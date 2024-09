In this season kickoff episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine go over Brentley’s preseason rankings. Who is ranked too highly? Who is being underrated? They discuss big storylines such as PGA Tour U and the .500 rule coming to the women’s game, and dissect individual players such as Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent and Stanford’s star freshmen class.

Preseason rankings: Men | Women