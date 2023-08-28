September Shortstop Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop Rankings

Dropping off: Oneil Cruz (29th), Zach Remillard (54rd), Rodolfo Castro (55th), Zach Short (63rd), Joey Ortiz (64th), Enrique Hernandez (65th)Oneil Cruz (29th), Zach Remillard (54rd), Rodolfo Castro (55th), Zach Short (63rd), Joey Ortiz (64th), Enrique Hernandez (65th)