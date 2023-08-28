 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
September Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Miami Marlins
September Reliever Rankings
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners
September Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_cpkcfinalrdhl_230827.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_pk40_1984bengalscamp_230819.jpg
40-For-40: Kinnebrew caught taking rookie’s food
oly_at_worlds_tracktitans_1920x1080_2258838083814.jpg
Top moments: ‘Sensational’ Track and Field Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
September Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Miami Marlins
September Reliever Rankings
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners
September Starter Rankings

September Outfielder Rankings

  
Published August 28, 2023 05:09 AM
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

Aug 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) at bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder rankings

SeptOutfieldersTeam2023JulyAug
1Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves111
2Aaron Judge Yankees3113
3Kyle Tucker Astros554
4Julio Rodriguez Mariners247
5Mookie Betts Dodgers1089
6Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres732
7Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks1425
8Yordan Alvarez Astros4106
9Juan Soto Padres668
10Christian Yelich Brewers211410
11Luis Robert Jr. White Sox111211
12Randy Arozarena Rays13913
13Adolis Garcia Rangers261312
14Michael Harris Braves91514
15Cody Bellinger Cubs794624
16Cedric MullinsOrioles191619
17George Springer Blue Jays171922
18Nick Castellanos Phillies292223
19Alex Verdugo Red Sox241817
20Kyle Schwarber Phillies272729
21Whit Merrifield Blue Jays624918
22Jazz ChisholmMarlinsn/a2021
23Teoscar Hernandez Mariners232934
24Bryan Reynolds Pirates302127
25Eloy Jimenez White Sox122420
26Ian Happ Cubs322531
27Masataka Yoshida Red Sox463025
28Josh Lowe Rays633140
29Lane Thomas Nationals713235
30Jorge Soler Marlins1013538
31Marcell Ozuna Braves506057
32Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks343337
33Spencer Steer Redsn/a3844
34Riley Greene Tigers416843
35Anthony Santander Orioles424142
36Nolan Jones Rockies785054
37Tyler O’Neill Cardinals158233
38Chas McCormick Astros9011248
39Tommy Edman Cardinalsn/a4039
40Christopher Morel Cubs864436
41Brandon Nimmo Mets443641
42Steven Kwan Guardians253745
43Seiya Suzuki Cubs394858
44Hunter Renfroe Angels365246
45Austin Hays Orioles924753
46Giancarlo Stanton Yankees375651
47Daulton Varsho Blue Jays202649
48Kerry Carpenter Tigers14112194
49Jordan Walker Cardinalsn/a4550
50Eddie Rosario Braves546672
51Lars Nootbaar Cardinals575147
52Byron Buxton Twins162830
53Mike Trout Angels8715
54Jose Siri Rays515855
55Sal Frelick Brewers10714495
56James Outman Dodgers807065
57Andrew VaughnWhite Sox384252
58Harrison Bader Yankees535759
59Brandon Marsh Phillies607363
60TJ Friedl Reds947874
61Bryan De La Cruz Marlins405356
62Andrew Benintendi White Sox435566
63Adam DuvallRed Sox959290
64Jake Fraley Reds737560
65Leody Taveras Rangers686468
66Jeff McNeil Mets556381
67Joey Meneses Nationals529577
68Tommy Pham Diamondbacks133105113
69Charlie Blackmon Rockies968386
70MJ Melendez Royals497682
71Matt Vierling Tigers565961
72Andrew McCutchenPirates1236976
73Joc Pederson Giants676767
74Jarren Duran Red Sox1207226
75Seth Brown Athletics669171
76Will Benson Reds1009364
77Trent Grisham Padres829073
78Tyrone Taylor Brewers125142171
79Esteury Ruiz Athletics332328
80Luke Raley Rays1787778
81Max Kepler Twins8410184
82Everson Pereira YankeesNRNRNR
83Michael A. Taylor Twins152104106
84Jack Suwinski Pirates1358879
85Ezequiel Duran Rangersn/a6188
86Jarred Kelenic Mariners6939145
87Parker Meadows Tigers164NRNR
88Randal Grichuk Angels11510883
89Dylan MooreMariners10411696
90Michael Brantley Astros7799105
91Mike Tauchman CubsNR11398
92Ji Hwan Bae Pirates127106132
93Alek Thomas Diamondbacks619485
94Brenton Doyle Rockies18911199
95Luis Matos GiantsNR8080
96Mickey Moniak AngelsNR8770
97Harold Ramirez Rays10298100
98Drew Waters Royals112117101
99LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants1248691
100DJ Stewart MetsNRNR166
101Kris Bryant Rockies315469
102Ryan O’Hearn Oriolesn/aNR97
103Mitch Haniger Giants58160131
104Jesus Sanchez Marlins122109110
105Michael Conforto Giants816262
106Cade Marlowe Mariners185NR92
107Alec Burleson Cardinals106149108
108Davis Schneider Blue JaysNRNR165
109Jacob YoungNationalsNRNRNR
110Nick Pratto Royalsn/a89125
111Starling Marte Mets181716
112Akil Baddoo Tigers144114116
113Brent Rooker Athletics21097121
114Willi Castro TwinsNR11989
115Oscar GonzalezGuardians45NR111
116Myles Straw Guardians83102130
117Nelson Velazquez Royals160157156
118Oscar ColasWhite Sox114NR136
119Ryan Noda Athleticsn/a107128
120Matt Wallner TwinsNRNR114
121Kole Calhoun GuardiansNRNRNR
122Mike Yastrzemski Giants89118134
123Jake Bauers YankeesNR15075
124Ramon Laureano Guardians72134122
125Patrick Wisdom Cubsn/a115118
126Kyle Isbel Royals87133117
127Wilyer Abreu Red Sox191NRNR
128Samad Taylor Royalsn/an/a109
129Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks283432
130Johan Rojas Phillies175NR155
131Chris Taylor Dodgers103137142
132Dominic Canzone MarinersNR164127
133Alex Kirilloff Twins647187
134Joey Wiemer Brewers13774107
135Gabriel Arias Guardiansn/aNR129
136Jason Heyward DodgersNR138135
137Zach McKinstry Tigersn/a110120
138Heston Kjerstad OriolesNRNR112
139Lawrence Butler AthleticsNRNRNR
140Richie Palacios CardinalsNRNRNR
141Travis Jankowski RangersNR169152
142Joey Gallo Twins8896123
143Andy Ibanez Tigersn/a146147
144Connor Joe Pirates208170NR
145Justyn-Henry Malloy TigersNRNR168
146Jon Berti Marlinsn/an/an/a
147David Peralta Dodgers111128139
148Kevin Kiermaier Blue Jays147147150
149Aaron Hicks Orioles154120140
150Nick Senzel Reds76100104
151Sean Bouchard Rockies190NRNR
152Alex Call Nationals170NR115
153Mark Canha Brewers118154144
154J.P. Martinez RangersNRNRNR
155Luis Rengifo Angelsn/aNR148
156Michael Toglia Rockies196NR153
157Josh Palacios PiratesNR129146
158Johnathan Rodriguez GuardiansNRNRNR
159Brian Anderson Brewers9384138
160Dairon Blanco Royals172145160
161Jake Meyers Astros140NR159
162Wade Meckler GiantsNRNRNR
163Nick Martini RedsNRNRNR
164Jake Cave Phillies179165170
165Austin Slater Giants117140143
166Stuart Fairchild Reds131167157
167Trevor Larnach Twins159124151
168Rafael OrtegaMets163NR161
169Jurickson Profar Rockies4879119
170Adam FrazierOrioles142139141
171Heliot Ramos GiantsNRNRNR
172Harold Castro Rockiesn/a132163
173Will Brennan Guardians109141154
174Robbie Grossman Rangers150NRNR
175Tony Kemp Athletics198NR173

Dropping off: Dylan Carlson (93rd), Avisail Garcia (102nd), Edward Olivares (103rd), Henry Davis (124th), Stone Garrett (126th), Blake Rutherford (133rd), Manuel Margot (137th), Colton Cowser (149th), JJ Bleday (158th)

  • In general, I’ve moved Rockies hitters up a bit this month. That’s because 20 of the team’s final 32 games are at Coors Field.
  • With no return in sight yet for Victor Robles , the Nationals opted to give 2021 seventh-round pick Jacob Young a chance on Sunday. Young had just moved up to Triple-A, going 5-for-17 in four games there. He had split time between high-A and Double-A previously, hitting .305/.376/.418 with six homers and 39 steals in 112 games. The bat isn’t there to make him an adequate regular right now, but he will do quite a bit of running when he gets on base, making him a cheap steals source in deep leagues.