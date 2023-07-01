Skip navigation
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Pablo Reyes
Pablo
Reyes
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pablo Reyes
BOS
Shortstop
#19
Red Sox place Pablo Reyes (abdomen) on 10-day IL
Pablo Reyes
BOS
Shortstop
#19
Pablo Reyes leaves game with apparent injury
Pablo Reyes
BOS
Shortstop
#19
Pablo Reyes (abdominal) not in Wednesday’s lineup
Pablo Reyes
BOS
Shortstop
#19
Pablo Reyes scratched from Red Sox’ lineup Tuesday
Enrique Hernandez
BOS
2nd Baseman
#5
Enrique Hernández not in lineup on Tuesday night
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Boston Red Sox recall infielder Bobby Dalbec and left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck set to have surgery to insert plate for facial fracture
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Adam Duvall talks injury recovery, insulin efforts
