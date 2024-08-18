 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rogers Charity Classic - Final Round
Ken Tanigawa wins Rogers Charity Classic for third Champions title
U.S. Amateur Championship - 36-Hole Championship Match
Jose Luis Ballester, on 21st birthday, becomes first Spaniard to win U.S. Amateur
GOLF: AUG 18 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedExCup top 50: Who is at BMW Championship and in 2025 signature events

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rogers Charity Classic - Final Round
Ken Tanigawa wins Rogers Charity Classic for third Champions title
U.S. Amateur Championship - 36-Hole Championship Match
Jose Luis Ballester, on 21st birthday, becomes first Spaniard to win U.S. Amateur
GOLF: AUG 18 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedExCup top 50: Who is at BMW Championship and in 2025 signature events

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win LIV event at Greenbrier

  
Published August 18, 2024 07:34 PM
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round
August 18, 2024 06:23 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the final round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Brooks Koepka picked up his second LIV Golf League victory of the year Sunday when he shot 7-under 63 at The Greenbrier and beat Jon Rahm with a par on the first playoff hole.

Rahm, who lost a four-shot lead on the back nine at the Olympics two weeks ago, started the third and final round with a two-shot lead and closed with a 65. He birdied two of his last three holes to match Koepka at 19-under 191 and force a playoff.

In the playoff at the par-3 18th, Rahm went over the green and into the bunker, a tough shot in which one one foot was in the sand. He blasted out to about 25 feet, and his par putt to extend the playoff caught the edge of the cup.

Koepka also won LIV Golf Singapore this year. He picked up his fifth career victory since the Saudi-funded league began in June 2022.

Jason Kokrak shot 63 to finish alone in third.

Richard Bland, the 51-year-old from England who won two senior majors this year, needed a birdie on the 18th to tie for the lead. He made bogey for a 65 and finished two behind.

Koepka’s four-man squad, Smash, won the team title by three shots.