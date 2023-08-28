 Skip navigation
September First Baseman Rankings

  
Published August 28, 2023 05:05 AM
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles

Aug 27, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Hunter Goodman (15) scores a run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

First Baseman Rankings

SeptFirst BasemenTeam2023JulyAug
1Freddie Freeman Dodgers211
2Matt Olson Braves332
1 DHShohei OhtaniAngels1 DH1 DH1 DH
3Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays123
4Bryce Harper Phillies2 DH2 DH6
5Pete Alonso Mets445
6Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals554
7Nathaniel Lowe Rangers667
8Cody Bellinger Cubsn/a179
9Yandy Diaz Raysn/a78
10Christian Walker Diamondbacks25911
11Luis Arraez Marlins15810
12Ryan Mountcastle Orioles101314
13Justin Turner Red Soxn/a2313
14Spencer Steer Redsn/a1117
15Anthony Santander Oriolesn/a1415
16Nolan Jones Rockiesn/a1823
17Isaac Paredes Rays321616
18Alec Bohm Philliesn/a2019
2 DHJ.D. Martinez Dodgers3 DH3 DH2 DH
19Spencer Torkelson Tigers274129
20Hunter Renfroe Angelsn/an/a18
21Josh Bell Marlins142422
22Triston Casas Red Sox223220
23Ty France Mariners192127
24Christian Encarnacion-Strand Redsn/an/a28
25Salvador Perez Royalsn/an/an/a
26Andrew Vaughn White Sox121521
27Garrett Cooper Padres334660
28Jose Abreu Astros72625
29Brandon Drury Angels302930
30Jake Burger Marlinsn/an/a31
31C.J. Cron Angels91224
32Joey Meneses Nationals233836
33Rowdy Tellez Brewers182235
34J.D. DavisGiantsn/an/an/a
35Seth Brown Athletics263732
36Luke Raley Raysn/a3137
37Josh Naylor Guardians201912
38DJ LeMahieu Yankees243339
39Mike Moustakas Angels454946
40Wilmer Flores Giants396640
41Hunter GoodmanRockiesNRNRNR
42Brandon Belt Blue Jays375251
43Mark Vientos Mets15 DH5142
44Harold Ramirez Rays384245
45LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants413441
46Yainer Diaz Astrosn/an/an/a
47Ryan O’Hearn Orioles20 DHNR43
48Alec Burleson Cardinalsn/an/a47
49Davis SchneiderBlue Jaysn/an/an/a
50Nick Pratto Royals563553
51Elehuris Montero Rockiesn/a6949
52Joey Votto Reds352726
53Anthony Rizzo Yankees131044
54Ryan Noda Athletics494354
55Kole Calhoun Guardiansn/an/an/a
56Nolan SchanuelAngelsNRNRNR
57Carlos Santana Brewers445348
58Jordan Diaz Athleticsn/an/a50
59Jake Bauers YankeesNR5634
60Gabriel Arias Guardiansn/aNR55
61Alex Kirilloff Twinsn/a3038
62Jonathan Aranda RaysNRNRNR
63Jason Heyward Dodgersn/an/a58
64Luken Baker CardinalsNRNRNR
65Trey Cabbage AngelsNRNRNR
66Joey Gallo Twinsn/a3952
67Alfonso Rivas PiratesNRNR64
68Connor Joe Pirates5968NR
69Dominic Smith Nationals366262
70Mark Canha Brewersn/a6059
71Matt Mervis Cubs404557
72Ramon Urias Oriolesn/a5869
73Michael TogliaRockiesn/aNR61
74Tyler Stephenson Redsn/a4056
75Ji-Man ChoiPadres50NR63
76Jake Cave Philliesn/an/an/a
77Mike Ford MarinersNRNR66
78Harold Castro Rockies295067

Dropping off: Jake Cronenworth (33rd), Miguel Vargas (65th), Emmanuel Rivera (68th), Donovan Solano (70th)

  • I’m guessing it won’t happen, but I am little concerned about the possibility of Shohei Ohtani shutting it down early to undergo Tommy John surgery and put himself in better position for next year. I have him ranked 12th among position players now, down from second last month.
  • It’s nice to see the Rockies giving Hunter Goodman an opportunity rather than wasting at-bats on Jurickson Profar . Goodman earned the chance by hitting 34 homers between Double- and Triple-A, though that came with a modest .259 average I doubt he’ll be a mixed-league guy this month, but he’s probably better than Michael Toglia , and he could end up being a useful part-timer for Colorado in the long run with his ability to serve as a third catcher.