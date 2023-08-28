 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
September Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Miami Marlins
September Reliever Rankings
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
September Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_cpkcfinalrdhl_230827.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_pk40_1984bengalscamp_230819.jpg
40-For-40: Kinnebrew caught taking rookie’s food
oly_at_worlds_tracktitans_1920x1080_2258838083814.jpg
Top moments: ‘Sensational’ Track and Field Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
September Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Miami Marlins
September Reliever Rankings
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
September Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_cpkcfinalrdhl_230827.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_pk40_1984bengalscamp_230819.jpg
40-For-40: Kinnebrew caught taking rookie’s food
oly_at_worlds_tracktitans_1920x1080_2258838083814.jpg
Top moments: ‘Sensational’ Track and Field Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

September Shortstop Rankings

  
Published August 28, 2023 05:08 AM
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals

Aug 14, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits an inside-the-park home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop Rankings

SeptShortstopsTeam2023JulyAug
1Mookie Betts Dodgersn/a42
2Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres311
3Bobby Witt Jr. Royals473
4Corey Seager Rangers654
5Bo Bichette Blue Jays2210
6Trea Turner Phillies135
7Gunnar Henderson Oriolesn/a97
8Francisco LindorMets11118
9Nico Hoerner Cubs1589
10Elly De La Cruz Reds311211
11Trevor Story Red Soxn/an/an/a
12Matt McLain Reds551414
13Willy Adames Brewers71013
14Dansby Swanson Cubs161312
15Bryson Stott Phillies251816
16Ha-Seong Kim Padres262820
17CJ Abrams Nationals223719
18Tommy Edman Cardinals101615
19Ezequiel Tovar Rockies182424
20Xander Bogaerts Padres211718
21Carlos Correa Twins172123
22Anthony Volpe Yankees142021
23Thairo Estrada Giants281922
24Jeremy Pena Astros131517
25Maikel Garcia RoyalsNR3126
26Royce Lewis Twins353037
27Orlando Arcia Bravesn/a3227
28Noelvi Marte Reds51NRNR
29Ezequiel Duran Rangersn/a2533
30Dylan Moore Mariners324136
31Javier Baez Tigers193528
32Masyn Winn Cardinals46NR56
33Brice Turang Brewers335041
34J.P. Crawford Mariners403835
35Luis Urias Red Sox273442
36Oswald Peraza Yankees374960
37Elvis Andrus White Sox294350
38Tim Anderson White Sox82225
39Zach Neto AngelsNR3632
40Taylor WallsRays5252NR
41Willi Castro Twinsn/a4234
42Jorge Mateo Orioles232630
43Jordan Westburg Orioles382939
44Amed Rosario Dodgers122331
45Chris Taylor Dodgersn/a4547
46Gabriel Arias Guardiansn/a6443
47Zach McKinstry Tigersn/an/an/a
48Andruw Monasterio BrewersNRNR49
49Liover Peguero PiratesNRNR59
50Brayan Rocchio GuardiansNRNR40
51Wander Franco Rays966
52Jon Berti Marlinsn/a4045
53Geraldo Perdomo DiamondbacksNR3938
54Luis Rengifo Angelsn/aNR48
55Ronny Mauricio MetsNR5458
56Jackson HollidayOriolesNRNRNR
57Pablo Reyes Red SoxNRNRNR
58Jose Caballero MarinersNR4753
59Luis Garcia Nationals242744
60Paul DeJong Giants485151
61Nicky Lopez Braves50NRNR
62Vaughn Grissom Bravesn/a5657
63Marco Luciano GiantsNRNR46
64Tyler Freeman Guardiansn/an/an/a
65Casey Schmitt Giantsn/a4452
66Josh H. SmithRangersn/aNRNR
67Alika Williams PiratesNRNR62
68Miguel Rojas Dodgers3046NR
69Ildemaro Vargas Nationalsn/aNRNR
70Joey Wendle Marlins365961

Dropping off: Oneil Cruz (29th), Zach Remillard (54rd), Rodolfo Castro (55th), Zach Short (63rd), Joey Ortiz (64th), Enrique Hernandez (65th)Oneil Cruz (29th), Zach Remillard (54rd), Rodolfo Castro (55th), Zach Short (63rd), Joey Ortiz (64th), Enrique Hernandez (65th)

  • I don’t really think Jackson Holliday is coming up, but just in case the Orioles give him the call, he comes in at No. 56 this month. Even at age 19, I think he’d hold his own, given the chance. Still, that wouldn’t necessarily make him a better option than the Orioles’ current infield options.