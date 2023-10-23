DPWT creates eligibility category for PGA Tour players who lose full cards

Starting next year, PGA Tour players who finish the season ranked outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings will have playing opportunities across the pond.

The DP World Tour announced the eligibility changes on Monday as for the first time it will offer full membership to Nos. 126-200 in final FedExCup points. Also, non-members can earn points with the chance of turning that into affiliate and then full membership.

For the Nos. 126-200 group, those players will play out of the newly created Category 12. It’s worth noting that players eligible via this category must take up membership by Nov. 22 if they want to compete in the late-2023 portion of the 2024 schedule, and only five players can play out of Category 12 per tournament.

As for the non-members points list, those non-members can take up affiliate membership after the fourth non-major DPWT start, and at that point will be eligible to potentially qualify for the DPWT playoffs and factor in the bonus pool before taking up full membership the following year should they have enough points.

These changes come after a move that will see, beginning this year, the top 10 in the DPWT’s Race to Dubai earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.

“Our 10 cards initiative will give the opportunity for DP World Tour members to excel on the PGA Tour next season and this new membership opportunity announced today will give PGA Tour members the chance to do exactly the same on our tour,” said Keith Pelley, chief executive of the DPWT. “I am excited at the possibilities.”