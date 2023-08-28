September Shortstop Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.
As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.
Click to see other September rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Shortstop Rankings
|Sept
|Shortstops
|Team
|2023
|July
|Aug
|1
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|n/a
|4
|2
|2
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|4
|7
|3
|4
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|6
|5
|4
|5
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|2
|2
|10
|6
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|1
|3
|5
|7
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|n/a
|9
|7
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|11
|11
|8
|9
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|15
|8
|9
|10
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|31
|12
|11
|11
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|12
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|55
|14
|14
|13
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|7
|10
|13
|14
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|16
|13
|12
|15
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|25
|18
|16
|16
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|26
|28
|20
|17
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|22
|37
|19
|18
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|10
|16
|15
|19
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|18
|24
|24
|20
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|21
|17
|18
|21
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|17
|21
|23
|22
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|14
|20
|21
|23
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|28
|19
|22
|24
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|13
|15
|17
|25
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|NR
|31
|26
|26
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|35
|30
|37
|27
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|n/a
|32
|27
|28
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|51
|NR
|NR
|29
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|n/a
|25
|33
|30
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|32
|41
|36
|31
|Javier Baez
|Tigers
|19
|35
|28
|32
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|46
|NR
|56
|33
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|33
|50
|41
|34
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|40
|38
|35
|35
|Luis Urias
|Red Sox
|27
|34
|42
|36
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|37
|49
|60
|37
|Elvis Andrus
|White Sox
|29
|43
|50
|38
|Tim Anderson
|White Sox
|8
|22
|25
|39
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|NR
|36
|32
|40
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|52
|52
|NR
|41
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|42
|34
|42
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|23
|26
|30
|43
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|38
|29
|39
|44
|Amed Rosario
|Dodgers
|12
|23
|31
|45
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|n/a
|45
|47
|46
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|64
|43
|47
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|48
|Andruw Monasterio
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|49
|49
|Liover Peguero
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|59
|50
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|40
|51
|Wander Franco
|Rays
|9
|6
|6
|52
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|n/a
|40
|45
|53
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|39
|38
|54
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|n/a
|NR
|48
|55
|Ronny Mauricio
|Mets
|NR
|54
|58
|56
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|NR
|57
|Pablo Reyes
|Red Sox
|NR
|NR
|NR
|58
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|NR
|47
|53
|59
|Luis Garcia
|Nationals
|24
|27
|44
|60
|Paul DeJong
|Giants
|48
|51
|51
|61
|Nicky Lopez
|Braves
|50
|NR
|NR
|62
|Vaughn Grissom
|Braves
|n/a
|56
|57
|63
|Marco Luciano
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|46
|64
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|65
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|n/a
|44
|52
|66
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|n/a
|NR
|NR
|67
|Alika Williams
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|62
|68
|Miguel Rojas
|Dodgers
|30
|46
|NR
|69
|Ildemaro Vargas
|Nationals
|n/a
|NR
|NR
|70
|Joey Wendle
|Marlins
|36
|59
|61
Dropping off: Oneil Cruz (29th), Zach Remillard (54rd), Rodolfo Castro (55th), Zach Short (63rd), Joey Ortiz (64th), Enrique Hernandez (65th)Oneil Cruz (29th), Zach Remillard (54rd), Rodolfo Castro (55th), Zach Short (63rd), Joey Ortiz (64th), Enrique Hernandez (65th)
- I don’t really think Jackson Holliday is coming up, but just in case the Orioles give him the call, he comes in at No. 56 this month. Even at age 19, I think he’d hold his own, given the chance. Still, that wouldn’t necessarily make him a better option than the Orioles’ current infield options.