September Second Baseman Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.
As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.
Second Baseman Rankings
|Sept
|Second Basemen
|Team
|2023
|July
|Aug
|1
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|n/a
|1
|1
|2
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|7
|5
|4
|3
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|n/a
|4
|5
|6
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays
|22
|23
|6
|7
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|n/a
|7
|9
|8
|Jazz Chisholm
|Marlins
|1
|6
|8
|9
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|11
|9
|7
|10
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|3
|15
|10
|11
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|17
|22
|17
|12
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|n/a
|12
|13
|13
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|6
|11
|11
|14
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|9
|16
|21
|15
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|8
|10
|12
|16
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|18
|17
|19
|17
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|18
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|n/a
|30
|23
|19
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|32
|18
|20
|20
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|21
|14
|18
|21
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|5
|13
|16
|22
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|31
|20
|15
|23
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|37
|21
|22
|24
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|27
|19
|24
|25
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|33
|26
|Jorge Polanco
|Twins
|20
|26
|25
|27
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|50
|54
|29
|28
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|30
|29
|27
|29
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|n/a
|n/a
|28
|30
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|13
|25
|31
|31
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|NR
|43
|26
|32
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|15
|31
|34
|33
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|47
|32
|32
|34
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|39
|66
|36
|35
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|36
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|n/a
|56
|46
|37
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|n/a
|38
|50
|38
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|10
|8
|14
|39
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|19
|49
|37
|40
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|36
|44
|45
|41
|Luis Urias
|Red Sox
|25
|32
|47
|42
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|n/a
|n/a
|NR
|43
|Elvis Andrus
|White Sox
|n/a
|45
|58
|44
|Jake Alu
|Nationals
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|45
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|66
|57
|NR
|46
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|42
|35
|47
|Michael Busch
|Dodgers
|72
|64
|69
|48
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|n/a
|n/a
|39
|49
|Amed Rosario
|Dodgers
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|50
|Jordan Diaz
|Athletics
|64
|NR
|43
|51
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|35
|48
|52
|52
|Samad Taylor
|Royals
|51
|36
|42
|53
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|60
|40
|44
|54
|Andruw Monasterio
|Brewers
|n/a
|NR
|57
|55
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|34
|60
|74
|56
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|n/a
|53
|54
|57
|Liover Peguero
|Pirates
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|58
|Nick Madrigal
|Cubs
|46
|NR
|53
|59
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|23
|41
|49
|60
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|n/a
|39
|38
|61
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|n/a
|35
|40
|62
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|28
|NR
|55
|63
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|33
|55
|63
|64
|Pablo Reyes
|Red Sox
|n/a
|NR
|NR
|65
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|n/a
|51
|64
|66
|Luis Garcia
|Nationals
|14
|28
|48
|67
|Lenyn Sosa
|White Sox
|63
|NR
|75
|68
|Adam Frazier
|Orioles
|45
|50
|51
|69
|Nicky Lopez
|Braves
|61
|NR
|NR
|70
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|n/a
|46
|60
|71
|Vaughn Grissom
|Braves
|29
|65
|70
|72
|Donovan Solano
|Twins
|n/a
|62
|65
|73
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|n/a
|NR
|62
|74
|Tony Kemp
|Athletics
|65
|NR
|66
|75
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|72
Dropping off: Jake Cronenworth (30th), Miguel Vargas (56th), Kolten Wong (59th), Casey Schmitt (61st), Rodolfo Castro (68th)
- I’ll probably get some complaints about Ha-Seong Kim being too low, and I have moved him up because he’s become a leadoff man and he’s been a whole lot more aggressive on the basepaths than in his first two season in MLB. However, the offensive improvement seems to be largely a fluke. His 28.5% hard-hit rate is actually down from his first two seasons, and it’s pretty remarkable that he has 17 homers with just 17 barrels. The typical player has 58% as many homers as barrels this season.