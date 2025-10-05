Adrien Dumont de Chassart clinches PGA Tour card with record KFT win; Top 75 advance to finale

Adrien Dumont de Chassart didn’t just set the Korn Ferry Tour’s 72-hole scoring record in his victory Sunday at the Compliance Solutions Championship.

The third-year pro out of the University of Illinois clinched his return to the PGA Tour.

Dumont de Chassart opened the week at Patriot Golf Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with back-to-back, 10-under 61s, and his closing 65 on Sunday marked his highest round of the tournament. He beat runner-up Marty Dou, another former PGA Tour pro, by seven shots.

With the win, his second on the KFT following his playoff victory in his pro debut in 2023, Dumont de Chassart moved from No. 26 in KFT points to No. 6. With just one tournament left in the KFT Finals, next week’s KFT Championship at French Lick, Dumont de Chassart has clinched his place inside the top 20 of points, which comes with a PGA Tour card, down from 30 cards in recent seasons.

Dou rose from No. 33 to No. 19, meaning he’s just inside the bubble with one event to go. Mitchell Meissner fell a spot to No. 21 and Julian Suri dropped three placed to No. 22.

The top 75 players in points after this week advance to the KFT Championship. On Sunday, four players officially moved into – and four moved out of – the field at French Lick:

IN

James Nicholas: 78 -> 62

Samuel Anderson: 76 -> 70

Dylan Wu: 81 -> 71

Cole Hammer: 79 -> 72

OUT

Brandon Berry: 71 -> 76

Carl Yuan: 74 -> 77

Augusto Nunez: 73 -> 78

Fabian Gomez: 75 -> 80

KFT Championship full field

Here is the full field for the KFT Championship, listed in order of points rank:

x-clinched PGA Tour card

1. x-Johnny Keefer

2. x-Austin Smotherman

3. x-Neal Shipley

4. x-Emilio Gonzalez

5. x-Hank Lebioda

6. x-Adrien Dumont de Chassart

7. x-Chadler Blanchet

8. x-S.H. Kim

9. x-Zach Bauchou

10. x-Davis Chatfield

11. x-Christo Lamprecht

12. x-Pierceson Coody

13. S.T. Lee

14. Trace Crowe

15. Kensei Hirata

16. Jeffrey Kang

17. John VanDerLaan

18. Pontus Nyholm

19. Marty Dou

20. Sudarshan Yellamaraju

21. Mitchell Meissner

22. Julian Suri

23. Jeremy Gandon

24. Justin Suh

25. Alvaro Ortiz

26. Josh Teater

27. Austin Hitt

28. Logan McAllister

29. Myles Creighton

30. Ross Steelman

31. Kyle Westmoreland

32. Trent Phillips

33. Kevin Dougherty

34. Russell Knox

35. Nicolo Galletti

36. Patrick Welch

37. Davis Shore

38. Robby Shelton

39. Rick Lamb

40. Cole Sherwood

41. Ian Holt

42. Marcelo Rozo

43. Bryson Nimmer

44. Peter Kuest

45. Michael Johnson

46. Cooper Dossey

47. Zach James

48. Trey Winstead

49. Nick Gabrelcik

50. Stuart Macdonald

51. Alistair Docherty

52. Dylan Menante

53. Sebastian Cappelen

54. Barend Botha

55. Tyson Alexander

56. Blaine Hale Jr.

57. Shad Tuten

58. Ben Taylor

59. Caleb VanArragon

60. Jorge Fernandez Valdes

61. Wilson Furr

62. James Nicholas

63. Sandy Scott

64. S.Y. Noh

65. Tyler Duncan

66. Bryce Lewis

67. Matthew Anderson

68. Harry Hillier

69. Rob Oppenheim

70. Samuel Anderson

71. Dylan Wu

72. Cole Hammer

73. Taylor Montgomery

74. Joe Weiler

75. Blades Brown