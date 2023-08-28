September Outfielder Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.
As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.
Outfielder rankings
|Sept
|Outfielders
|Team
|2023
|July
|Aug
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|3
|11
|3
|3
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|2
|4
|7
|5
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|10
|8
|9
|6
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|7
|3
|2
|7
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|14
|2
|5
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|4
|10
|6
|9
|Juan Soto
|Padres
|6
|6
|8
|10
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|21
|14
|10
|11
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|11
|12
|11
|12
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|13
|9
|13
|13
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|26
|13
|12
|14
|Michael Harris
|Braves
|9
|15
|14
|15
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|79
|46
|24
|16
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|19
|16
|19
|17
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|17
|19
|22
|18
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|29
|22
|23
|19
|Alex Verdugo
|Red Sox
|24
|18
|17
|20
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|27
|27
|29
|21
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays
|62
|49
|18
|22
|Jazz Chisholm
|Marlins
|n/a
|20
|21
|23
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Mariners
|23
|29
|34
|24
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|30
|21
|27
|25
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox
|12
|24
|20
|26
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|32
|25
|31
|27
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|46
|30
|25
|28
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|63
|31
|40
|29
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|71
|32
|35
|30
|Jorge Soler
|Marlins
|101
|35
|38
|31
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|50
|60
|57
|32
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|34
|33
|37
|33
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|n/a
|38
|44
|34
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|41
|68
|43
|35
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|42
|41
|42
|36
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|78
|50
|54
|37
|Tyler O’Neill
|Cardinals
|15
|82
|33
|38
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|90
|112
|48
|39
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|n/a
|40
|39
|40
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|86
|44
|36
|41
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|44
|36
|41
|42
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|25
|37
|45
|43
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|39
|48
|58
|44
|Hunter Renfroe
|Angels
|36
|52
|46
|45
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|92
|47
|53
|46
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|37
|56
|51
|47
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|20
|26
|49
|48
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|141
|121
|94
|49
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|n/a
|45
|50
|50
|Eddie Rosario
|Braves
|54
|66
|72
|51
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|57
|51
|47
|52
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|16
|28
|30
|53
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|8
|7
|15
|54
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|51
|58
|55
|55
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|107
|144
|95
|56
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|80
|70
|65
|57
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|38
|42
|52
|58
|Harrison Bader
|Yankees
|53
|57
|59
|59
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|60
|73
|63
|60
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|94
|78
|74
|61
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|40
|53
|56
|62
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|43
|55
|66
|63
|Adam Duvall
|Red Sox
|95
|92
|90
|64
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|73
|75
|60
|65
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|68
|64
|68
|66
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|55
|63
|81
|67
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|52
|95
|77
|68
|Tommy Pham
|Diamondbacks
|133
|105
|113
|69
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|96
|83
|86
|70
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|49
|76
|82
|71
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|56
|59
|61
|72
|Andrew McCutchen
|Pirates
|123
|69
|76
|73
|Joc Pederson
|Giants
|67
|67
|67
|74
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|120
|72
|26
|75
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|66
|91
|71
|76
|Will Benson
|Reds
|100
|93
|64
|77
|Trent Grisham
|Padres
|82
|90
|73
|78
|Tyrone Taylor
|Brewers
|125
|142
|171
|79
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|33
|23
|28
|80
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|178
|77
|78
|81
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|84
|101
|84
|82
|Everson Pereira
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|NR
|83
|Michael A. Taylor
|Twins
|152
|104
|106
|84
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|135
|88
|79
|85
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|n/a
|61
|88
|86
|Jarred Kelenic
|Mariners
|69
|39
|145
|87
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|164
|NR
|NR
|88
|Randal Grichuk
|Angels
|115
|108
|83
|89
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|104
|116
|96
|90
|Michael Brantley
|Astros
|77
|99
|105
|91
|Mike Tauchman
|Cubs
|NR
|113
|98
|92
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|127
|106
|132
|93
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|61
|94
|85
|94
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|189
|111
|99
|95
|Luis Matos
|Giants
|NR
|80
|80
|96
|Mickey Moniak
|Angels
|NR
|87
|70
|97
|Harold Ramirez
|Rays
|102
|98
|100
|98
|Drew Waters
|Royals
|112
|117
|101
|99
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|124
|86
|91
|100
|DJ Stewart
|Mets
|NR
|NR
|166
|101
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|31
|54
|69
|102
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|n/a
|NR
|97
|103
|Mitch Haniger
|Giants
|58
|160
|131
|104
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|122
|109
|110
|105
|Michael Conforto
|Giants
|81
|62
|62
|106
|Cade Marlowe
|Mariners
|185
|NR
|92
|107
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|106
|149
|108
|108
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|NR
|NR
|165
|109
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|110
|Nick Pratto
|Royals
|n/a
|89
|125
|111
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|18
|17
|16
|112
|Akil Baddoo
|Tigers
|144
|114
|116
|113
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|210
|97
|121
|114
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|NR
|119
|89
|115
|Oscar Gonzalez
|Guardians
|45
|NR
|111
|116
|Myles Straw
|Guardians
|83
|102
|130
|117
|Nelson Velazquez
|Royals
|160
|157
|156
|118
|Oscar Colas
|White Sox
|114
|NR
|136
|119
|Ryan Noda
|Athletics
|n/a
|107
|128
|120
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|114
|121
|Kole Calhoun
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|NR
|122
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|89
|118
|134
|123
|Jake Bauers
|Yankees
|NR
|150
|75
|124
|Ramon Laureano
|Guardians
|72
|134
|122
|125
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|n/a
|115
|118
|126
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|87
|133
|117
|127
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|191
|NR
|NR
|128
|Samad Taylor
|Royals
|n/a
|n/a
|109
|129
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|28
|34
|32
|130
|Johan Rojas
|Phillies
|175
|NR
|155
|131
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|103
|137
|142
|132
|Dominic Canzone
|Mariners
|NR
|164
|127
|133
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|64
|71
|87
|134
|Joey Wiemer
|Brewers
|137
|74
|107
|135
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|NR
|129
|136
|Jason Heyward
|Dodgers
|NR
|138
|135
|137
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|n/a
|110
|120
|138
|Heston Kjerstad
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|112
|139
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|NR
|140
|Richie Palacios
|Cardinals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|141
|Travis Jankowski
|Rangers
|NR
|169
|152
|142
|Joey Gallo
|Twins
|88
|96
|123
|143
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|n/a
|146
|147
|144
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|208
|170
|NR
|145
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|168
|146
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|147
|David Peralta
|Dodgers
|111
|128
|139
|148
|Kevin Kiermaier
|Blue Jays
|147
|147
|150
|149
|Aaron Hicks
|Orioles
|154
|120
|140
|150
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|76
|100
|104
|151
|Sean Bouchard
|Rockies
|190
|NR
|NR
|152
|Alex Call
|Nationals
|170
|NR
|115
|153
|Mark Canha
|Brewers
|118
|154
|144
|154
|J.P. Martinez
|Rangers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|155
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|n/a
|NR
|148
|156
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|196
|NR
|153
|157
|Josh Palacios
|Pirates
|NR
|129
|146
|158
|Johnathan Rodriguez
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|NR
|159
|Brian Anderson
|Brewers
|93
|84
|138
|160
|Dairon Blanco
|Royals
|172
|145
|160
|161
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|140
|NR
|159
|162
|Wade Meckler
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|NR
|163
|Nick Martini
|Reds
|NR
|NR
|NR
|164
|Jake Cave
|Phillies
|179
|165
|170
|165
|Austin Slater
|Giants
|117
|140
|143
|166
|Stuart Fairchild
|Reds
|131
|167
|157
|167
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|159
|124
|151
|168
|Rafael Ortega
|Mets
|163
|NR
|161
|169
|Jurickson Profar
|Rockies
|48
|79
|119
|170
|Adam Frazier
|Orioles
|142
|139
|141
|171
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|NR
|172
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|n/a
|132
|163
|173
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|109
|141
|154
|174
|Robbie Grossman
|Rangers
|150
|NR
|NR
|175
|Tony Kemp
|Athletics
|198
|NR
|173
Dropping off: Dylan Carlson (93rd), Avisail Garcia (102nd), Edward Olivares (103rd), Henry Davis (124th), Stone Garrett (126th), Blake Rutherford (133rd), Manuel Margot (137th), Colton Cowser (149th), JJ Bleday (158th)
- In general, I’ve moved Rockies hitters up a bit this month. That’s because 20 of the team’s final 32 games are at Coors Field.
- With no return in sight yet for Victor Robles , the Nationals opted to give 2021 seventh-round pick Jacob Young a chance on Sunday. Young had just moved up to Triple-A, going 5-for-17 in four games there. He had split time between high-A and Double-A previously, hitting .305/.376/.418 with six homers and 39 steals in 112 games. The bat isn’t there to make him an adequate regular right now, but he will do quite a bit of running when he gets on base, making him a cheap steals source in deep leagues.