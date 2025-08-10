 Skip navigation
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse

  
Published August 10, 2025 01:41 PM
Scott not on Scheffler's bag Sunday in Memphis
August 10, 2025 11:48 AM
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler will not have caddie Ted Scott on his bag during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis has the latest.

The PGA Tour’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, offers a $20 million purse.

The winner will take home $3.6 million with second place earning $2.16 million and third collecting $1.36 million.

Here’s how the prize money will be paid out at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee (individual payouts will be updated when provided by the Tour upon the conclusion of play).

  • WIN: $3,600,000
  • 2nd: $2,160,000
  • 3rd: $1,360,000
  • 4th: $960,000
  • 5th: $800,000
  • 6th: $720,000
  • 7th: $670,000
  • 8th: $621,000
  • 9th: $581,000
  • 10th: $541,000
  • 11th: $501,000
  • 12th: $461,000
  • 13th: $421,000
  • 14th: $381,000
  • 15th: $361,000
  • 16th: $341,000
  • 17th: $321,000
  • 18th: $301,000
  • 19th: $281,000
  • 20th: $261,000
  • 21st: $241,000
  • 22nd: $224,500
  • 23rd: $208,500
  • 24th: $192,500
  • 25th: $176,500
  • 26th: $160,500
  • 27th: $154,500
  • 28th: $148,500
  • 29th: $142,500
  • 30th: $136,500
  • 31st: $130,500
  • 32nd: $124,500
  • 33rd: $118,500
  • 34th: $113,500
  • 35th: $108,500
  • 36th: $103,500
  • 37th: $98,500
  • 38th: $94,500
  • 39th: $90,500
  • 40th: $86,500
  • 41st: $82,500
  • 42nd: $78,500
  • 43rd: $74,500
  • 44th: $70,500
  • 45th: $66,500
  • 46th: $62,500
  • 47th: $58,500
  • 48th: $55,300
  • 49th: $52,500
  • 50th: $51,000
  • 51st: $49,800
  • 52nd: $48,600
  • 53rd: $47,800
  • 54th: $47,000
  • 55th: $46,600
  • 56th: $46,200
  • 57th: $45,800
  • 58th: $45,400
  • 59th: $45,000
  • 60th: $44,600
  • 61st: $44,200
  • 62nd: $43,800
  • 63rd: $43,400
  • 64th: $43,000
  • 65th: $42,600
  • 66th: $42,200
  • 67th: $41,800
  • 68th: $41,400
  • 69th: $41,000