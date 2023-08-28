September Third Baseman Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Third Baseman Rankings

Dropping off: Rodolfo Castro (65th), Jace Peterson (68th), Jared Triolo (69th), Curtis Mead (70th)