the season.

Cleveland’s lineup has struggled in comparison to New York’s over the last couple of weeks. They are hitting .245 as a team over their last ten games. Kyle Manzardo has been one of their hotter hitters, going 9-for-32 (.281) including a couple of home runs last week against the Yankees. Steven Kwan has shown flashes as well, picking up hits in recent games, including a multi-hit effort yesterday.

Each side is sending one of their more reliable arms to the mound to open this series. The Yankees turn to right-hander Will Warren (7-1, 3.22 ERA), who has been especially effective on the road this season and is coming off a scoreless outing in his last start. Cleveland counters with Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.20 ERA), one of the hotter pitchers in the American League, riding a four-decision including eight scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in his last appearance.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Guardians

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, FS1, YES, CLEGuardians.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (+108), Cleveland Guardians (-131)

Spread: Yankees +1.5 (-199), Guardians -1.5 (+163)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Guardians for June 8

Yankees: Will Warren

Season Totals: 64.1 IP, 7-1, 3.22 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 70K, 19 BB

Will Warren Season Totals: 64.1 IP, 7-1, 3.22 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 70K, 19 BB Guardians: Gavin Williams

Season Totals: 81.2 IP, 9-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 94K, 25 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Guardians

Jose Ramirez is 8-24 (.333) in June

is 8-24 (.333) in June Steven Kwan is 7-21 (.333) in June

is 7-21 (.333) in June Brayan Rocchio is 3-19 (.158) in June

is 3-19 (.158) in June Jazz Chisholm Jr. is 3-17 (.176) in June

is 3-17 (.176) in June Jose Caballero is 4-20 (.200) over his last 7 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees and Guardians

The Guardians are 36-31 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 31-33 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 33 times in Cleveland’s 67 games this season (33-34)

The OVER has cashed 28 times in the Yankees’ 64 games this season (28-32-4)

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Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Guardians

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.



Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Guardians:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Gusrdians on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 8.0



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