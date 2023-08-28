 Skip navigation
September Second Baseman Rankings

  
Published August 28, 2023 05:06 AM
Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman Rankings

SeptSecond BasemenTeam2023JulyAug
1Mookie Betts Dodgersn/a11
2Jose Altuve Astros754
3Ozzie Albies Braves433
4Marcus Semien Rangers222
5Nico Hoerner Cubsn/a45
6Whit Merrifield Blue Jays22236
7Ryan McMahon Rockiesn/a79
8Jazz ChisholmMarlins168
9Ketel Marte Diamondbacks1197
10Andres Gimenez Guardians31510
11Trevor Story Red Sox172217
12Matt McLain Redsn/a1213
13Brandon Lowe Rays61111
14Gleyber Torres Yankees91621
15Luis Arraez Marlins81012
16Bryson Stott Phillies181719
17Justin Turner Red Soxn/an/an/a
18Ha-Seong KimPadresn/a3023
19Isaac Paredes Rays321820
20Max Muncy Dodgers211418
21Tommy Edman Cardinals51316
22Christopher Morel Cubs312015
23Nolan Gorman Cardinals372122
24Thairo Estrada Giants271924
25Zack Gelof AthleticsNRNR33
26Jorge Polanco Twins202625
27Brendan Rodgers Rockies505429
28Brandon Drury Angels302927
29Jake Burger Marlinsn/an/a28
30Jeff McNeil Mets132531
31Edouard Julien TwinsNR4326
32DJ LeMahieu Yankees153134
33Orlando Arcia Braves473232
34Wilmer Flores Giants396636
35Dylan Moore Marinersn/an/an/a
36Brice Turang Brewersn/a5646
37Ji Hwan Bae Piratesn/a3850
38Jonathan India Reds10814
39Josh Rojas Mariners194937
40Michael Massey Royals364445
41Luis Urias Red Sox253247
42Oswald Peraza Yankeesn/an/aNR
43Elvis Andrus White Soxn/a4558
44Jake Alu Nationalsn/an/an/a
45Taylor WallsRays6657NR
46Willi Castro Twinsn/a4235
47Michael Busch Dodgers726469
48Jordan WestburgOriolesn/an/a39
49Amed Rosario Dodgersn/an/an/a
50Jordan DiazAthletics64NR43
51Chris Taylor Dodgers354852
52Samad Taylor Royals513642
53Zach McKinstry Tigers604044
54Andruw Monasterio Brewersn/aNR57
55Jonathan Aranda Rays346074
56Andy Ibanez Tigersn/a5354
57Liover Peguero Piratesn/an/an/a
58Nick Madrigal Cubs46NR53
59Jon Berti Marlins234149
60Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacksn/a3938
61Nick Senzel Redsn/a3540
62Luis Rengifo Angels28NR55
63Ramon Urias Orioles335563
64Pablo Reyes Red Soxn/aNRNR
65Jose Caballero Marinersn/a5164
66Luis Garcia Nationals142848
67Lenyn Sosa White Sox63NR75
68Adam FrazierOrioles455051
69Nicky Lopez Braves61NRNR
70Harold Castro Rockiesn/a4660
71Vaughn Grissom Braves296570
72Donovan Solano Twinsn/a6265
73Tyler Freeman Guardiansn/aNR62
74Tony Kemp Athletics65NR66
75Xavier Edwards MarlinsNRNR72

Dropping off: Jake Cronenworth (30th), Miguel Vargas (56th), Kolten Wong (59th), Casey Schmitt (61st), Rodolfo Castro (68th)

  • I’ll probably get some complaints about Ha-Seong Kim being too low, and I have moved him up because he’s become a leadoff man and he’s been a whole lot more aggressive on the basepaths than in his first two season in MLB. However, the offensive improvement seems to be largely a fluke. His 28.5% hard-hit rate is actually down from his first two seasons, and it’s pretty remarkable that he has 17 homers with just 17 barrels. The typical player has 58% as many homers as barrels this season.