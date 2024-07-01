Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia make significant jumps in Presidents Cup standings
Cam Davis not only rocketed inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He also boosted his Presidents Cup chances.
Davis, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, rose from No. 67 to No. 38 in the world while also climbing to ninth in the International Presidents Cup standings. It would be Davis’ second Presidents Cup nod after getting picked for the 2022 matches despite being ranked No. 25 in the qualifying standings and No. 66 in the world.
The International team will consist of the top six players in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of the BMW Championship, plus six captain’s picks.
Here’s the current international qualifying picture:
1. Hideki Matsuyama
2. Tom Kim
3. Jason Day
4. Sungjae Im
5. Ben An
6. Min Woo Lee
---
7. Nick Taylor
8. Corey Conners
9. Cam Davis
10. Adam Hadwin
11. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12. Si Woo Kim
13. Taylor Pendrith
14. Emiliano Grillo
15. Adam Scott
16. Ryan Fox
U.S. qualifying ends after the BMW Championship as well, with the top six in points automatically qualifying and six captain’s picks filling out the roster.
Akshay Bhatia, a runner-up in Detroit, made the most significant jump, going up three spots to No. 10.
Here’s the current American qualifying picture:
1. Scottie Scheffler
2. Xander Schauffele
3. Collin Morikawa
4. Wyndham Clark
5. Patrick Cantlay
6. Sahith Theegala
---
7. Tony Finau
8. Max Homa
9. Brian Harman
10. Akshay Bhatia
11. Chris Kirk
12. Russell Henley
13. Sam Burns
14. Justin Thomas
15. Tom Hoge
16. Keegan Bradley