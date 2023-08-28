 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
September Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Miami Marlins
September Reliever Rankings
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
September Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_cpkcfinalrdhl_230827.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_pk40_1984bengalscamp_230819.jpg
40-For-40: Kinnebrew caught taking rookie’s food
oly_at_worlds_tracktitans_1920x1080_2258838083814.jpg
Top moments: ‘Sensational’ Track and Field Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
September Third Baseman Rankings

  
Published August 28, 2023 05:06 AM
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers

Aug 4, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) hits an RBI single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman Rankings

SeptThird BasemenTeam2023JulyAug
1Bobby Witt Jr. Royals343
2Austin Riley Braves121
3Jose Ramirez Guardians212
4Rafael DeversRed Sox434
5Nolan Arenado Cardinals655
6Gunnar Henderson Orioles766
7Manny Machado Padres597
8Elly De La Cruz Redsn/a88
9Ryan McMahon Rockies879
10Alex Bregman Astros91212
11Yandy Diaz Rays261111
12Justin Turner Red Sox202113
13Spencer Steer Reds331318
14Ha-Seong Kim Padres222721
15Isaac Paredes Rays341616
16Max Muncy Dodgers211414
17Jeimer Candelario Cubs433522
18Alec Bohm Phillies132020
19Nolan Gorman Cardinalsn/a1817
20Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates111923
21Jordan Walker Cardinals101719
22Jorge Polanco Twinsn/an/a25
23Matt Chapman Blue Jays151515
24Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds554127
25Brandon Drury Angels312628
26Jake Burger Marlins453429
27Maikel Garcia Royalsn/a3030
28Royce Lewis Twinsn/a2938
29J.D. Davis Giants382526
30Matt Vierling Tigersn/an/an/a
31Eugenio Suarez Mariners283631
32Noelvi Marte Redsn/an/an/a
33DJ LeMahieu Yankees162833
34Mike Moustakas Angels464740
35Ezequiel Duran Rangers582334
36Wilmer Flores Giants416336
37Yoan Moncada White Sox184232
38Josh Rojas Mariners195137
39Mark Vientos Metsn/an/an/a
40Luis Urias Red Sox253147
41Oswald Peraza Yankeesn/a5467
42Jake Alu Nationals56NR41
43Elehuris Montero Rockies366744
44Taylor WallsRays6857NR
45Willi Castro Twinsn/a4535
46Michael Busch Dodgersn/a6266
47Jordan WestburgOriolesn/an/a39
48Patrick Wisdom Cubs484345
49Jordan DiazAthleticsn/an/an/a
50Chris Taylor Dodgersn/a5052
51Gabriel Arias GuardiansNR7349
52Zach McKinstry Tigers654046
53Andruw Monasterio Brewersn/aNR56
54Andy Ibanez TigersNR5554
55Brayan Rocchio Guardiansn/an/an/a
56Nick Madrigal Cubsn/aNR53
57Jon Berti Marlins234450
58Nick Senzel Redsn/a3742
59Luis Rengifo Angels27NR55
60Ramon Urias Orioles355662
61Brian Anderson Brewers373251
62Jose Caballero Marinersn/a5263
63Lenyn Sosa White Soxn/aNR73
64Carter Kieboom NationalsNRNRNR
65Nicky Lopez Braves66NRNR
66Harold Castro Rockies294858
67Evan Longoria Diamondbacks516875
68Brett Baty Mets392224
69Donovan Solano Twinsn/a6064
70Josh Jung Rangers171010
71Tyler Freeman GuardiansNRNR61
72Colt Keith TigersNR5857
73Anthony Rendon Angels122448
74Casey Schmitt GiantsNR4960
75Josh H. SmithRangersNRNRNR

Dropping off: Rodolfo Castro (65th), Jace Peterson (68th), Jared Triolo (69th), Curtis Mead (70th)

  • Matt Chapman’s finger is enough of a concern to get him dropped several spots this month. He’ll probably try to keep playing through it if he can, but it definitely seems to be limiting him; he’s hit just .200/.250/.280 with one homer this month.