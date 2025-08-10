FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse

The PGA Tour’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, offers a $20 million purse.

The winner will take home $3.6 million with second place earning $2.16 million and third collecting $1.36 million.

Here’s how the prize money will be paid out at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee (individual payouts will be updated when provided by the Tour upon the conclusion of play).