U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players
GOLF: JUN 30 LPGA Dow Championship
Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans

nbc_golf_sales_penske_rmortgage_240701.jpg
Inside Davis' Rocket Mortgage Classic win
nbc_golf_gt_benselintv_240701.jpg
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
nbc_golf_gt_RexLavDiscussion_240701.jpg
What Darbon's appointment means for golf's future

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players
GOLF: JUN 30 LPGA Dow Championship
Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans

nbc_golf_sales_penske_rmortgage_240701.jpg
Inside Davis’ Rocket Mortgage Classic win
nbc_golf_gt_benselintv_240701.jpg
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
nbc_golf_gt_RexLavDiscussion_240701.jpg
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia make significant jumps in Presidents Cup standings

  
Published July 1, 2024 02:44 PM

Cam Davis not only rocketed inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He also boosted his Presidents Cup chances.

Davis, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, rose from No. 67 to No. 38 in the world while also climbing to ninth in the International Presidents Cup standings. It would be Davis’ second Presidents Cup nod after getting picked for the 2022 matches despite being ranked No. 25 in the qualifying standings and No. 66 in the world.

The International team will consist of the top six players in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of the BMW Championship, plus six captain’s picks.

Here’s the current international qualifying picture:

1. Hideki Matsuyama

2. Tom Kim

3. Jason Day

4. Sungjae Im

5. Ben An

6. Min Woo Lee

---

7. Nick Taylor

8. Corey Conners

9. Cam Davis

10. Adam Hadwin

11. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12. Si Woo Kim

13. Taylor Pendrith

14. Emiliano Grillo

15. Adam Scott

16. Ryan Fox

U.S. qualifying ends after the BMW Championship as well, with the top six in points automatically qualifying and six captain’s picks filling out the roster.

Akshay Bhatia, a runner-up in Detroit, made the most significant jump, going up three spots to No. 10.

Here’s the current American qualifying picture:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Collin Morikawa

4. Wyndham Clark

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Sahith Theegala

---

7. Tony Finau

8. Max Homa

9. Brian Harman

10. Akshay Bhatia

11. Chris Kirk

12. Russell Henley

13. Sam Burns

14. Justin Thomas

15. Tom Hoge

16. Keegan Bradley