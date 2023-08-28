September First Baseman Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.
As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.
Click to see other September rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
First Baseman Rankings
|Sept
|First Basemen
|Team
|2023
|July
|Aug
|1
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|3
|3
|2
|1 DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|1 DH
|1 DH
|1 DH
|3
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|2 DH
|2 DH
|6
|5
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|4
|7
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|n/a
|17
|9
|9
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|n/a
|7
|8
|10
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|25
|9
|11
|11
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|15
|8
|10
|12
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|10
|13
|14
|13
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox
|n/a
|23
|13
|14
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|n/a
|11
|17
|15
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|n/a
|14
|15
|16
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|n/a
|18
|23
|17
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|32
|16
|16
|18
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|n/a
|20
|19
|2 DH
|J.D. Martinez
|Dodgers
|3 DH
|3 DH
|2 DH
|19
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|27
|41
|29
|20
|Hunter Renfroe
|Angels
|n/a
|n/a
|18
|21
|Josh Bell
|Marlins
|14
|24
|22
|22
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|22
|32
|20
|23
|Ty France
|Mariners
|19
|21
|27
|24
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|n/a
|n/a
|28
|25
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|26
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|12
|15
|21
|27
|Garrett Cooper
|Padres
|33
|46
|60
|28
|Jose Abreu
|Astros
|7
|26
|25
|29
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|30
|29
|30
|30
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|n/a
|n/a
|31
|31
|C.J. Cron
|Angels
|9
|12
|24
|32
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|23
|38
|36
|33
|Rowdy Tellez
|Brewers
|18
|22
|35
|34
|J.D. Davis
|Giants
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|35
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|26
|37
|32
|36
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|n/a
|31
|37
|37
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|20
|19
|12
|38
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|24
|33
|39
|39
|Mike Moustakas
|Angels
|45
|49
|46
|40
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|39
|66
|40
|41
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|NR
|NR
|NR
|42
|Brandon Belt
|Blue Jays
|37
|52
|51
|43
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|15 DH
|51
|42
|44
|Harold Ramirez
|Rays
|38
|42
|45
|45
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|41
|34
|41
|46
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|47
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|20 DH
|NR
|43
|48
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|n/a
|n/a
|47
|49
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|50
|Nick Pratto
|Royals
|56
|35
|53
|51
|Elehuris Montero
|Rockies
|n/a
|69
|49
|52
|Joey Votto
|Reds
|35
|27
|26
|53
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|13
|10
|44
|54
|Ryan Noda
|Athletics
|49
|43
|54
|55
|Kole Calhoun
|Guardians
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|56
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|NR
|NR
|NR
|57
|Carlos Santana
|Brewers
|44
|53
|48
|58
|Jordan Diaz
|Athletics
|n/a
|n/a
|50
|59
|Jake Bauers
|Yankees
|NR
|56
|34
|60
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|NR
|55
|61
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|n/a
|30
|38
|62
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|NR
|63
|Jason Heyward
|Dodgers
|n/a
|n/a
|58
|64
|Luken Baker
|Cardinals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|65
|Trey Cabbage
|Angels
|NR
|NR
|NR
|66
|Joey Gallo
|Twins
|n/a
|39
|52
|67
|Alfonso Rivas
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|64
|68
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|59
|68
|NR
|69
|Dominic Smith
|Nationals
|36
|62
|62
|70
|Mark Canha
|Brewers
|n/a
|60
|59
|71
|Matt Mervis
|Cubs
|40
|45
|57
|72
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|n/a
|58
|69
|73
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|n/a
|NR
|61
|74
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|n/a
|40
|56
|75
|Ji-Man Choi
|Padres
|50
|NR
|63
|76
|Jake Cave
|Phillies
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|77
|Mike Ford
|Mariners
|NR
|NR
|66
|78
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|29
|50
|67
Dropping off: Jake Cronenworth (33rd), Miguel Vargas (65th), Emmanuel Rivera (68th), Donovan Solano (70th)
- I’m guessing it won’t happen, but I am little concerned about the possibility of Shohei Ohtani shutting it down early to undergo Tommy John surgery and put himself in better position for next year. I have him ranked 12th among position players now, down from second last month.
- It’s nice to see the Rockies giving Hunter Goodman an opportunity rather than wasting at-bats on Jurickson Profar . Goodman earned the chance by hitting 34 homers between Double- and Triple-A, though that came with a modest .259 average I doubt he’ll be a mixed-league guy this month, but he’s probably better than Michael Toglia , and he could end up being a useful part-timer for Colorado in the long run with his ability to serve as a third catcher.