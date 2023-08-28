September Third Baseman Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.
As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.
Click to see other September rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Third Baseman Rankings
|Sept
|Third Basemen
|Team
|2023
|July
|Aug
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|3
|4
|3
|2
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|6
|6
|7
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|5
|9
|7
|8
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|n/a
|8
|8
|9
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|8
|7
|9
|10
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|9
|12
|12
|11
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|26
|11
|11
|12
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox
|20
|21
|13
|13
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|33
|13
|18
|14
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|22
|27
|21
|15
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|34
|16
|16
|16
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|21
|14
|14
|17
|Jeimer Candelario
|Cubs
|43
|35
|22
|18
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|13
|20
|20
|19
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|n/a
|18
|17
|20
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|11
|19
|23
|21
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|10
|17
|19
|22
|Jorge Polanco
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|25
|23
|Matt Chapman
|Blue Jays
|15
|15
|15
|24
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|55
|41
|27
|25
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|31
|26
|28
|26
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|45
|34
|29
|27
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|n/a
|30
|30
|28
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|n/a
|29
|38
|29
|J.D. Davis
|Giants
|38
|25
|26
|30
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|31
|Eugenio Suarez
|Mariners
|28
|36
|31
|32
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|33
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|16
|28
|33
|34
|Mike Moustakas
|Angels
|46
|47
|40
|35
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|58
|23
|34
|36
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|41
|63
|36
|37
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|18
|42
|32
|38
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|19
|51
|37
|39
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|40
|Luis Urias
|Red Sox
|25
|31
|47
|41
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|n/a
|54
|67
|42
|Jake Alu
|Nationals
|56
|NR
|41
|43
|Elehuris Montero
|Rockies
|36
|67
|44
|44
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|68
|57
|NR
|45
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|45
|35
|46
|Michael Busch
|Dodgers
|n/a
|62
|66
|47
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|n/a
|n/a
|39
|48
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|48
|43
|45
|49
|Jordan Diaz
|Athletics
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|50
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|n/a
|50
|52
|51
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|NR
|73
|49
|52
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|65
|40
|46
|53
|Andruw Monasterio
|Brewers
|n/a
|NR
|56
|54
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|NR
|55
|54
|55
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|56
|Nick Madrigal
|Cubs
|n/a
|NR
|53
|57
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|23
|44
|50
|58
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|n/a
|37
|42
|59
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|27
|NR
|55
|60
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|35
|56
|62
|61
|Brian Anderson
|Brewers
|37
|32
|51
|62
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|n/a
|52
|63
|63
|Lenyn Sosa
|White Sox
|n/a
|NR
|73
|64
|Carter Kieboom
|Nationals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|65
|Nicky Lopez
|Braves
|66
|NR
|NR
|66
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|29
|48
|58
|67
|Evan Longoria
|Diamondbacks
|51
|68
|75
|68
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|39
|22
|24
|69
|Donovan Solano
|Twins
|n/a
|60
|64
|70
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|17
|10
|10
|71
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|61
|72
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|NR
|58
|57
|73
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|12
|24
|48
|74
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|NR
|49
|60
|75
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|NR
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Rodolfo Castro (65th), Jace Peterson (68th), Jared Triolo (69th), Curtis Mead (70th)
- Matt Chapman’s finger is enough of a concern to get him dropped several spots this month. He’ll probably try to keep playing through it if he can, but it definitely seems to be limiting him; he’s hit just .200/.250/.280 with one homer this month.