18th Solheim Cup: Images from Tuesday at Finca Cortesin in Spain

  
Published September 19, 2023 02:52 PM
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Angel Yin takes a selfie of herself with The United States team with their captain Stacy Lewis and her husband and daughter behind during the official photo-call prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: (Back row left to right) Carlota Ciganda, Maja Stark, Charley Hull, Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Gemma Dryburgh, Leona Maguire and Caroline Hedwall. (Front row left to right) Anna Nordqvist, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Suzann Pettersen, captain of team Europe holding the Solheim Cup trophy, Linn Grant and Madelene Sagstrom during an official photocall prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Lexi Thompson of team USA plays a shot during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Celine Boutier of Team Europe plays a shot durprior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Charley Hull of Team Europe plays a shot during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Lilia Vu of team USA plays a shot during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Georgia Hall of Team Europe plays a shot during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Carlota Ciganda of Team Europe plays a shot during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Captain Suzann Pettersen of Team Europe talks to Linn Grant during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Megan Kang of team USA celebrates during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Golf bag of Team Europe prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Nelly Korda of team USA and caddie discuss a shot during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Getty Images
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two

