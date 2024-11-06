Cameron Young withdraws from World Wide Technology Championship

Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field, withdrew from the World Wide Technology Championship, the PGA Tour said Wednesday.

The Tour did not offer a reason for Young’s withdrawal. He was replaced by Sean O’Hair.

Young, who is winless on Tour, is currently 33rd in the Official World Golf Ranking. His absence leaves two top-50 players competing at El Cardonal in Los Cabos, Mexico: No. 40 Max Greyserman and No. 47 Lucas Glover.

This is the sixth of eight FedExCup Fall events with the top 125 on the season-ending points list earning exempt status in 2025.