Good Good to title sponsor PGA Tour’s return to Austin

One of golf’s top influencer brands is sponsoring the PGA Tour’s return to Austin, Texas.

Good Good Golf, which boasts nearly 2 million subscribers on YouTube, will serve as the title sponsor for the Good Good Championship, which will take place Nov. 12-15 at Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course.

“The PGA Tour is proud to return to the great City of Austin for the first time since 2023 for the Good Good Championship, an exciting new event as part of the FedExCup Fall,” said Tyler Dennis, the PGA Tour’s chief competitions officer. “We are pleased to partner with Good Good Golf and Omni Hotels & Resorts on this unique event as the PGA Tour further connects and engages with our game’s younger fans.”

Added Matt Kendrick, founder and CEO of Good Good. “This tournament is designed to amalgamate our social and live communities together, across all demographics that are passionate about golf. We couldn’t ask for better partners in the PGA Tour and Omni Hotels & Resorts, who not only appreciate our ethos but embrace it.”

The tournament is expected to be one of two additions to the 2026 fall schedule along with the Mexico Open, which would move from its usual spring slot.

The PGA Tour held the Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club from 2016 to 2023.