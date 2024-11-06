Cameron Young withdraws from World Wide Technology Championship
Published November 6, 2024 11:19 AM
Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field, withdrew from the World Wide Technology Championship, the PGA Tour said Wednesday.
The Tour did not offer a reason for Young’s withdrawal. He was replaced by Sean O’Hair.
Tee times and groupings for the first round of the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship.
Young, who is winless on Tour, is currently 33rd in the Official World Golf Ranking. His absence leaves two top-50 players competing at El Cardonal in Los Cabos, Mexico: No. 40 Max Greyserman and No. 47 Lucas Glover.
This is the sixth of eight FedExCup Fall events with the top 125 on the season-ending points list earning exempt status in 2025.