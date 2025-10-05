Adrien Dumont de Chassart clinches PGA Tour card with record KFT win; Top 75 advance to finale
Adrien Dumont de Chassart didn’t just set the Korn Ferry Tour’s 72-hole scoring record in his victory Sunday at the Compliance Solutions Championship.
The third-year pro out of the University of Illinois clinched his return to the PGA Tour.
Dumont de Chassart opened the week at Patriot Golf Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with back-to-back, 10-under 61s, and his closing 65 on Sunday marked his highest round of the tournament. He beat runner-up Marty Dou, another former PGA Tour pro, by seven shots.
With the win, his second on the KFT following his playoff victory in his pro debut in 2023, Dumont de Chassart moved from No. 26 in KFT points to No. 6. With just one tournament left in the KFT Finals, next week’s KFT Championship at French Lick, Dumont de Chassart has clinched his place inside the top 20 of points, which comes with a PGA Tour card, down from 30 cards in recent seasons.
Dou rose from No. 33 to No. 19, meaning he’s just inside the bubble with one event to go. Mitchell Meissner fell a spot to No. 21 and Julian Suri dropped three placed to No. 22.
The top 75 players in points after this week advance to the KFT Championship. On Sunday, four players officially moved into – and four moved out of – the field at French Lick:
IN
James Nicholas: 78 -> 62
Samuel Anderson: 76 -> 70
Dylan Wu: 81 -> 71
Cole Hammer: 79 -> 72
OUT
Brandon Berry: 71 -> 76
Carl Yuan: 74 -> 77
Augusto Nunez: 73 -> 78
Fabian Gomez: 75 -> 80
KFT Championship full field
Here is the full field for the KFT Championship, listed in order of points rank:
x-clinched PGA Tour card
1. x-Johnny Keefer
2. x-Austin Smotherman
3. x-Neal Shipley
4. x-Emilio Gonzalez
5. x-Hank Lebioda
6. x-Adrien Dumont de Chassart
7. x-Chadler Blanchet
8. x-S.H. Kim
9. x-Zach Bauchou
10. x-Davis Chatfield
11. x-Christo Lamprecht
12. x-Pierceson Coody
13. S.T. Lee
14. Trace Crowe
15. Kensei Hirata
16. Jeffrey Kang
17. John VanDerLaan
18. Pontus Nyholm
19. Marty Dou
20. Sudarshan Yellamaraju
21. Mitchell Meissner
22. Julian Suri
23. Jeremy Gandon
24. Justin Suh
25. Alvaro Ortiz
26. Josh Teater
27. Austin Hitt
28. Logan McAllister
29. Myles Creighton
30. Ross Steelman
31. Kyle Westmoreland
32. Trent Phillips
33. Kevin Dougherty
34. Russell Knox
35. Nicolo Galletti
36. Patrick Welch
37. Davis Shore
38. Robby Shelton
39. Rick Lamb
40. Cole Sherwood
41. Ian Holt
42. Marcelo Rozo
43. Bryson Nimmer
44. Peter Kuest
45. Michael Johnson
46. Cooper Dossey
47. Zach James
48. Trey Winstead
49. Nick Gabrelcik
50. Stuart Macdonald
51. Alistair Docherty
52. Dylan Menante
53. Sebastian Cappelen
54. Barend Botha
55. Tyson Alexander
56. Blaine Hale Jr.
57. Shad Tuten
58. Ben Taylor
59. Caleb VanArragon
60. Jorge Fernandez Valdes
61. Wilson Furr
62. James Nicholas
63. Sandy Scott
64. S.Y. Noh
65. Tyler Duncan
66. Bryce Lewis
67. Matthew Anderson
68. Harry Hillier
69. Rob Oppenheim
70. Samuel Anderson
71. Dylan Wu
72. Cole Hammer
73. Taylor Montgomery
74. Joe Weiler
75. Blades Brown