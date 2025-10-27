Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Steelers vs. Packers in Week 8

The Green Bay Packers beat their former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-25, on Sunday Night Football on NBC. Although the Steelers rely heavily on the tight end position, logging a Week 8-high, eight snaps in three-tight end sets, it was Packers tight end Tucker Kraft who stole the show on National Tight Ends Day. Packers wide receiver Christian Watson also made his 2025 debut, having been sidelined since tearing an ACL in Week 18 last year.

The Packers (5-1-1) host the Panthers (4-4) in Week 9, while the Steelers (4-3) host the Colts (7-1).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Tucker Kraft TE, Packers : Seven receptions, 143 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. Kraft produced multiple explosive gains against the Steelers, recording the longest play of the game on a 59-yard

DK Metcalf WR, Steelers: Five receptions, 55 yards and one touchdown on seven targets. Metcalf scored late in the second quarter on a two-yard slant, bringing his season-long sum to five, and matching his 2024 regular season total.

Josh Jacobs RB, Packers: 33 yards and one touchdown rushing, three receptions and 12 yards on three targets. Jacobs scored a touchdown for the fourth straight game, though scoring just once on Sunday Night Football on NBC ironically breaks his three-game, two-touchdown streak.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Matthew Golden WR, Packers: Three receptions and four yards on three targets. Golden has frequently operated as a field-stretcher this season, entering Week 8 with a 12.9-yard average depth of target (aDOT). He produced a season-low 1.3-yard aDOT in veteran wide receiver Christian Watson’s (knee) first game back this evening, after operating via a 3.8-yard aDOT in Week 7. If the coaching staff is intentionally reducing Golden’s target depth due to Watson’s return, that could pose problems for Golden’s weekly fantasy football reliability.

Calvin Austin WR, Steelers: Four receptions and 28 yards on six targets. Austin typically functions as an effective seam stretcher, though fellow Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson outplayed him as a downfield weapon.

Usage Notes

Roman Wilson’s increased usage: Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson made two big plays against the Packers, first catching a 45-yard pass on the Steelers’ first drive and later scoring a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining against tight, physical coverage from Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine. Wilson has played on 44 passing plays over the last two weeks after totaling 15 in the three prior games. The Steelers’ passing volume may be insufficient for Wilson to return weekly fantasy value, but he is making good on his opportunities to earn Rodgers’ trust. He finished with four receptions, 74 yards and one touchdown on five targets.

Emanuel Wilson's offensive touch share: Wilson rushed 11 times for 61 yards and caught 3-of-4 targets for 26 yards, bringing his touch total over the last two weeks to 21. The sum accounts for 41.2 percent of the positional touches, and he is the only Packers running back to touch the ball aside from Jacobs during that span. Jacobs played through a calf injury in Weeks 7-8. Wilson is the clear-cut Packers running back bench stash.

Wilson rushed 11 times for 61 yards and caught 3-of-4 targets for 26 yards, bringing his touch total over the last two weeks to 21. The sum accounts for 41.2 percent of the positional touches, and he is the only Packers running back to touch the ball aside from Jacobs during that span. Jacobs played through a calf injury in Weeks 7-8. Wilson is the clear-cut Packers running back bench stash. Kenneth Gainwell’s usage: Gainwell rushed five times for 32 yards and caught 2-of-2 targets for four yards and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. Starting running back Jaylen Warren rushed 13 times for 62 yards and caught 2-of-3 targets for 11 yards. The Steelers have remained committed to Warren despite Gainwell’s excellent Week 4 showing. His costly fumble should keep him firmly in the No. 2 role behind Warren.

Injury Watch

Pat Freiermuth TE, Steelers: On the Steelers’ first second-half drive, Valentine lowered his shoulder, hitting Freiermuth hard on the front of both thighs and sending the Steelers tight end end-over-end before landing hard on his left shoulder and head. Freiermuth entered the medical tent shortly thereafter and was later seen riding a stationary bike on the sideline. He returned later in the game, but his practice participation is worth tracking this week.

Waiver Wire Radar

Christian Watson WR, Packers: Watson totaled four receptions and 85 yards on four targets, making two big plays along the way. The first was a diving, contest catch that occurred late in the first half. The second was a jump ball on third down, thrown 30-plus yards downfield, inside the Steelers’ 10-yard line. Watson was trailed by cornerback Brandin Echols, who challenged him for the catch but ultimately was left grasping at Watson’s hips, bringing him to the ground post-catch. Watson played on 36-of-64 offensive snaps, operating as the Packers’ No. 3 wide receiver behind wide receivers Romeo Doubs (51) and Matthew Golden (42) this week. Head coach Matt LaFleur deployed him extremely effectively without restricting him to a fantasy-unfriendly snap count.

One Big Stat

Kraft’s 339 yards after the catch lead all NFL tight ends by 41 and rank fourth among all NFL pass catchers.

